People who are excellent at small talk always use these 10 phrases

Small talk is an art. It’s about finding common ground while maintaining a light, casual tone.

The key to small talk? It’s all about giving the other person a chance to speak and making them feel valued. That’s where certain phrases come into play.

People who excel at small talk often have a set of go-to phrases that keep the conversation flowing smoothly, without making it seem forced or awkward.

In this article, I’ll share with you the 10 phrases that the masters of small talk always have up their sleeves. They’re simple, effective, and surprisingly easy to incorporate into your own conversational repertoire.

Let’s dive in.

1) “How’s your day going?”

In the world of small talk, asking about someone’s day is a classic opener.

This phrase is a universally accepted conversation starter, and it’s a great way to show genuine interest in the other person’s life. Not to mention, it gives them an opportunity to share something about themselves, creating an instant connection.

People who are adept at small talk understand that keeping the dialogue open-ended encourages more meaningful exchanges. So instead of asking if they’re having a good day (which could lead to a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response), they inquire about how their day is going.

The goal of small talk isn’t just to fill the silence – it’s to engage with another person and demonstrate that you’re interested in what they have to say. And asking about their day is a simple yet effective way to do just that.

2) “That reminds me of the time when…”

Sharing personal stories or experiences is another way to keep the conversation going. It shows that you’re actively engaged and that you’re finding common ground in what they’re saying.

For instance, I remember one time I was at a networking event, feeling a little out of my depth. I started talking to someone about their recent vacation, and they mentioned they had been hiking in the Rockies. Instantly, I said, “That reminds me of the time when I went hiking in Yosemite. The views were breathtaking!”

Suddenly, we had something to bond over – our shared love for nature and hiking. The conversation flowed effortlessly from there as we exchanged stories and tips about our favorite hiking spots.

The phrase “That reminds me of the time when…” not only keeps the conversation alive but also brings a sense of familiarity and intimacy to it. It’s like saying, “I understand you, and here’s a piece of my life that resonates with what you just said.”

3) “Did you know…”

Engaging someone’s curiosity is a fantastic way to keep a conversation lively. Introducing a new piece of information or a surprising tidbit can do just that.

For example, if the person you’re talking to mentions they love coffee, you might say, “Did you know that the world’s most expensive coffee comes from the droppings of a cat-like animal called the Civet? They eat the cherries for the fleshy pulp, but the coffee beans are excreted undigested.”

While it’s a bit of an unusual fact, it’s certainly a conversation starter! It also provides an opportunity for the other person to share something interesting they might know. This creates a two-way exchange, which is always more engaging than a one-sided conversation.

4) “What’s your take on…”

Inviting someone to share their opinion is a surefire way to keep a conversation interesting. This phrase is perfect for shifting from small talk to more substantial topics.

Whether it’s about a recent movie, a trending news topic, or even the latest tech gadget, asking “What’s your take on…” opens the door for a deeper dialogue. It shows respect for the other person’s viewpoint and encourages them to express their thoughts.

People love to share their opinions and feel like they’re being heard. And by using this phrase, you’re not only keeping the conversation going, you’re also creating an opportunity for a meaningful exchange.

5) “I couldn’t help but notice that…”

Observation is a powerful tool in small talk. It allows you to make a personal connection based on the current environment or situation.

A comment like “I couldn’t help but notice that you’re reading the latest Stephen King novel. I’m a big fan of his work too!” can instantly spark a discussion about shared interests.

This phrase also signals attentiveness and interest in the other person’s activities or choices. By paying attention to details and bringing them up in conversation, you show that you’re not just there to talk – you’re there to connect.

6) “I really admire how you…”

Compliments are a powerful tool in human interaction, and when used sincerely, they can create a strong bond between people. This phrase goes beyond the surface level, targeting specific qualities or actions that you genuinely admire in the other person.

It could be something like, “I really admire how you handled that presentation with such confidence,” or “I really admire how dedicated you are to your work.”

But remember, the key here is sincerity. People can tell when a compliment is insincere or forced. Genuine admiration and respect, on the other hand, can turn a casual conversation into a meaningful connection.

7) “I’ve always struggled with…”

Sharing a difficulty or a challenge you’ve faced can help humanize you in the eyes of the other person. It shows that you’re not perfect and that you’re willing to be open about your struggles.

For instance, if you’re discussing hobbies, you could say, “I’ve always struggled with learning to play the guitar. My fingers just don’t seem to move fast enough.” This not only reveals something personal about you, but it also invites the other person to share their own experiences or difficulties, fostering a deeper connection.

This approach can make your conversations more relatable and authentic. It shows that you’re not just making small talk for the sake of it, but genuinely trying to connect on a deeper level.

8) “I’m not sure if you’d agree, but…”

A bit of friendly disagreement can actually make a conversation more engaging. By introducing a different point of view with the phrase “I’m not sure if you’d agree, but…”, you’re showing respect for the other person’s opinion while also opening up the floor for a lively discussion.

For example, if you’re talking about a popular TV show, you could say, “I’m not sure if you’d agree, but I think the earlier seasons were much better than the recent ones.” This could lead to an interesting back-and-forth as you both share your perspectives.

Just remember to keep it friendly and respectful. The goal is to stimulate conversation, not to start an argument.

9) “Can you tell me more about…”

Showing a genuine interest in the other person’s story, experiences, or ideas is a surefire way to keep a conversation going. The phrase “Can you tell me more about…” signals that you’re actively listening and eager to understand their perspective better.

Whether they’re talking about their job, a recent trip, or even their favorite hobby, asking them to expand on it can lead to interesting revelations and deeper discussions.

This approach shows that you value what they have to say and are interested in getting to know them better, which can make all the difference in turning small talk into a meaningful conversation.

10) “It’s been great talking with you.”

Ending a conversation on a positive note is just as important as how you start it. Expressing genuine appreciation for the conversation reinforces the connection you’ve made and leaves a lasting impression.

The phrase “It’s been great talking with you” not only wraps up the conversation neatly, but it also signals your interest and enjoyment in the interaction. It opens up the possibility for future conversations and leaves the person feeling valued and appreciated.