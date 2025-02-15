I’ve spent my entire life pleasing others and putting myself last. Here are 7 ways I’m now setting boundaries and focusing on my wellbeing – and it feels amazing.

For as long as I can remember, I put everyone else first.

I said yes when I wanted to say no. I avoided conflict at all costs. I told myself that being a good person meant always being available, always being accommodating.

And for years, I believed that was the right thing to do.

But here’s what I’ve realized—constantly prioritizing others at the expense of my own needs didn’t make me happier. It made me exhausted, resentful, and completely disconnected from myself.

So I decided to change that.

Setting boundaries felt uncomfortable at first, but now? It feels amazing. I finally understand that taking care of myself doesn’t mean I’m letting others down—it means I’m showing up in a healthier, more authentic way.

Here are seven ways I’m learning to set boundaries and prioritize my well-being—without guilt.

1) Saying “no” without over-explaining

For most of my life, saying “no” felt impossible.

I’d agree to plans I didn’t want to attend, take on extra work when I was already overwhelmed, and convince myself that turning someone down made me selfish.

And when I did say no? I’d pile on excuses to soften the blow—over-explaining as if my boundaries needed justification.

But they don’t.

Now, I remind myself that “no” is a complete sentence. I don’t need to craft an elaborate explanation or make sure the other person understands my reasoning.

If something doesn’t serve me, I can simply decline—politely, but firmly.

And let me tell you, it’s freeing.

2) Prioritizing my own needs, even when it disappoints others

For years, I thought putting myself first was selfish.

I’d cancel my own plans to help a friend, say yes to favors even when I was drained, and constantly push my own needs aside just to keep others happy.

One moment that really stuck with me was when I agreed to help a coworker with a project last minute, even though I had already planned a quiet evening to recharge.

I told myself it wasn’t a big deal—but when I got home, exhausted and frustrated, I realized it was a big deal. I had ignored what I needed, yet again.

That’s when I knew something had to change.

Now, I remind myself that my well-being matters just as much as anyone else’s. If taking care of myself means saying no or disappointing someone occasionally, so be it.

The people who truly care about me will understand—and the ones who don’t? Well, that’s something to think about.

3) Letting go of the guilt

Guilt used to follow me everywhere.

If I didn’t reply to a message right away, I felt guilty. If I took time for myself instead of saying yes to plans, I felt guilty. If I even thought about putting my own needs first, I felt guilty.

It was exhausting.

I used to believe that being a good person meant always being available, always saying yes, always making sure no one was ever upset with me.

But all that did was leave me feeling drained and invisible—like my own life wasn’t even mine anymore.

So I had to make a choice: keep living for everyone else, or finally start living for myself.

Letting go of the guilt didn’t happen overnight. It still creeps in sometimes. But now, instead of letting it control me, I ask myself: “Am I really doing something wrong?”

Or am I just uncomfortable because I’m finally valuing myself?

Most of the time, it’s the second one. And that’s not something to feel guilty about—it’s something to be proud of.

4) Stopping the habit of overextending myself

I used to wear my exhaustion like a badge of honor.

If I wasn’t stretched thin, overwhelmed, or running on empty, I felt like I wasn’t doing enough.

I’d pack my schedule so tightly that there was no room to breathe—all because I thought being busy meant being valuable.

But constantly giving more than I had didn’t make me stronger. It made me resentful, anxious, and completely disconnected from what I actually wanted.

Now, I check in with myself before committing to something. Do I really have the time and energy for this?

Or am I saying yes out of obligation?

If it’s the latter, I allow myself to step back. Because the truth is, no one benefits when I’m burnt out—not me, and not the people I care about.

5) Protecting my energy from negativity

I used to think it was my job to fix people.

If someone was upset, I took it upon myself to make them feel better. If a friend was always complaining, I listened for hours, even when it drained me.

If someone treated me poorly, I made excuses for them instead of walking away.

But emotions are contagious—literally.

Studies have shown that we absorb the moods of those around us, which means constantly surrounding myself with negativity was affecting me more than I realized.

Now, I’m more mindful of where my energy goes. I can be supportive without taking on someone else’s burdens as my own. I can be kind without tolerating toxic behavior.

And if a dynamic consistently leaves me feeling exhausted or unappreciated? I have every right to step away.

Because protecting my peace isn’t selfish—it’s necessary.

6) Allowing myself to rest without feeling unproductive

I used to believe that rest had to be earned.

If I wasn’t checking things off my to-do list or helping someone else, I felt like I wasn’t doing enough.

Even when I was exhausted, I’d push through—because slowing down felt lazy.

But I would never say that to a friend. If someone I cared about was running on empty, I’d tell them to take a break, to be gentle with themselves, to remember that their worth isn’t tied to how much they accomplish.

So why couldn’t I say the same to myself?

Now, I remind myself that rest isn’t a reward—it’s a necessity. Taking time for myself, whether it’s reading a book, going for a walk, or simply doing nothing, isn’t wasted time.

It’s what allows me to show up as my best self, not just for others, but for me too.

7) Understanding that not everyone will like the new me—and that’s okay

When I started setting boundaries, not everyone reacted well.

Some people were confused. Others were frustrated. A few even drifted away.

At first, it hurt. I wondered if I was doing something wrong, if maybe I was being selfish.

But then I realized—people who only valued me when I was self-sacrificing were never truly valuing me in the first place.

I’m not responsible for making everyone comfortable at the expense of my own well-being. The people who genuinely care about me won’t leave just because I’ve started caring about myself too.

And if someone does? Then they were never meant to stay.

The bottom line

Putting yourself first isn’t selfish—it’s necessary.

For too long, I believed that my worth was tied to how much I could give, how much I could sacrifice, how much I could endure.

But the truth is, constantly putting others ahead of myself didn’t make me a better person. It just made me disappear.

Boundaries don’t push people away; they create healthier, more honest relationships.

Prioritizing your well-being doesn’t mean you care less about others—it means you’re finally caring about yourself too.

It takes time to unlearn old habits. The guilt may still creep in. Some people may not understand the changes you’re making. But that’s okay.

Because the right people—the ones who truly respect and value you—will never expect you to abandon yourself just to keep them comfortable.