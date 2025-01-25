People who are exceptionally good at remaining calm under pressure usually display these 7 subtle habits

Staying calm under pressure is a rare and valuable skill, and those who master it often seem almost unshakable in challenging situations.

While their composure might look effortless, it’s often the result of specific habits and mindsets they’ve cultivated over time.

These individuals approach stress differently, relying on subtle but powerful strategies to maintain control, clarity, and focus.

Curious about their secret? Here are seven subtle habits that people who remain calm under pressure consistently display.

How many of these can you incorporate into your own life?

1) Embracing positivity

The power of a positive mindset is underrated in our fast-paced, stress-laden world.

People who excel at staying calm under pressure have a knack for embracing positivity, and it’s not by accident.

They intentionally cultivate a positive outlook, regardless of the situation.

This doesn’t mean they ignore reality or bury their heads in the sand.

Instead, they focus on what they can control and let go of what they can’t.

They’re not just optimistic; they’re realistically optimistic.

They assess the situation, acknowledge potential challenges, but always look for the silver lining.

This habit of embracing positivity allows them to reduce stress, make better decisions and ultimately remain calm under pressure.

2) Practicing mindfulness

Mindfulness is another habit of those who are exceptionally good at remaining calm under pressure.

It’s about being present and fully engaged with what’s happening right now.

Let me share a personal example: I used to get easily overwhelmed in high-pressure situations and my mind would race, trying to predict every possible outcome, which only added to my stress—but then I discovered mindfulness.

Now, when I find myself in stressful situations, I take a moment to ground myself.

I focus on my breathing, feeling the air entering and exiting my lungs—I observe my surroundings and tune into the sensations in my body.

This simple practice of mindfulness helps me clear my mind, center my thoughts, and approach the situation with a calm demeanor.

It’s made a world of difference in my ability to handle pressure.

Practicing mindfulness means being present in the moment and letting go of stress and negativity—a habit anyone can develop with practice!

3) Regular physical activity

Physical activity is more than just a means to stay fit or lose weight as it’s also a powerful stress-reliever and a common habit among people who stay calm under pressure.

When you engage in physical activity, your body releases chemicals called ‘endorphins,’ and these are your body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators—helping to reduce stress and promote feelings of well-being.

Even something as simple as a brisk walk can make a difference: A study by Stanford University found that walking can increase creative output by an average of 60 percent.

Imagine what that could do to help you think clearly and calmly when under pressure!

Whether it’s going for a run, practicing yoga, or just taking a quick walk around the block, regular physical activity is a habit worth cultivating if you want to stay cool under pressure.

4) Focused breathing

Another habit of people who stay calm under pressure is focused breathing.

When we’re stressed, our breathing can become shallow and rapid—this sends a signal to our brain that something’s wrong, which only heightens our sense of anxiety and stress—but, by consciously focusing on our breath, we can counteract this response.

By taking slow, deep breaths, we send a message to our brain that it’s okay to relax.

Focused breathing doesn’t just have to happen when you’re already feeling stressed.

Incorporating it into your daily routine can help keep your stress levels in check.

The next time you find yourself in a high-pressure situation, remember to take a deep breath.

5) Acceptance of imperfection

Perfectionism can be a major source of stress, pushing us to meet unrealistic standards and causing us to beat ourselves up when we fall short—but those who remain calm under pressure have a different approach.

During my early career, I was a perfectionist.

Every task had to be done flawlessly, and the smallest mistake would send me into a spiral of stress and self-doubt.

Over time, I realized that this pursuit of perfection was not only causing me unnecessary stress but was also hindering my growth.

Mistakes and failures were not setbacks, but opportunities for learning and improvement.

Embracing this mindset has not been easy, but it has significantly improved my ability to stay calm under pressure.

Accepting imperfection doesn’t mean settling for mediocrity; it means understanding that growth comes from learning, and learning often comes from mistakes.

6) Prioritizing self-care

Self-care isn’t just about bubble baths and spa days—it’s also about taking care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

This could mean ensuring you get enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, or taking time to relax and unwind.

It could also mean setting boundaries to protect your time and energy, or seeking help when things get too overwhelming.

Self-care allows us to recharge and reset as it helps us cope better with stress and enables us to handle pressure more effectively.

7) Embracing a growth mindset

The most important habit of people who remain calm under pressure? They embrace a growth mindset.

A growth mindset, as defined by psychologist Carol Dweck, is the belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed through dedication and hard work—it’s about loving the process of learning and seeing challenges as opportunities to grow.

Rather than viewing pressure as a threat, they see it as a chance to learn, improve, and become stronger.

This mindset shift transforms pressure from something to be feared into something to be embraced.

Adopting a growth mindset can change how you handle pressure.

Final thought: It’s a journey, not a destination

The journey towards becoming adept at remaining calm under pressure is just that—a journey.

It involves conscious effort, practice, and most importantly, patience.

These habits we’ve discussed are not quick fixes.

They are lifestyle changes that require time to cultivate and implement.

As the renowned psychologist Carl Rogers once noted, “The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction not a destination.”

Take one step at a time by embracing the process of learning and growing—and, most importantly, be patient with yourself.

Remember, it’s about becoming a better version of yourself each day.

With each step you take in this journey, you’ll find yourself becoming more adept at handling pressure and maintaining your calm.