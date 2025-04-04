8 things people who were emotionally neglected as kids often struggle with in adulthood

If you’re ever told “kids are resilient”, you might want to take that with a grain of salt. Sure, kids bounce back from scraped knees and failed exams – but emotional neglect? That’s a different ball game.

Growing up without the emotional support you need can leave deep-seated scars.

As adults, these scars manifest as struggles that aren’t always obvious to others.

It’s a complex issue, but understanding is the first step towards healing.

Let’s lift the veil on this seldom-discussed topic, and maybe… just maybe, we can make navigating life a smidge easier for those who’ve had this experience.

1) Difficulty in identifying emotions

Emotions can be a complex maze, even more so for those who’ve experienced emotional neglect as children.

These individuals often find themselves unable to recognize their own feelings.

Happiness, sadness, anger – they all blend into an indistinguishable mix, turning the simple act of understanding one’s emotions into a complex puzzle.

This isn’t due to lack of feeling, but rather because they didn’t have the guidance to navigate their emotional landscape as kids.

When emotions would surge, instead of being taught how to handle them, they were often left to fend for themselves.

As adults, this translates into a struggle with identifying what exactly it is they’re feeling at any given moment.

It’s like trying to decipher an alien language without a translator – confusing, overwhelming and at times, downright frustrating.

Still, it’s important to remember that with time and effort, this is something that can be worked through. Recognition is the first step towards resolution.

2) Building trust issues

Trust is something I’ve always found difficult to give away freely.

I imagine it’s like a delicate glass ornament – once shattered, it’s hard to piece it back together.

Growing up, emotional neglect was a constant presence. The adults in my life were physically present, but emotionally, it was as if they were in another universe.

When I needed comfort or reassurance, I often found myself alone.

Over time, this translated into an ingrained belief that people are unreliable. After all, if the ones who were supposed to care for me didn’t, why should anyone else?

This belief followed me into adulthood and seeped into my relationships.

Friends, partners – I kept everyone at arm’s length, wary of giving them the power to let me down.

It’s a struggle that I’m still working on. Trust issues aren’t something you can just ‘get over’, but understanding where they come from has been a key part of my journey towards healing.

3) Propensity for self-isolation

When emotionally neglected as children, many individuals develop a propensity for self-isolation later in life.

Early emotional neglect can lead to avoidant personality disorder in adulthood.

This is characterized by a pervasive pattern of social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, and hypersensitivity to negative evaluation.

In other words, people with this condition often opt for self-isolation as a defense mechanism against potential emotional harm.

It’s not that they don’t desire connections – it’s just that the fear of being let down or hurt again outweighs the need for companionship.

It’s a coping mechanism, a way to protect oneself from the potential pain that relationships can bring.

4) Struggling with intimacy

Intimacy is more than just a physical connection—it’s about emotional closeness, understanding, and vulnerability.

However, for those who’ve experienced emotional neglect in childhood, intimacy can feel like an uphill battle.

They may crave closeness, yet fear it at the same time. Opening up, allowing someone to see their innermost thoughts and feelings, can be terrifying.

It’s not that they don’t want to connect deeply with others; it’s just that the thought of being emotionally exposed can bring back memories of past neglect.

This struggle often results in a push-pull dynamic in relationships.

They might push loved ones away out of fear, then pull them back in because of their need for connection.

It’s a delicate balance and one that requires understanding and patience from both parties involved.

5) Perfectionism tendencies

“I need to get this right.” That’s a phrase I often catch myself thinking. Perfectionism is another struggle many of us who’ve experienced emotional neglect in childhood grapple with.

We become our own harshest critics, setting impossibly high standards for ourselves.

I think it partially stems from the belief that if we’re perfect, we’ll finally be worthy of love and attention.

But perfection is an illusion. It’s an unattainable goal that only leads to self-criticism and disappointment.

I’ve had to learn that making mistakes doesn’t make me less worthy. It doesn’t make me less deserving of love.

Perfectionism may feel like a safety net, but in reality, it’s a trap.

Recognizing this is the first step towards breaking free from its grasp.

6) Overcompensating in relationships

While it may seem odd, many individuals who experienced emotional neglect as kids go above and beyond in their relationships as adults.

They become the caregivers, the nurturers, always ensuring others’ needs are met before their own.

They give their time, energy, and love generously, sometimes to the point of depleting their own resources.

This behavior can stem from the fear of repeating the past.

They don’t want anyone to feel the neglect they once felt, so they do everything in their power to prevent it.

Yet, this constant giving can lead to a one-sided dynamic, where their own needs and desires are overlooked.

It’s crucial for them to realize that healthy relationships involve give-and-take from both sides.

7) Increased sensitivity to criticism

Criticism, even when constructive, can seem like a direct attack for those who’ve experienced emotional neglect in childhood.

They may perceive it as a confirmation of their deepest fears – that they are not good enough, not worthy enough.

This heightened sensitivity often results from the internalization of neglect they suffered as kids.

They might have developed a belief that if they were ‘better’, they would have received the emotional care they needed.

It’s important to remember that criticism is a part of life and often a tool for growth. Separating one’s self-worth from external opinions is a crucial step towards overcoming this struggle.

8) Difficulty accepting love and kindness

The irony of emotional neglect is that, even though those who’ve experienced it may long for love and kindness, when they do receive it, it can feel uncomfortable, even downright terrifying.

They might question its sincerity, waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Accepting that they are deserving of love, just as they are, can be one of the hardest hurdles to overcome.

But it’s not insurmountable. With patience, understanding, and self-compassion, they can begin to let love in.

Reflections on emotional neglect

If you’ve made it this far, hopefully, you’ve gained a deeper insight into the often unseen struggles of those who’ve experienced emotional neglect as children.

You might have recognized yourself in some of these points, or perhaps someone you know.

These struggles don’t define a person, but they are an integral part of their journey.

Acknowledging them is not about assigning blame or dwelling in the past, but about understanding why we react the way we do, why certain things trigger us more than others.

Emotional neglect in childhood can leave lasting imprints, but it’s crucial to remember that it’s not a life sentence. Healing is possible.

Change is possible. And accepting ourselves, with all our struggles and scars, is the first step towards that.

Everyone carries with them their own emotional baggage. It’s not about comparing whose is heavier, but about helping each other lighten the load.

Because at the end of the day, we’re all just humans trying to navigate this complex and beautiful journey called life.