8 ways your need to be ‘the strong one’ might be quietly exhausting you

If you’re always the one your friends lean on, you’re probably used to being strong. If you’re the pillar in your family, you know what it’s like to keep everything together.

That’s just how it goes, right?

But let me tell you, being ‘the strong one’ isn’t as simple as it seems. In fact, it can be downright exhausting without you even realizing it.

In this piece, we’ll delve into the 8 not-so-obvious ways your need to be ‘the strong one’ might be draining your energy reserves. It’s time to peel back the layers and look at the less visible side of being the dependable one.

Because sometimes, even the strongest among us need a break.

1) You’re always on emotional high alert

Being ‘the strong one’ isn’t just about physical strength. It’s an emotional marathon, a constant state of readiness to help, support, and comfort.

You’re the lifeboat in the storm, the shoulder to cry on, the rock in a sea of chaos. And while it’s a noble role to play, it’s also incredibly taxing on your emotional energy.

Think about it – when everyone around you is falling apart, it’s up to you to hold it together. That means you’re constantly on emotional high alert, ready to jump into rescue mode at any given moment.

This can leave you feeling drained and emotionally exhausted more often than not. After all, constantly absorbing the emotional distress of others can take a heavy toll on your own emotional wellbeing.

So yes, being ‘the strong one’ might make you a superhero in other people’s eyes, but even superheroes need a time out every now and then.

2) It’s hard to ask for help

In my own experience, being ‘the strong one’ often means struggling to ask for help when you need it.

I remember a time when I was juggling multiple deadlines at work while also dealing with a family crisis. I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders, but I didn’t want to burden anyone else with my problems.

After all, I was ‘the strong one’. I was supposed to handle everything, right?

But I learned the hard way that carrying all that weight by myself wasn’t sustainable. It left me feeling overwhelmed and burnt out, and it took a toll on my mental health.

The truth is, being ‘the strong one’ doesn’t mean you have to do everything on your own. It’s okay to ask for help when you need it – in fact, it’s essential. Because even ‘the strong ones’ have their breaking points.

3) You miss out on opportunities for personal growth

Being ‘the strong one’ can often mean that you’re so focused on keeping everyone else afloat that you forget to prioritize your own growth. You’re so busy being the foundation for others that you neglect the building of your own life.

Here’s something you might not know: according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people who frequently support others tend to neglect their own needs, resulting in decreased personal growth, self-acceptance, and life purpose.

While being ‘the strong one’ can feel rewarding, it’s essential to strike a balance. Don’t let your role as the supporter stop you from pursuing your own goals and dreams.

Because at the end of the day, you deserve to grow and thrive just as much as anyone else.

4) You can fall into the trap of self-neglect

The endless cycle of being ‘the strong one’ can often lead you down a path of self-neglect.

You’re so used to taking care of everyone else’s needs that you forget to take care of your own.

You skip meals because you’re too busy solving problems, you lose sleep because you’re up late offering comfort, and you push aside your own emotions because you don’t have the time or energy to deal with them.

Unfortunately, this pattern can lead to serious physical and mental health consequences over time.

Remember, it’s not selfish to prioritize your own wellbeing. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and taking care of yourself is the first step towards being able to effectively take care of others.

5) It can leave you feeling isolated

One of the unexpected side effects I’ve noticed from being ‘the strong one’ is a sense of isolation.

When you’re the one everyone relies on, it can feel like you’re on an island all by yourself. You’re the go-to person for everyone else’s crises, but when your own crisis hits, it feels like there’s nobody to turn to.

I’ve had moments where I felt incredibly alone because I didn’t want to burden anyone else with my problems. After all, I was supposed to be ‘the strong one’.

But here’s what I’ve learned: it’s okay to lean on others. In fact, it’s necessary. We all need support, including ‘the strong ones’ among us.

6) You might unintentionally stifle others’ growth

This one might come as a surprise, but being ‘the strong one’ can sometimes unintentionally hinder the growth of those around you.

When you’re always there to solve problems and provide support, it can prevent others from learning how to navigate their own struggles. It’s like constantly helping a child tie their shoes – they’ll never learn to do it themselves if you’re always doing it for them.

As difficult as it is to watch the people we care about struggle, sometimes the best support we can offer is to let them find their own way. It’s through facing and overcoming challenges that people grow stronger and more resilient.

Paradoxically, by always being ‘the strong one’, you might be keeping others from developing their own strength.

7) It can create unrealistic expectations

When you’re constantly being ‘the strong one’, it can lead to others forming unrealistic expectations of you. They might start to believe that you’re invincible, that you can handle anything without breaking a sweat.

But the truth is, you’re human just like everyone else. You have your own struggles, your own weaknesses, your own breaking points.

Being seen as ‘the strong one’ can put immense pressure on you to keep up appearances, to never show weakness or vulnerability. But remember, it’s okay to not be okay sometimes.

It’s essential to communicate your limits and let others know that you too need support and understanding. Because even ‘the strong ones’ have their limits.

8) It’s important to practice self-care

The most important thing to remember when you’re ‘the strong one’ is to take care of yourself.

Self-care is critical. It’s not just about bubble baths and treating yourself to your favorite food, though those things are important too. It’s about setting boundaries, saying no when you need to, and making time for your own rest and rejuvenation.

Without taking care of your own physical, mental, and emotional health, you won’t be able to continue being the support system for others.

Remember, it’s not just okay to prioritize yourself – it’s absolutely necessary.

Final thoughts on being ‘the strong one’

If you’ve made it this far, it’s clear that being ‘the strong one’ isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Being ‘the strong one’ doesn’t mean you’re invincible. It doesn’t mean you have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. And most importantly, it doesn’t mean you have to do it all alone.

Strength isn’t just about being there for others – it’s also about knowing when to step back and take care of yourself. It’s about recognizing your own needs and limits, and understanding that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes.

Being ‘the strong one’ is a significant role, but don’t forget that even the strongest among us need support, rest, and self-care. Because in the end, you can only be as strong for others as you are for yourself.

Take a moment to reflect on this. Are you taking care of yourself while being ‘the strong one’? Are you setting boundaries and asking for help when needed? It’s never too late to start.

After all, strength comes in many forms – and sometimes, the bravest thing we can do is to show vulnerability and ask for help.