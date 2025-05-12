Experts say these 7 skills will determine who thrives in the next decade

Let’s talk about the future. More specifically, your future.

Experts are suggesting that the world as we know it is shifting rapidly, and with it, the skills required to prosper are evolving too.

Some people might be unnerved by this, but not us. Why?

Because we’re going to get ahead of the curve. We’re going to delve into the skills that the experts say will determine who thrives in the next decade.

This isn’t about predicting the future, but about understanding the human potential for adaptability and resilience.

Ready to future-proof yourself? Let’s dive in.

1) Learning agility

What’s the one thing we can count on in the future?

Change. And according to experts, our ability to learn and adapt will be the cornerstone of success in the next decade.

This is where learning agility comes in. It’s the ability to learn, unlearn and relearn rapidly.

The idea is simple but powerful: those who are quick to pick up new skills and adapt to new situations will be the ones who thrive.

In a world where technology and trends are constantly evolving, being stuck in your ways isn’t an option.

Learning agility is like having a built-in GPS for navigating change.

But here’s the catch – it’s not just about being a quick learner.

It’s about being willing to step out of your comfort zone, to challenge your own thinking and to embrace uncertainty.

How do you cultivate learning agility? Start by fostering a growth mindset. Embrace challenges as opportunities for learning, rather than threats.

Be curious. Ask questions. And most importantly, don’t fear failure – see it as a stepping stone towards growth.

Learning agility isn’t just a skill, it’s a mindset. And those who cultivate it will be well-equipped to thrive in the decade ahead.

2) Emotional intelligence

Now, let me share a personal story. When I first started my career, I believed that technical skills were all it took to succeed. I prided myself on being the best at what I did.

But as I climbed the rungs of the corporate ladder, I realized something crucial – technical skills alone weren’t enough.

I remember one specific instance when I was leading a project. There was a team member who was incredibly talented but seemed disengaged.

No matter how many times we discussed it, nothing changed. That’s when it hit me. It wasn’t about the task at hand; it was about understanding what was going on for this individual emotionally.

That’s when I learned about emotional intelligence, and it changed everything.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage your own emotions and those of the people around you. In an increasingly connected world, it’s this human-centric skill that sets people apart.

Experts suggest that emotional intelligence will be one of the most sought-after skills in the next decade.

Why? Because machines can’t replicate empathy, understanding, and connection – these are inherently human traits.

Whether you’re leading a team or working within one, developing emotional intelligence can equip you to handle interpersonal dynamics effectively and build stronger relationships – skills that are crucial for thriving in the future.

3) Creativity

In a world dominated by AI and automation, you might think that technical skills would be at the top of the list.

But, according to a study by the World Economic Forum, creativity will be one of the top three skills needed in 2023 and beyond.

Creativity is the ability to think outside the box, to come up with new and innovative solutions to problems.

It’s about seeing connections where others don’t and challenging the status quo.

Now, you might be thinking, “But I’m not an artist or a writer. I’m not creative.” Well, here’s the thing – creativity isn’t confined to artsy pursuits.

It applies just as much to business strategies, project planning, and even problem-solving in your everyday life.

In an era where routine tasks can be automated, it’s the creative thinkers who will set themselves apart.

Next time you’re faced with a challenge, try a new approach. Experiment. Innovate. The future belongs to those who can imagine it.

4) Critical thinking

In a world of information overload, the ability to sift through the noise and make sense of it all is more important than ever.

That’s where critical thinking comes into play.

Critical thinking is the ability to analyze information objectively and make a reasoned judgment.

It involves identifying, evaluating, and constructing arguments, detecting inconsistencies in reasoning, and solving complex problems.

In the next decade, being able to discern between reliable and unreliable sources, understanding the implications of decisions and actions, and being able to predict potential outcomes will be invaluable skills.

In an age where everyone has an opinion and platforms to share them, the ability to think critically, question assumptions, and make informed decisions will set you apart from the crowd.

5) Flexibility and adaptability

A few years back, I was working on a project that I was incredibly passionate about. I had laid out a meticulous plan and was excited to see it come to life.

But then, out of nowhere, things took a turn. Budgets were slashed, timelines were shortened, and what seemed like a smooth journey suddenly became an uphill climb.

That’s when I realized the importance of flexibility and adaptability.

Being flexible and adaptable is about more than just going with the flow. It’s about being able to adjust your plans and strategies when faced with unpredictability.

It’s about rising above the challenges and turning them into opportunities.

As we move into the next decade, these skills will become increasingly important.

The rate of change in technology and industry trends is accelerating, and those who can adapt will be best positioned to thrive.

Whether it’s a sudden shift in your career, an unexpected personal event, or a global pandemic changing the way we live and work – being flexible and adaptable can help you navigate through uncertainty and come out stronger on the other side.

6) Digital literacy

Digital literacy isn’t just about knowing how to send an email or create a PowerPoint presentation anymore.

As our lives become increasingly intertwined with technology, being digitally literate means being able to effectively find, use, create, and communicate information using technology.

From understanding the basics of coding to being savvy about online privacy and security, digital literacy is becoming a must-have skill.

It’s no longer just about consuming digital content but also about creating and sharing it responsibly.

And it’s not just for tech jobs. Digital literacy is becoming important in almost every industry, from healthcare to education to finance.

In the next decade, those who can navigate the digital world with ease will have a significant advantage over those who can’t.

Whether you’re new to technology or consider yourself a pro, there’s always room to grow your digital literacy skills. After all, in the digital age, learning never stops.

7) Lifelong learning

This is perhaps the most important skill of all. In a world that’s changing at breakneck speed, the ability to continuously learn and grow is paramount.

Lifelong learning is the ongoing, voluntary, and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge.

It’s about being curious, staying updated, and constantly seeking out new skills and experiences.

As the job market continues to evolve, the half-life of skills is shrinking. What’s relevant today might be obsolete tomorrow.

In such a scenario, those who adopt a mindset of lifelong learning will be the ones who stay ahead.

So how do you become a lifelong learner? Start by cultivating curiosity.

Embrace new challenges. Seek out diverse experiences. And above all, never stop asking questions.

In the next decade and beyond, it won’t just be about what you know, but how quickly and effectively you can learn what you don’t know.

That, in essence, is the power of lifelong learning.

The shift

As we stand on the brink of a new decade, we’re witnessing a seismic shift in the skills required to navigate the future.

It’s not just about technical prowess or academic knowledge anymore.

It’s about being human in a world that’s becoming increasingly automated.

These aren’t just skills. They’re capacities that reflect our ability to learn, adapt, connect, create, and navigate the digital landscape.

They speak to our resilience in the face of change and our readiness to embrace the unknown.

As we head into the next decade, it’s these capacities that will be our compass.

They’ll help us chart a course through uncharted waters, seize opportunities that others don’t see, and carve out a path that’s uniquely our own.

The future is uncertain. But one thing is clear – those who cultivate these skills will not just survive, but thrive.

The question now is, what will you do with this knowledge? The choice, as always, is yours.