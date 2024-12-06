10 things to stop worrying about (because they won’t matter in the long run)

Let’s face it, we all worry and stress over things that, in reality, won’t even matter in the long run.

It’s natural to worry, yet it’s also important to realize that many of these anxieties are just taking up unnecessary mental space.

In this piece, I’m going to guide you through the top 10 things you should stop worrying about. Because, trust me, they won’t matter down the line.

Let’s get started.

1) Other people’s opinions

We’ve all been there. You’re about to make a decision, but then you pause. What will others think? Will they approve? Will they judge?

The truth is, most of the time, people are too preoccupied with their own lives to spend much time judging yours. And even if they do, it’s their issue, not yours.

Obsessing over other people’s opinions is just a sneaky form of procrastination that holds you back from being your authentic self and pursuing what truly matters to you.

When you find yourself worrying about what others might think, remember: in the long run, it’s your life and your decisions. As long as you’re not hurting anyone else, feel free to tune out the noise and follow your own path.

It’s not about being selfish or dismissive – it’s about understanding that your life is yours to live. Freeing yourself from the worry of others’ opinions might be challenging at first, but trust me, you’ll appreciate the peace it brings in the long run.

2) Perfection

Perfection. It’s a standard I’ve chased after for most of my life. Whether it was trying to land the perfect job, maintain a perfect GPA, or craft the perfect social media post, I constantly found myself striving for an unreachable ideal.

But here’s what I’ve learned: perfection is an illusion. It’s not only unattainable, but it’s also a giant waste of energy. All those sleepless nights spent fretting over tiny mistakes or obsessing over minute details? They didn’t make me happier or more successful, they just made me stressed.

Instead, what I’ve found to be more beneficial is embracing imperfection. This doesn’t mean settling for mediocrity, but rather acknowledging our flaws and using them as stepping stones towards growth.

Whether you’re like me and have spent years chasing after perfection or are just now realizing its impossibility, let’s liberate ourselves from this relentless pursuit. Life is too short to spend it worrying about being perfect. In the end, it’s our quirks and errors that make us human and relatable. Let’s celebrate them instead!

3) The past

It’s easy to get stuck in a loop of replaying past events, obsessing over what we could have done differently. But no matter how much time we spend dwelling on the past, it remains unchangeable.

Did you know that neuroscientists have found that repeated negative thinking can lead to the creation of brain patterns that make it easier to fall into a cycle of worry and regret? This constant dwelling on the past can not only rob us of our present but also significantly impact our mental health.

Instead of letting the past dictate your present, try shifting your focus to what you can control – your actions and attitudes right now. Let go of past mistakes and regrets, learn from them, and use them as a stepping stone towards a more fulfilling future. After all, every day is a new opportunity to write a new chapter in your story.

4) The future

Just as we can get hung up on the past, we can also find ourselves consumed by worries about the future. Whether it’s fear of the unknown, or anxiety about things that may never happen, our concerns about what lies ahead can often overshadow our present.

The reality is, the future is largely out of our control. While it’s sensible to prepare and plan for what’s ahead, spending excessive energy worrying about it can lead to unnecessary stress and even mental health problems.

Try focusing instead on the present moment. Embrace mindfulness and learn to enjoy what’s happening right now. This doesn’t mean you should ignore your future, but rather strike a healthy balance between planning for tomorrow and living for today.

The future is made up of many ‘nows’. Make the most of each one and you’ll find that the future takes care of itself.

5) Things beyond your control

Ever found yourself worrying about things that are entirely out of your hands? Maybe it’s a natural disaster happening halfway across the world, or a decision made by a government official. These things can be concerning, but spending excessive energy worrying about them doesn’t change the outcome.

What it does do is sap your mental energy, leaving you feeling drained and powerless. Instead, try focusing on areas where you do have control. Can you contribute to disaster relief efforts? Can you vote or voice your opinion on a matter?

Our sphere of influence may be smaller than our sphere of concern, but within it, we hold the power to make real changes. So focus on what you can control and let go of what you can’t. Your peace of mind will thank you in the long run.

6) Failing

Failure. It’s a word that can send chills down our spines. We’re often taught from a young age that failing is bad, something to be avoided at all costs.

But here’s the heartfelt truth: Failure is a part of life. In fact, it’s often through our failures that we learn the most valuable lessons. Each stumble, each fall, they’re all stepping stones on the path to success.

Instead of fearing failure, let’s embrace it. Let’s view it not as an end but as a stepping-stone to growth and learning.

Every successful person you admire has faced failures along their journey. Instead of letting those failures define them, they used them as fuel to keep moving forward.

When you find yourself worrying about failing, remember: It’s just a part of the journey, not the destination. In the long run, it won’t be the failures you remember, but how they helped shape who you became.

7) Not fitting in

Throughout my life, I’ve often found myself trying to blend in, to conform to the norm. Whether it was in high school trying to fit in with the popular crowd, or at work where I tried to match the corporate culture, it felt like a never-ending struggle to be someone I wasn’t.

But over time, I realized that the energy I was spending on trying to fit in was taking away from my ability to stand out. Trying to be like everyone else meant suppressing the unique qualities that made me, well, me.

If you’re worrying about not fitting in, remember this: it’s our differences that make us unique. They give us perspective, help us think creatively, and enable us to bring something new to the table.

Instead of worrying about fitting into a mold, focus on being the best version of yourself. It’s far more rewarding and fulfilling in the long run. Plus, it’s a whole lot easier than pretending to be someone you’re not.

8) Being too busy

We live in a culture that glorifies busyness. We often equate being busy with being important or successful. But here’s a thought: maybe being overly busy isn’t something to strive for.

Often, when we’re too busy, it means we’re spreading ourselves too thin. We’re not giving any one task the attention it deserves. We’re not giving ourselves the rest and relaxation we need to recharge.

Instead of worrying about not being busy enough, try focusing on being effective with your time. Prioritize your tasks, focus on quality over quantity, and remember to carve out time for self-care.

In the end, it’s not about how much you do, but how well you do it. And sometimes, doing less can actually lead to accomplishing more.

9) Saying no

Many of us have a hard time saying no. We fear disappointing others, being seen as unhelpful or missing out on opportunities. But constantly saying yes to everything can leave us feeling drained, stressed and over-committed.

It’s important to remember that every time you say yes to something, you’re essentially saying no to something else. This might be time with family, a personal hobby, or even just a moment of relaxation.

Instead of worrying about saying no, see it as a means of self-care. It’s about setting boundaries and prioritizing your own needs.

In the long run, saying no to things that don’t serve you will free up time and energy for things that truly matter to you. It’s not about being selfish, but about maintaining a healthy balance in your life.

10) Living up to societal expectations

In our society, there are countless expectations and standards we’re told we should live up to. Whether it’s about our career, our relationships, or how we should look, it’s easy to get caught up in trying to meet these external standards.

But here’s the crux of the matter: These are not your standards. They’re standards set by society, and they often have little to do with personal happiness or fulfillment.

So instead of worrying about living up to societal expectations, focus on setting and achieving your own. After all, it’s your life. You’re the one who gets to decide what success and happiness look like for you.

In the long run, you’ll find that living life by your own standards is far more fulfilling than trying to fit into someone else’s mold.

Final reflections

Life is filled with uncertainties and challenges, and it’s natural for us to worry. But it’s essential to remember that many of our worries are about things that won’t matter in the long run.

Scientific studies have shown that chronic worry can have a detrimental impact on our physical and mental health. It can lead to sleep problems, anxiety disorders, and even physical conditions like heart disease.

However, the good news is that it’s within our power to manage our worries. By learning to let go of the things we can’t control, focusing on the present, and prioritizing our own wellbeing over societal expectations, we can lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

As Mark Twain famously said, “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.” So next time you find yourself overwhelmed by worry, take a step back and ask yourself: Will this matter in the long run?

More often than not, you’ll find the answer is no. And with that realization, you’ll find a sense of peace and freedom that makes life all the more enjoyable.