If you really want to raise happy and confident kids, say goodbye to these 6 habits

Raising happy and confident kids isn’t just about what we teach them—it’s also about what we unlearn as parents.

Sometimes, without realizing it, we hold onto habits that do more harm than good.

We think we’re protecting or guiding our kids, but in reality, we might be chipping away at their confidence and happiness.

The good news? Small changes can make a big difference!

If you really want to raise kids who believe in themselves and feel secure in the world, it’s time to say goodbye to these six habits:

1) Always stepping in to fix things

It’s natural to want to protect your kids from struggle.

No one likes to see their child frustrated, upset, or failing at something.

However, constantly stepping in to solve their problems sends the wrong message.

Confidence comes from experience, and experience includes setbacks.

When kids learn to navigate challenges without immediate rescue, they build resilience and trust in their own abilities.

Instead of fixing everything for them, try offering guidance and support while letting them take the lead.

2) Praising the outcome instead of the effort

I used to think I was helping my kids by telling them how smart they were every time they got a good grade or did something impressive.

As a parent myself, I wanted to boost their confidence, to make them feel proud of themselves.

Then I noticed something troubling: Whenever they struggled with something new, they’d get frustrated and want to give up quickly.

It was as if they believed that if they weren’t instantly great at something, they weren’t smart anymore.

That’s when I realized I was focusing too much on results instead of effort.

Research shows that praising effort (“I love how hard you worked on that!”) helps kids develop a growth mindset—the belief that they can improve through practice and persistence.

Now, instead of just celebrating the achievement, I make sure to highlight the work that went into it.

3) Using fear to control behavior

It can be tempting to use fear to get kids to behave—threatening punishments, warning them about worst-case scenarios, or making them afraid of failure.

But fear-based parenting doesn’t build confidence; it creates anxiety.

Studies have shown that children who are frequently disciplined through fear-based tactics are more likely to develop high levels of stress and struggle with self-esteem later in life.

Kids need boundaries, but they also need to feel safe. Instead of relying on fear, try focusing on clear expectations, natural consequences, and open conversations.

When kids understand the why behind rules and consequences, they’re more likely to make good choices because they want to—not because they’re afraid.

4) Comparing them to others

It’s easy to fall into the habit of comparing your child to their siblings, classmates, or even how you were as a kid.

You might think that pointing out how another child behaves or succeeds will motivate them—but it usually does the opposite.

Comparison makes kids feel like they’re not good enough as they are.

Over time, this can lead to self-doubt, resentment, and a constant need for external validation.

Every child develops at their own pace and has their own strengths.

Instead of measuring them against others, focus on their individual progress and unique qualities.

5) Expecting perfection

For the longest time, mistakes felt like failures.

Falling short of expectations—whether in school, sports, or just everyday responsibilities—felt like something to be ashamed of.

It took years to unlearn that mindset, and the last thing any child needs is to grow up feeling like they always have to be perfect.

When kids fear making mistakes, they become afraid to take risks, try new things, or push themselves outside their comfort zones.

Perfection isn’t the goal—growth is.

Rather than focusing on what went wrong, focus on what can be learned so that they build resilience and confidence in their ability to handle setbacks.

6) Dismissing their feelings

It can be easy to brush off a child’s emotions—telling them “it’s not a big deal” or “you’re fine” when they’re upset.

The intention might be to comfort them, but what they hear is that their feelings don’t matter.

Children start to doubt themselves when they feel like their emotions aren’t taken seriously.

They might suppress their feelings, struggle to express themselves, or believe that certain emotions are “wrong.”

Instead of dismissing their feelings, acknowledge them; saying something as simple as “I see that you’re really upset” helps kids feel heard and understood.

When they know their emotions are valid, they grow up more in tune with themselves and more confident in handling life’s challenges.

Confidence is built, not given

Children aren’t born confident—they become confident through experience, support, and the belief that they are capable.

Psychologists have long emphasized the importance of autonomy in childhood development.

When kids are given the chance to try, fail, and succeed on their own terms, they develop a stronger sense of self-efficacy—the belief that they can influence their own lives.

Letting go of certain habits isn’t always easy, especially when they come from a place of love and protection.

But real confidence isn’t built by shielding kids from discomfort—it’s built by allowing them to navigate life with trust in themselves.