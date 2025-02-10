8 phrases socially intelligent people use to avoid awkward silences in small talk

It’s happened to all of us.

You’re in the middle of a conversation with someone—maybe a colleague, a new acquaintance, or even a friend of a friend—and suddenly, the energy shifts. The words run out. The silence stretches just a little too long.

That dreaded awkward pause.

Most people think small talk is just about having the “gift of gab” or being naturally charismatic.

But the truth is, socially intelligent people don’t rely on charm alone—they have a few simple phrases up their sleeve that keep conversations flowing effortlessly.

The good news? Anyone can do it. You don’t have to be an extrovert or a master conversationalist to avoid those uncomfortable silences. You just need the right tools.

Here are eight phrases that can help you navigate small talk with ease and keep the conversation going—even when it feels like it’s about to stall.

1) “That’s interesting—what got you into that?”

People love to talk about themselves, but not everyone knows how to invite them to do so in a way that feels natural.

When a conversation starts to stall, asking someone about their interests or experiences can instantly bring it back to life. Instead of just saying “Oh, cool” when they mention something, take it a step further.

This phrase works because it shows genuine curiosity without putting pressure on them. It also gives them the freedom to share as much or as little as they want.

Whether they’re talking about their job, a hobby, or even an unusual choice of drink, this question invites them to open up—and keeps the conversation flowing.

2) “I’ve always wanted to try that, but I wouldn’t even know where to start!”

Showing curiosity is great, but opening up about yourself too can make the conversation feel more natural and engaging.

I used to think I had to have something interesting to say all the time. But the truth is, admitting what I don’t know has led to some of the best conversations I’ve ever had.

I remember once talking to someone who was really into rock climbing. Instead of nodding along like I knew what they were talking about, I admitted that I’d always been fascinated by it but had no idea how people even got started.

That one comment turned into a full conversation about their first climb, the mistakes they made, and even an invitation to try it sometime.

People enjoy sharing their knowledge and experiences, especially when they feel like they’re helping someone understand something new.

By admitting you don’t know much about a topic—but would love to—it creates an easy way for them to keep talking without it feeling forced.

3) “That reminds me of something I heard once—[insert relevant quote]. What do you think?”

Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Small talk isn’t just about exchanging words—it’s about creating a moment that feels good for both people.

Bringing up a quote or an interesting idea can be a great way to spark a deeper conversation without forcing it.

If someone mentions a challenge they’re facing at work, you might say, “That reminds me of something I heard once—‘If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.’ What do you think about that?”

It doesn’t have to be a famous quote either. It could be something a friend once said or even a line from a book or movie.

The key is that it gives the other person something to react to, which keeps the conversation moving and makes it more engaging.

4) “You know, I heard that [insert surprising detail]. Have you ever noticed that?”

Sometimes, all a conversation needs is a little spark—something unexpected that makes the other person pause and engage.

I once read that people tend to mirror each other’s body language without realizing it. It’s a subtle way we build connection. Ever since then, I’ve noticed it everywhere—friends leaning in at the same time, coworkers crossing their arms in sync during meetings.

Bringing up a small, thought-provoking detail like this invites the other person to reflect and respond.

Whether it’s about human behavior, a curious tradition, or even how certain foods change taste depending on what you eat before them, it adds something fresh to the conversation without feeling random.

And often, it leads to them sharing something unexpected in return.

5) “I never would have thought of it that way—that’s really interesting!”

Conversations don’t just stall because people run out of things to say. Sometimes, they stall because one person doesn’t feel heard.

Acknowledging someone’s perspective—especially in a way that shows genuine interest—can keep the conversation alive.

Instead of just nodding or saying “yeah,” offering a response like this encourages them to expand on their thoughts. It makes them feel like what they’re saying is valuable, which naturally makes them want to keep talking.

I remember chatting with someone about travel once, and they mentioned how they always chose destinations based on food rather than sights.

At first, I hadn’t even considered that approach, but when I told them, “I never would have thought of it that way—that’s really interesting!” their whole demeanor changed.

They lit up and started sharing stories of the best meals they’d had abroad, turning what could have been a short exchange into one of the most engaging conversations I’d had in a while.

6) “That’s a good point—I’ve never thought about it like that before.”

People don’t just want to be heard—they want to feel like their thoughts matter.

When someone shares an opinion or perspective, one of the simplest ways to keep the conversation going is to acknowledge it in a meaningful way.

This phrase works because it shows that you’re not just waiting for your turn to speak—you’re actually considering what they’re saying. It invites them to expand on their thoughts without feeling like they have to “sell” their idea.

I once had a conversation with someone about how certain songs are tied so strongly to memories, almost like a time machine for emotions.

I’d always thought of music as something I just enjoyed in the moment, but when they explained how certain songs instantly transported them back to specific times in their life, I realized how true that was.

When I told them, “That’s a good point—I’ve never thought about it like that before,” they smiled and started sharing even more personal stories, and suddenly, we weren’t just making small talk anymore.

7) “I can totally see why you’d feel that way.”

Sometimes, small talk isn’t just about keeping the conversation going—it’s about making the other person feel understood.

When someone shares an opinion, experience, or frustration, they’re often looking for connection more than a solution.

Instead of immediately offering advice or a different perspective, acknowledging their feelings can make the conversation feel more natural and engaging.

I once spoke with a friend who was venting about how overwhelming it felt to start a new job. My first instinct was to tell them they’d get used to it or that everyone feels that way at first. But instead, I just said, “I can totally see why you’d feel that way.”

Their shoulders relaxed, and they opened up even more about what was stressing them out. It turned what could have been a short exchange into a real conversation—one where they felt heard rather than brushed off.

8) “That makes me think of something similar that happened to me…”

Conversations thrive on connection. One of the easiest ways to keep them flowing is by finding common ground and building on what’s already being said.

When someone shares a story or experience, responding with one of your own—without hijacking the conversation—keeps the energy moving naturally. It signals that you’re engaged and that their words sparked something in you.

I once met someone at an event who casually mentioned getting lost in a foreign city with no phone signal.

Instead of just laughing and moving on, I shared my own experience of wandering around an unfamiliar place at night, trying to use the few words of the local language I knew to ask for directions.

That one moment of shared experience turned a surface-level conversation into something more meaningful, and before I knew it, we were swapping travel stories for half an hour.

People connect through shared moments, even in small talk. Offering a related story—without making it all about you—keeps the conversation open, engaging, and free from awkward silences.

The bottom line

Great conversations aren’t about having the perfect words—they’re about making people feel comfortable, heard, and engaged.

Small talk doesn’t have to be a struggle. The most socially intelligent people aren’t necessarily the most outgoing or charismatic; they’re the ones who know how to create connection in even the simplest moments.

By using these phrases, you’re not just avoiding awkward silences—you’re inviting people to open up, to share more, and to feel valued in your presence. Conversations stop feeling like a chore and start becoming something enjoyable, even effortless.

Dale Carnegie once said, “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”

Genuine curiosity is the key. The more you focus on understanding others, the easier conversations will become.

It’s not about having all the answers or knowing exactly what to say. It’s about being present, engaged, and open to where the conversation naturally leads.