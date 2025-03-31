If someone displays these 8 behaviors, they have low emotional intelligence

When someone yells at you, you might think they’re just having a bad day.

If someone avoids eye contact, you might assume they’re just shy.

Sounds simple, right?

But it’s not always that straightforward.

Understanding human behavior is like trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle with a thousand pieces and no picture to guide you.

Some folks, though, seem to fumble more than others—and that’s usually because they exhibit these eight specific behaviors.

These behaviors are telltale signs of low emotional intelligence, which is a crucial aspect in understanding and navigating human interactions effectively:

1) They struggle with emotional self-awareness

Emotions can be pretty intense, right?

They swoop in out of nowhere, turn your world upside down, and then just as quickly, they’re gone.

However, for some people, understanding their own emotions is like trying to decipher a foreign language.

They’re often at a loss, unable to pinpoint what they’re feeling or why they’re feeling it.

If you’ve ever had a conversation with someone who seems oblivious to their own emotional state, you’ve witnessed this in action.

They’re like a ship lost at sea, tossed around by their emotions but not quite sure where they’re headed.

2) They fail to recognize emotional cues in others

Ever had a chat with a friend who just couldn’t pick up on your mood, no matter how obvious you thought you were being?

I remember once, I was having a really bad day—you know, one of those days when everything seems to go wrong—and I was meeting a friend for coffee and though I tried to put on a brave face, I was pretty down.

However, my friend just couldn’t pick it up.

He was cracking jokes, talking about his day, totally oblivious to my low spirits.

It was like he was talking to someone else entirely.

That’s the second sign of low emotional intelligence—a lack of sensitivity to the emotional cues of others.

It’s like they’re colorblind to feelings, unable to see the subtle shades of emotion that color our interactions.

3) They have difficulty managing their emotions

Emotions can be pretty overwhelming, can’t they?

One moment you’re calm, the next you’re a whirlwind of feelings.

It’s a rollercoaster ride that never seems to end.

But here’s something you might not know: Our ability to manage our emotions is what separates us from other animals—we have something called the prefrontal cortex—the part of our brain that helps us think before we act.

Yet, some people struggle to use this gift.

Their emotions take the driver’s seat, leading to impulsive actions and regrettable decisions.

4) They struggle with empathetic communication

Ever tried to have a heart-to-heart with someone who just doesn’t get it?

You’re pouring your heart out, hoping for understanding or at least a little empathy, but all you get is a blank stare or an offhand comment.

It’s like trying to connect two wires that just won’t spark; it’s frustrating and, frankly, a little disheartening.

So, as you can see, it’s not just about understanding emotions—it’s about communicating effectively too.

5) They have a hard time dealing with criticism

Criticism. It’s a tough pill to swallow, isn’t it?

I’ve had my fair share of it, and let me tell you, it never gets easier—but I’ve learned that it’s an essential part of growth.

However, some folks have a really hard time accepting it.

They see criticism as a personal attack rather than an opportunity for improvement.

I’ve known people who would rather avoid feedback altogether than face the possibility of being criticized.

This inability to handle criticism is another clear sign of low emotional intelligence.

Being open to criticism requires emotional maturity and self-confidence—something that those with low emotional intelligence often struggle with.

6) They overreact to emotional situations

Emotions can be pretty powerful, can’t they?

They can carry us away, like a leaf caught in a storm—but that’s not always a good thing.

You’d think that someone who displays strong emotional reactions would be high in emotional intelligence, right?

But that’s not always the case—in fact, it’s often the opposite.

People with low emotional intelligence tend to overreact to emotional situations.

Instead of responding in a measured way, they let their emotions take control—like they’re on a runaway train with no brakes.

This overreaction doesn’t just impact them as it affects everyone around them too.

7) They struggle to build strong relationships

Relationships are tricky, aren’t they?

They require understanding, patience, empathy—a whole bunch of skills that don’t come easy to most of us.

But for some folks, building strong relationships is like trying to assemble a puzzle with pieces that just don’t fit.

They struggle to connect on a deeper level, often leading to misunderstandings and conflicts..

Building relationships requires emotional awareness, understanding and the ability to communicate effectively.

8) They lack self-motivation

Motivation is the fuel that drives us forward, isn’t it?

It keeps us going, even when the going gets tough.

However, some folks seem to have lost their spark and they lack the drive to push themselves—to strive for more.

Self-motivation requires a deep understanding of oneself, along with the emotional resilience to overcome challenges and setbacks—something that those with low emotional intelligence often struggle with.

Embracing emotional intelligence

Hopefully, if you’ve journeyed with me this far, you’ll have gleaned a deeper understanding of what low emotional intelligence looks like.

But remember, having low emotional intelligence isn’t a life sentence.

Emotional intelligence is not just about recognizing and understanding emotions—it’s about using this understanding to navigate our relationships and interactions effectively.

Recognizing the need for growth is the first step towards improvement.

This is all about striving to understand ourselves and others a little better each day.