10 behaviors that instantly turn people off when you first meet them

There’s a clear distinction between leaving a lasting first impression and instantly turning people off when you first meet them.

The difference lies in self-awareness. Turning someone off usually stems from behaviors that are oblivious to social cues or lack empathy.

Making a good first impression, on the other hand, involves understanding and responding adequately to those cues.

There are some behaviors that people find instantly off-putting. And being aware of these can help you avoid them and make a good impression.

Here are 10 behaviors you should steer clear of to avoid turning people off when you first meet them.

1) Dominating the conversation

Making a good impression requires an artful balance between talking and listening.

We all love to share our stories, views, and experiences. However, a one-sided conversation where you’re the only one talking can instantly turn people off.

The key is to understand the principle of give-and-take. This is not just about letting the other person speak, but also showing genuine interest in what they have to say.

A conversation should be a two-way street. If you’re not careful, dominating the conversation can make you come across as self-centered or uninterested in others.

When you meet someone new, ensure that you listen as much as you speak. Your attentiveness might just win them over.

2) Checking your phone constantly

We’ve all been there. I remember once, I was catching up with an old friend I hadn’t seen in years. As we were reminiscing about our shared memories, he kept pulling out his phone to check his messages, emails, and social media notifications.

The constant interruption made me feel like I was less important than whatever was happening on his screen. It was a clear signal that he wasn’t fully present or engaged in our conversation.

This is a common behavior that many of us might be guilty of without even realizing it. But trust me, constantly checking your phone can instantly make someone feel ignored and unimportant.

When you’re meeting someone for the first time, make sure to keep your phone away and give them your full attention. It’s not just polite but shows that you value their time and presence.

3) Poor hygiene

Our sense of smell is more powerful than we often give it credit for. It’s connected directly to the brain’s emotional control centers, playing a critical role in how we perceive others.

Unpleasant body odor or bad breath can create a negative impression that is hard to shake off. In fact, a study found that bad breath was the biggest date turn-off, even more so than bad manners or poor conversation skills.

Maintaining good personal hygiene not only enhances your physical appearance but also signals respect for those around you. When you first meet someone, it’s important to present yourself in a clean and neat manner. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

4) Negative body language

Communication extends beyond words. Our body language often speaks volumes about our feelings and attitudes.

Crossing your arms, avoiding eye contact, or constantly looking around the room can send negative signals. These behaviors might suggest that you’re disinterested, unapproachable, or even defensive.

On the other hand, open and positive body language can make people feel comfortable and welcomed. Simple gestures like maintaining eye contact, smiling genuinely, or nodding to show understanding can significantly influence how others perceive you.

When you meet someone for the first time, your body language can set the tone for the entire interaction. So be sure to pay attention to what your non-verbal cues are saying.

5) Interrupting others

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as being interrupted mid-sentence. It’s a behavior that can instantly turn people off and make them feel disrespected.

Interrupting someone else’s speech shows that you’re not really listening to what they’re saying, but instead waiting for your turn to speak. This can leave the other person feeling unheard and undervalued.

In fact, active listening is a critical skill in effective communication. It involves fully focusing on the speaker, showing empathy, and responding appropriately.

When you’re in a conversation, resist the urge to interrupt. Allow the other person to finish their thought before you respond. This small change can greatly improve your interactions and leave a positive impression.

6) Lack of empathy

At the heart of human connection and understanding lies empathy. It’s the ability to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes and understand their feelings and perspectives.

When we meet someone who lacks empathy, it can be an instant turn-off. It might feel as though they don’t truly understand or care about our experiences or emotions.

Imagine meeting someone who dismisses your feelings or experiences, or worse, makes fun of them. It can be deeply hurtful and damaging.

Empathy, on the other hand, can forge strong connections and foster a sense of mutual respect. It allows us to create meaningful relationships built on understanding and compassion.

When meeting someone for the first time, strive to show empathy. Listen to their stories, validate their feelings, and show that you genuinely care. This can leave a lasting positive impression that goes beyond the initial meeting.

7) Bragging or name-dropping

There was a time I found myself in a conversation with a person who couldn’t stop talking about his achievements and the influential people he knew. Within minutes, I felt disconnected and quite frankly, a little uncomfortable.

There’s a thin line between sharing your accomplishments and outright bragging or name-dropping. While it’s natural to want others to know about your successes, doing so excessively can come across as self-centered or insecure.

The key is to balance self-promotion with humility and genuine interest in others. It’s not about downplaying your success, but rather about knowing when and how much to share.

The aim of a conversation, especially when meeting someone for the first time, is to establish a connection, not to impress them with your resume or contacts list.

8) Being overly agreeable

You might think that agreeing with everything someone says would make them like you more. Surprisingly, this isn’t always the case.

If you’re constantly nodding in agreement without expressing your own thoughts or opinions, it might come across as insincere or even sycophantic. People value authenticity and it’s okay to have differing opinions.

Healthy and respectful disagreement can actually foster deeper conversations and mutual respect. It shows that you’re engaged, thoughtful, and not afraid to stand by your beliefs.

When you’re in a conversation, don’t shy away from expressing your views. Of course, remember to do it respectfully and considerately. Your honesty might be more appreciated than you think.

9) Not respecting personal space

We all have an invisible bubble around us – our personal space. When someone invades this space, it can make us feel uncomfortable or even threatened.

Understanding and respecting personal space is crucial in all social interactions, especially when meeting someone for the first time. Standing too close, touching inappropriately, or leaning over someone can be off-putting and seen as disrespectful.

Each culture and individual has different norms and comfort levels regarding personal space. It’s essential to be aware of these differences and adjust your behavior accordingly.

Maintaining a comfortable distance shows that you respect the other person’s boundaries, making them more likely to feel at ease around you.

10) Not being yourself

Above all, the most off-putting behavior when meeting someone for the first time is not being authentic. People can sense when you’re pretending to be someone you’re not, and it can instantly turn them off.

Everyone has unique qualities, experiences, and perspectives. Celebrate these differences rather than trying to fit into a mold. Authenticity attracts authenticity, leading to more meaningful and fulfilling connections.

Show up as you are, embrace your quirks and strengths. There’s nothing more attractive than being comfortable in your own skin.

Final thoughts: It’s about respect

At the core of our social interactions and impressions, lies a simple yet powerful principle – respect.

When we respect others, it reflects in our behavior towards them. We listen attentively, show empathy, maintain personal boundaries, and most importantly, we are authentic.

It’s interesting to note that respect is not just a social virtue but also has its roots in our evolutionary biology. Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson suggests that our success as a species is largely due to our capacity for cooperation and mutual respect.

When we meet someone for the first time, the way we behave can either bridge connections or drive wedges. Avoiding these 10 behaviors is not just about making a good first impression, but also about showing respect for the other person’s time, feelings, and experiences.

Remember, how you make others feel about themselves says a lot about you. So the next time you meet someone new, strive to make them feel valued and respected. Because in the end, it’s not just about what we say or do, but how we make others feel that truly matters.