7 signs your adult child no longer values your opinion, says psychology

As parents, we spend years guiding our children, offering advice, and helping them navigate life’s challenges.

But as they grow into adults, the dynamic shifts.

Suddenly, the opinions that once mattered to them may not carry the same weight.

It’s natural for adult children to seek independence, but when they start dismissing your input entirely, it can be painful—and confusing.

Are they simply growing into their own, or have they stopped valuing what you have to say?

Psychology offers some clear signs that your advice no longer holds the influence it once did.

If you’re noticing these behaviors, it might be time to rethink how you communicate with your adult child:

1) They dismiss your advice without consideration

One of the clearest signs that your adult child no longer values your opinion is when they dismiss your advice outright—without even thinking it over.

Of course, as they grow older, they’ll make their own choices because that’s part of becoming independent.

However, if they consistently wave off your input without a second thought, it may mean they no longer see your perspective as relevant or useful.

This can be tough to accept, especially if you’ve spent years guiding them, but forcing advice on them won’t help.

Instead, consider adjusting how you communicate—offering thoughts as observations rather than instructions—to keep the door open for real discussions.

2) They no longer ask for your opinion

I remember the day I realized my child had stopped asking for my advice.

It wasn’t dramatic—just a slow shift I hadn’t noticed at first.

For years, they would call me before making big decisions.

Should they take that job offer? Move to a new city?

Even small things, like which car to buy or how to handle a tough conversation at work.

Then, one day, I found out they had made a major life decision without even mentioning it to me.

It wasn’t that they were hiding anything—they just hadn’t thought to ask what I thought.

Psychologist Erik Erikson described adulthood as a time when individuals strive for independence and self-identity.

He wrote, “Life doesn’t make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that, the better for us all.”

When your adult child stops seeking your opinion completely, it can feel like that interdependence—the part where your guidance still matters—has disappeared.

If this sounds familiar, don’t panic.

It doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t value you—it might just mean they’re trying to prove to themselves (and maybe even to you) that they can stand on their own.

The key is not to take it personally but to find new ways to stay connected, even if your role in their decision-making has changed.

3) They seem irritated when you give advice

You offer a suggestion—something you believe could really help—and instead of appreciation, you get a sigh, an eye roll, or a clipped “I know.”

I’ve been there; it’s frustrating and, if I’m being honest, a little heartbreaking.

You spend years guiding them, teaching them how to navigate life, only to have your words brushed aside like an annoyance.

It can make you wonder: “When did my advice become something they resent?”

Sometimes, no matter how much wisdom you have to share, they need to figure things out through their own experiences.

It’s not that they don’t love you. It’s not even that your advice is bad. It’s that they want to prove—to themselves and to you—that they can handle life on their own.

As painful as it is, sometimes the best way to stay connected is to step back and let them come to you when they’re ready.

4) They make big life decisions without telling you

There was a time when I was one of the first people my child would call with big news.

A new job, a relationship milestone, even small victories—I was in the loop.

At some point, that changed.

Instead of hearing it from them, I started learning about major life decisions through social media or from other family members.

It’s a strange feeling; you want to be happy for them—you are happy for them—but there’s also a quiet ache that comes with realizing you’re no longer part of their inner circle in the same way.

Psychologist Jean Piaget once said, “The principal goal of education is to create men who are capable of doing new things, not simply repeating what other generations have done.”

And maybe that’s part of what’s happening—they’re carving out their own path, without feeling the need to check in first.

Still, it doesn’t mean they don’t care about you.

It just means the relationship is evolving. Instead of waiting for them to include you in their big moments, try creating new ways to stay connected—ones that don’t rely on them needing your approval first.

5) They agree with you just to end the conversation

It might seem like a good sign when your adult child nods along and says, “Yeah, you’re right,” or “That makes sense.”

But if they’re doing it too quickly—without any real discussion—it could mean they aren’t actually considering your opinion.

They just want to move on.

At first, I mistook this for respect—”They’re finally listening to me,” I thought, but then I realized they weren’t engaging at all.

No follow-up questions, no back-and-forth—just a polite but empty agreement.

That’s when it hit me: They weren’t valuing my advice; they were avoiding it.

People need to struggle through their own thoughts and decisions to truly grow.

If your child is agreeing with you just to keep the peace, it may be their way of maintaining control over their own choices—without inviting debate.

Instead of pushing harder, try stepping back.

Let them know you’re there if they ever want a real discussion, but don’t force it.

Sometimes, giving them space is the best way to keep the connection alive.

6) They turn to others for guidance instead

It can be hard to watch your adult child seek advice from friends, mentors, or even the internet—especially when you know you have wisdom to offer.

You might wonder, “Why are they listening to everyone except me?”

The truth is, sometimes people feel more comfortable getting advice from those who aren’t as emotionally invested.

Psychologist Sigmund Freud once said, “How bold one gets when one is sure of being loved.”

In other words, because they know your love is unconditional, they may take it for granted—or assume you’ll always be there, no matter what.

This doesn’t mean your opinion doesn’t matter to them at all.

It just means they might be looking for perspectives that feel more neutral or aligned with the stage of life they’re in.

Instead of feeling hurt, try asking open-ended questions like, “What do you think is the best move?”

This shows that you respect their independence while keeping the lines of communication open.

7) They seem distant when you share your experiences

I used to love telling my child stories about my past—lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and the little victories along the way.

But at some point, I noticed they weren’t really engaging anymore. Instead of curiosity or conversation, I’d get a distracted nod or a quick change of subject.

At first, I told myself they were just busy or preoccupied.

But deep down, I knew something had shifted; they no longer saw my experiences as relevant to their own life.

As much as I want to pass down what I’ve learned, I can’t force them to see value in it.

What I can do is meet them where they are—by listening more and advising less.

Because in the end, it’s about making sure they feel heard in theirs.