7 times in life when a person will show their true colors, according to psychology

Unmasking the real you isn’t always easy.

We tend to show different sides of ourselves in different contexts, and sometimes, it takes specific life events to truly reveal our core character.

Psychology suggests there are certain moments in life where a person’s true colors shine through, regardless of how well they might hide them otherwise.

In this piece, we delve into the seven times in life when a person will show their true colors, giving you a glimpse into the human psyche and its response to certain situations.

Whether it’s a crisis or a celebration, these moments can be quite telling:.

1) During times of crisis

It’s often said that adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it.

When we’re faced with a challenging situation, our usual barriers tend to fall away, and our natural instincts take over.

A crisis can come in many shapes and sizes – a personal tragedy, a professional setback, or even a global pandemic.

These are the times when our true colors often show through the most.

We can either rise to the occasion, showing resilience and empathy, or our less admirable traits may come to the fore.

These moments of crisis give us an unfiltered look at our own character, as well as those around us.

It’s during these times that we truly get to see what someone is made of.

Pay close attention when life throws a curveball—you might just get a glimpse of a person’s true self.

2) When they achieve success

Success, like adversity, has a way of revealing who we really are.

It’s easy to be humble and gracious when we’re striving for something, but how does one behave when they’ve achieved their goals?

I remember the day I got promoted to my dream job.

It was a moment of sheer joy, accomplishment, and a testament to years of hard work.

The spotlight was on me, and I had two choices—I could either let it go to my head or use that moment to express gratitude and share my success with those who contributed to it.

The way I responded in that moment was a reflection of my character.

And it’s the same for everyone else: When people achieve their goals, their reactions can tell you a lot about their true character.

Do they become boastful and egotistical, or do they remain humble and appreciative?

Do they share their success with others, or do they keep all the glory for themselves?

These are the moments that reveal our true colors—make sure to pay close attention to them.

3) How they treat those who can do nothing for them

In our everyday interactions, we often come across people who can do nothing for us in return.

These could be strangers on the street, service personnel, or even animals.

People who show kindness to others, without expecting anything in return, tend to have higher levels of empathy, emotional intelligence and overall psychological well-being.

The way someone interacts with those who can’t reciprocate their actions is a window into their true character.

It shows whether they value humanity and kindness over personal gain.

Observe how people treat those who stand to offer them nothin—their actions will speak volumes about their true colors.

4) When they’re dealing with failure

Failure is a part of life, and it’s something that we all have to face at some point or another.

However, it’s not the failure itself that defines us, it’s how we react to it.

How does a person handle defeat?

Do they accept it with grace and use it as a learning opportunity, or do they shift blame and refuse to take responsibility?

A person’s response to failure can tell you a lot about their character.

It reveals their resilience, humility, and their capacity for personal growth; it’s in these challenging moments, when things haven’t gone as planned, that a person’s true colors can really shine through.

The next time someone faces a setback, pay attention to their reaction—it might just reveal more about their character than their successes do.

5) When faced with change

Change is inevitable—and it’s something we all have to deal with—but how we handle change can be very revealing.

I recall a time when I had to move to a new city for work, leaving behind everything familiar—my loved ones, my comfort zone.

It was a daunting change.

Instead of resisting the shift, I chose to embrace it.

I saw it as an opportunity for growth, to explore new environments, and learn different perspectives.

How we respond to change says a lot about our adaptability, resilience, and flexibility as it exposes our true colors in ways everyday life may not.

Whether it’s a minor shift in routine or a major life transition, observe how a person responds to change.

It can offer a telling glimpse into their real character.

6) When they’re under pressure

Pressure situations can often act as a crucible, revealing the true character of a person.

Whether it’s a tight deadline at work, a high-stakes presentation, or dealing with a personal emergency, how we act in these moments can be very telling.

Do they buckle under the stress, or do they remain composed and solution-focused?

Do they lash out at others or manage to maintain their patience and respect?

These times of pressure strip away the facade and bring out our raw selves.

They show our ability to handle stress, our problem-solving skills, and how we treat others when the going gets tough.

The next time you see someone in a pressure situation, observe their actions.

They’ll give you a good indication of what lies beneath the surface.

7) When they believe no one is watching

How a person behaves when they think no one is watching is perhaps the most genuine reflection of their true character.

Away from the public eye, without any need for pretense or performance, our actions are guided by our core values and beliefs.

Do they still choose kindness, honesty, and integrity when there are no witnesses or rewards, or do they disregard these values when there’s no one to impress?

This is when true colors shine the brightest.

Take note of what people do when they believe they’re alone—it can be a powerful indicator of their real character.

Final thoughts: It’s all about the journey

As we navigate through life, we constantly evolve and adapt. Our experiences shape us, imprinting on our character in profound ways.

Renowned psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

Acceptance of our true selves forms the cornerstone of our growth and transformation. But to do this, we must first recognize who we truly are.

Observing how we react during these seven pivotal moments can provide valuable insights into our character and personality.

It’s about understanding ourselves deeper and acknowledging our strengths and weaknesses.

Remember, it’s not about judgment, but about self-awareness and growth.

As we traverse through life’s ups and downs, let these moments serve as mirrors reflecting our true colors.

The next time you find yourself in one of these situations, pause for a moment—reflect and observe.

What do your reactions say about you? After all, to know oneself is the beginning of wisdom!