8 phrases highly persuasive people tend to use without realizing their power

If you want to get someone on your side, what you say—and how you say it—matters.

Some people have a natural ability to persuade without even trying. They don’t manipulate or pressure; they just know how to phrase things in a way that makes others listen, trust, and agree.

The funny thing? Most of them don’t even realize they’re doing it.

There are certain phrases highly persuasive people tend to use without thinking twice. Simple words that make a big impact. And once you recognize them, you’ll start to see their power everywhere.

1) They ask, “what would it take?”

Persuasive people don’t just push their ideas—they guide others toward a solution that feels like their own.

One of the ways they do this is by asking a simple but powerful question: “What would it take?”

Instead of arguing or insisting, they invite the other person to think about possibilities. It shifts the conversation from “No, I can’t” to “Well, maybe if…”—and suddenly, resistance starts to fade.

It’s a question that lowers defenses, sparks problem-solving, and makes people feel heard rather than pressured. And the best part? It works in almost any situation, from negotiations to everyday conversations.

2) They say, “I get it”

A while back, I was trying to convince a friend to take a new job opportunity. He kept shutting me down, saying it felt too risky.

Instead of arguing, I just said, “I get it. It’s scary to leave something familiar.”

The moment I said that, his whole posture relaxed. He nodded and started opening up about his real fears—what if he failed? What if he regretted it?

That’s when I realized: Persuasive people don’t just throw facts at you. They validate your emotions first.

Saying “I get it” shows that you understand where someone is coming from, which makes them far more likely to listen to what you have to say next.

By the end of our conversation, my friend wasn’t just considering the job—he was excited about it.

3) They say, “let’s figure this out together”

Persuasive people know that nobody likes to be told what to do. That’s why they use phrases that create a sense of teamwork, like “Let’s figure this out together.”

This small shift in wording makes a big psychological difference. When people feel like they’re part of the solution rather than being forced into one, they become more open-minded and cooperative.

In fact, studies show that when people work toward a goal as a team—even if the “team” is just two people—they’re more likely to stay committed and engaged.

So instead of saying “Here’s what you should do,” persuasive people invite others into the process. And just like that, resistance turns into collaboration.

4) They ask, “have you considered…?”

Nobody likes to be told they’re wrong. That’s why persuasive people avoid direct confrontation and, instead, introduce new ideas in a way that feels non-threatening.

Rather than saying “You should do this instead,” they ask, “Have you considered…?” This keeps the conversation open-ended and allows the other person to explore a different perspective without feeling pressured.

It works because it doesn’t challenge their intelligence or decision-making—it simply invites curiosity. And once someone starts considering a new idea on their own terms, they’re far more likely to accept it.

5) They say, “the way I see it…”

I’ve noticed that the most persuasive people don’t force their opinions on others. Instead of saying “You’re wrong” or “That’s not true,” they soften their approach with “The way I see it…”

I use this phrase all the time, and I’ve found that it makes people more willing to listen. It doesn’t sound like an attack—it just presents a different perspective without making the other person feel defensive.

It also makes conversations feel more balanced. Rather than positioning yourself as the authority, you’re just sharing your viewpoint, leaving room for discussion instead of debate.

And in my experience, that’s when people are most open to change.

6) They say, “you’re right”

It might seem like persuasion is about proving a point, but highly persuasive people know when to step back and agree—even if it’s just on a small detail.

Saying “You’re right” does two things: it validates the other person and lowers their defenses. When people feel acknowledged, they become less rigid in their stance and more willing to hear what you have to say next.

The surprising part? You don’t have to agree with everything—just something.

Maybe they made a good observation, or they expressed a valid concern. Highlighting that moment of agreement builds trust, making them more open to your perspective in return.

7) They ask, “what do you think?”

Persuasive people don’t just talk—they make others feel heard. One of the simplest ways they do this is by asking, “What do you think?”

This question does more than invite input. It makes the other person feel valued and involved, which increases their willingness to engage in the conversation rather than resist it.

People naturally want to defend their own ideas more than someone else’s.

So when you let them express their thoughts, they become active participants in the discussion—not just passive listeners.

And once they feel included, they’re much more likely to consider your perspective, too.

8) They say, “you don’t have to decide right now”

Pressure makes people pull away. That’s why highly persuasive individuals do the opposite—they remove the urgency.

Saying “You don’t have to decide right now” takes the stress out of the conversation and gives the other person space to think.

And ironically, that freedom often makes them more willing to agree.

When people feel trapped, their instinct is to resist. But when they feel in control, they’re much more open to considering new ideas—on their own terms.

The power of words

If you’ve made it this far, you’ve probably realized that persuasion isn’t about tricks or manipulation. It’s about how you make people feel when you speak.

Because words carry weight. The right ones can open minds, lower defenses, and turn resistance into real conversation.

Highly persuasive people don’t just know what to say—they know how to say it. And more often than not, that makes all the difference.