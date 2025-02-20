8 types of friends you should stop wasting time and energy on, according to psychology

There’s a tough truth I had to learn the hard way: not every friend is worth holding on to.

For years, I believed that friendships—no matter how draining or one-sided—were meant to last. That cutting ties made me a bad person. That I owed people my time, energy, and attention just because we had history.

But the reality? Some friendships do more harm than good. They leave you exhausted, doubting yourself, or stuck in old patterns that no longer serve you.

Psychology backs this up. The people we surround ourselves with shape our thoughts, emotions, and even our success in life. And when certain friendships start taking more than they give, it might be time to walk away.

Here are eight types of friends who aren’t worth your time and energy—no matter how much you wish they were.

1) The friend who only takes, never gives

Friendship is about balance. Some days, you’re the one who needs support. Other days, you’re there to lift up the people you care about. That’s how it should be.

But we all know someone who only seems to take. They turn to you when they need advice, comfort, or a favor—but when you need the same? Suddenly, they’re too busy or uninterested.

It’s exhausting being in a one-sided friendship. Over time, it starts to feel less like a real connection and more like a job you never signed up for.

And if you’re always the one putting in the effort while they reap all the benefits, then maybe it’s time to ask yourself: is this really worth it?

2) The friend who only shows up when it’s convenient

For a long time, I had a friend who would disappear for months, only to pop back into my life when they needed something. At first, I made excuses for them. Life gets busy, right? But then I started noticing a pattern.

When things were going well for them, I barely heard a word. No texts, no check-ins, nothing. But the moment they had a problem—when they needed advice, validation, or just someone to vent to—I was the first person they called. Every time.

At some point, I realized this wasn’t a real friendship. It was an on-demand support system for them, and a source of disappointment for me.

Good friends make time for you even when they don’t need something. If someone only shows up when it’s convenient for them, then they’re not really showing up at all.

3) The friend who secretly enjoys your failures

“Pay close attention to those who don’t clap when you win.” – Unknown

Not every friend is rooting for you. Some people stick around, not because they truly care, but because they like having a front-row seat to your struggles.

At first, it can be hard to notice. Maybe they downplay your achievements or change the subject when you share good news. Maybe they offer backhanded compliments or remind you of past mistakes just when you’re starting to feel confident.

I once had a friend who seemed supportive—until I started doing well. When I got a promotion, their response wasn’t excitement but a half-hearted “Must be nice.”

When I finally got out of a toxic relationship, they reminded me how long it took me to leave, as if my progress wasn’t worth celebrating.

Psychologists talk about schadenfreude—the strange but real tendency some people have to take pleasure in others’ misfortunes.

A true friend wants to see you succeed. If someone in your life seems more comfortable when you’re struggling, ask yourself why you’re keeping them around.

4) The friend who drains your energy

Being around certain people can actually make you feel physically exhausted.

The brain is wired to pick up on emotional cues, which means spending time with someone who is constantly negative, dramatic, or draining can leave you feeling mentally and even physically depleted.

I used to have a friend who always had a crisis. Every conversation was about them—what was going wrong, who had wronged them, why life was unfair.

At first, I wanted to be there for them. But over time, I noticed something: no matter how much advice or support I gave, nothing ever changed. The same problems kept coming up, the same complaints, the same endless cycle of negativity.

Psychologists call this emotional contagion—the way moods and emotions spread from person to person.

If someone in your life is constantly leaving you feeling drained, anxious, or miserable after every interaction, it’s worth asking whether that’s a friendship or just an energy trap.

5) The friend who doesn’t respect your boundaries

Some people think being close friends means having unlimited access to your time, energy, and personal life. But real friendship isn’t about crossing boundaries—it’s about respecting them.

I once had a friend who would text me at all hours, expecting immediate responses. If I didn’t reply fast enough, they’d follow up with guilt trips or passive-aggressive comments.

They invited themselves to plans without asking, shared personal details I’d trusted them with, and acted offended whenever I tried to set even the smallest boundary.

Healthy relationships—whether romantic or platonic—depend on mutual respect. When someone ignores your limits, what they’re really saying is that their wants matter more than your needs.

A good friend understands that you have a life outside of them and respects the space you need to take care of yourself.

6) The friend who makes everything a competition

Friendships should feel like a safe space, not a never-ending contest. But some people turn everything into a competition—who’s more successful, who’s more liked, who has the better relationship, the better life.

I had a friend like this once. If I shared something I was excited about, they always had to one-up me. If I was struggling, they somehow had it worse. Every conversation felt like a performance, like I had to prove myself rather than just be myself.

Psychologists talk about social comparison theory—the idea that people measure their worth by stacking themselves up against others. A little comparison is normal, but when someone constantly competes with you instead of celebrating you, that’s not friendship.

That’s rivalry in disguise.

7) The friend who doesn’t celebrate your growth

Not everyone in your life will grow with you. Some people only like the version of you that stays the same—the one that doesn’t challenge them, outgrow certain habits, or move in a new direction.

I noticed this with an old friend when I started making changes in my life. I was working on myself, setting better boundaries, focusing on things that actually made me happy.

Instead of supporting me, they acted distant, dismissive, even annoyed. It was as if my growth made them uncomfortable because it forced them to look at their own choices.

When people resist our growth, it’s often because they fear being left behind. But a real friend doesn’t hold you back to keep things comfortable—they cheer you on, even if it means the dynamic of your friendship shifts.

8) The friend who makes you feel alone

The whole point of friendship is connection. Feeling understood. Knowing that, no matter what happens, there’s someone in your corner.

But some friendships leave you feeling lonelier than if you had no one at all. Maybe they don’t listen when you talk, or they dismiss your feelings when you open up.

Maybe they make you feel like an outsider in your own life, like you’re always chasing their approval but never quite getting it.

I’ve had friendships where I felt invisible—where I could be sitting right next to them, sharing my thoughts, and still feel like I wasn’t really there. And after a while, I realized something: being around the wrong people is far lonelier than being alone.

Loneliness isn’t just about being by yourself—it’s about feeling unseen and unheard, even in a crowded room. If a friendship leaves you feeling that way, then what exactly are you holding on to?

Bottom line

Letting go of certain friendships isn’t easy, but staying in the wrong ones costs even more. Energy, confidence, peace of mind—these are all things that can slowly drain away when you surround yourself with people who don’t truly support you.

The quality of our relationships directly impacts our mental health. Strong, supportive friendships can reduce stress and even increase life expectancy. But toxic or unbalanced friendships? They do the opposite.

Pay attention to how you feel after spending time with someone. Do you leave conversations feeling uplifted or emotionally drained? Do you feel valued or overlooked? The answers to these questions tell you everything you need to know.

Walking away doesn’t mean you’re cruel or selfish—it means you’re choosing to make space for the right people. The ones who celebrate your wins, respect your boundaries, and genuinely care for your well-being.

Because those are the friendships worth holding on to.