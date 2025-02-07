7 phrases genuinely classy people use to make others feel valued

We’ve all met those people—the ones who make everyone around them feel important, heard, and genuinely valued.

They have a certain grace, an effortless charm that leaves a lasting impression. But contrary to popular belief, true class isn’t about designer labels or a polished exterior. It’s about how you treat others.

One of the simplest yet most powerful ways to show class? The words you choose.

Truly classy people have a way of speaking that uplifts, includes, and reassures. They know that the right words can make someone feel seen, respected, and appreciated.

Today, we’re diving into seven key phrases that genuinely classy people use to make others feel valued.

Are these part of your vocabulary? Let’s find out.

01 “Thank you—I really appreciate that.”

A friend once told me that gratitude is like sunshine—you can’t help but feel warmed by it. It’s a simple idea but easily overlooked.

I’ve encountered people who assume their team or family already knows they’re appreciated. Maybe that’s true, but hearing it out loud makes a world of difference.

One study I came across (by psychologists Adam Grant and Francesca Gino) even suggests individuals who are explicitly thanked for their help are more likely to offer assistance again in the future.

It’s a small phrase, but it triggers a big psychological boost.

02 “I hear you—tell me more.”

I’ll be honest, I used to be so focused on formulating my next argument that I often forgot to really listen. It’s that classic thing Stephen Covey talked about:



“Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”

However, when classy people say, “I hear you—tell me more,” it signals that they’re not just listening to respond but to understand. They know that when we invite someone to elaborate, we validate their perspective. It also fosters deeper connections.

Trust me, you might be surprised by how much more honest and open people become when they sense genuine curiosity.

03 “That’s an interesting perspective—please go on.”

This is a big one.

Disagreements don’t have to be arguments. Sometimes, they’re openings to learn from each other. If someone comes at you with a viewpoint you’ve never considered, you can get defensive—or I can lean in.

Winston Churchill once quipped, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” While he said this in the context of leadership, I believe it applies to everyday conversations as well. It takes courage to remain open, especially when we feel challenged.

Saying, “That’s an interesting perspective—please go on,” is the verbal equivalent of a friendly nod. It doesn’t mean you’re automatically agreeing; it just shows respect for the other person’s viewpoint and a willingness to hear more.

04 “You did a great job with that.”

Simple, right? Still, so many of us forget to acknowledge other people’s efforts.

We assume they must know they’re doing well—or we get caught up in our own tasks and forget to say it out loud. But genuine praise, when given sincerely, can be incredibly powerful. Studies back this up indicating that positive feedback doesn’t just make people feel good—it actually boosts motivation.

Classy people understand that a simple “You did a great job with that” can make someone’s day. It’s a reminder that their effort is seen, their hard work matters, and that what they contribute—big or small—is valued.

05 “I’m sorry—how can I make it right?”

Let’s face it—nobody enjoys admitting fault. But classy individuals own up to their mistakes, whether big or small. And they don’t just say “Sorry, my bad” and call it a day. They follow through with something more meaningful: “How can I make it right?”

This phrase does two important things. First, it acknowledges responsibility. It’s not a half-hearted apology that shifts blame or makes excuses. Second, it invites the other person to express what they need to feel better, showing a willingness to repair the damage rather than just brushing past it.

It’s not just about saying sorry—it’s about taking responsibility and restoring trust.

06 “What do you think?”

Ever had a conversation where one person talked nonstop, rattling off their opinions without a single question thrown your way? Not exactly a recipe for bonding.

Classy communicators know that a conversation is a two-way street. They genuinely want to hear what others have to say.

Let me give you an example. Years ago, I remember being in a brainstorm session for a project that related to social policy. Despite my background in political science, I felt hesitant to speak up.

Then one of the senior team members looked right at me and said, “Marcus, what do you think?” That small prompt did more than just bring me into the conversation—it made me feel that my perspective actually mattered.

It’s an easy phrase to remember but a powerful gesture. It tells someone you trust their viewpoint and you value their contributions.

07 “I value your input.”

I’m a big fan of reading (which might not surprise you, given my background). One book that shaped my outlook on collaboration is Charlie Munger’s Poor Charlie’s Almanack. In it, Munger emphasizes the importance of seeking diverse viewpoints to make better decisions.

He’s right—sometimes the best insights come from the most unexpected corners. And when you let people know that their perspective holds weight, you encourage them to keep contributing. Saying “I value your input” isn’t just a nicety—it’s an invitation for continued dialogue and an affirmation that you see their ideas as important.

That phrase goes a step beyond “What do you think?” It reassures them that whatever they share has genuine significance to you. Whether it’s at home or in the office, these four words can instill a sense of belonging and respect.

The bottom line

When chosen carefully, words can transform our interactions, boost someone’s day, and foster a sense of connection.

So, the next time you’re in a conversation—maybe at work, maybe catching up with a friend—pay attention to the language you use. Offer genuine thanks, ask sincere questions, and show people that you see and hear them.

After all, class isn’t about impressing anyone; it’s about uplifting everyone. And these phrases? They’re simple stepping stones toward building that positive, meaningful rapport.

Until next time.