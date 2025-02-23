I saw the red flags, but I wanted so badly to be loved. I lost years waiting for something that was never real.

I saw the red flags, I felt them in my gut, but I ignored them because I wanted so badly to be loved.

I told myself it wasn’t that bad, that things would change, that love—if I just gave enough of it—would fix what was broken.

But the truth is: I was holding onto something that was never real.

Looking back, I see all the moments I excused, all the boundaries I bent, all the time I lost waiting for someone to become who I needed them to be.

And the hardest part? Realizing they never would.

If you’ve ever stayed too long in something that was hurting you, you’re not alone.

Here’s what I learned from losing years to a love that only existed in my head:

1) Love shouldn’t feel like a constant battle

I thought love was supposed to be hard.

That if I just tried a little more, gave a little more, things would finally fall into place.

But real love isn’t about constantly proving your worth.

It doesn’t leave you exhausted, second-guessing yourself, or waiting for the next moment of peace.

The truth is, when you’re with the right person, love feels safe, it feels steady, and it doesn’t leave you chasing after moments of happiness in between long stretches of disappointment.

If you find yourself in a relationship where love feels like a battle you have to keep fighting for, it’s worth asking—why does something that’s supposed to bring joy feel so draining?

2) My heart saw potential, but reality told a different story

I remember the first time I made an excuse for them.

They canceled plans last minute—again—and I told myself they were just busy and that they’d make it up to me.

Then came the little lies, the broken promises, the times they made me feel small without even realizing it.

But I held onto the good moments, the rare times when they were loving and sweet, convincing myself that was who they really were.

I wasn’t in love with reality—I was in love with their potential.

With the version of them I believed they could be if only they tried.

Potential isn’t real—it’s a hope, a possibility.

Waiting for someone to become who you need them to be means ignoring who they actually are.

3) Inconsistency is a form of manipulation

When someone gives you just enough to keep you holding on but never enough to make you feel secure, it’s not an accident—it’s a pattern.

Our brains are wired to crave unpredictability.

In psychology, this is called intermittent reinforcement; it’s the same principle that makes gambling addictive.

When rewards come at random, we become more invested, constantly chasing the next high.

In relationships, this looks like a cycle of affection followed by withdrawal.

One day, they’re loving and attentive; the next, they’re distant and cold.

Without realizing it, you start working harder for their approval, hoping to get back to that brief moment when everything felt right.

But love shouldn’t feel like a guessing game.

If someone only shows up for you in moments of their choosing, they aren’t offering love—they’re controlling your hope.

4) Apologies without change are just empty words

“I’m sorry.”

They said it so many times, and I wanted to believe it every single time.

But an apology without real change is just a way to quiet the moment, a way to keep you from walking away.

Words are easy—actions require effort.

If someone truly values you, their behavior will reflect it.

They won’t just apologize; they’ll show you, through consistent actions, that they understand what hurt you and are willing to do better.

Forgiveness is important, but so is recognizing when you’re stuck in a loop of empty promises.

5) Loneliness will make you accept less than you deserve

There’s a certain kind of loneliness that settles deep in your bones—the kind that makes silence feel unbearable.

When you’ve been alone for too long, even the wrong kind of love can feel better than nothing.

You tell yourself that some affection, even if it’s inconsistent or painful, is still affection.

That a relationship, no matter how unsteady, is still better than being alone.

But loneliness doesn’t go away just because someone else is in the room.

It lingers when you’re with the wrong person, when you feel unseen even as they stand beside you.

Real love doesn’t just fill space in your life—it makes you feel safe, valued, and whole.

Sometimes, choosing to be alone is the first step toward finding something real.

6) You shouldn’t have to beg for the bare minimum

Love isn’t supposed to feel like convincing someone to care.

You shouldn’t have to beg for basic things—respect, honesty, effort.

But when you’re starved for affection, even the smallest gestures can feel like proof that things are getting better.

A random “good morning” text after days of silence; a sudden burst of attention after you’ve threatened to walk away.

For a moment, you feel seen again.

The truth is, the bare minimum should never feel like a gift.

Consistency, communication, and kindness aren’t luxuries—they’re the foundation of any real relationship.

If you have to keep asking for them, you’re not being loved; you’re being strung along.

7) Walking away is the only way to know what you’re missing

You don’t see how heavy something is until you finally set it down.

The constant anxiety, the overthinking, the way your happiness depended on their moods—it all became so normal that you didn’t realize how much it was weighing on you.

But the moment you walk away, everything shifts.

The silence that once felt unbearable becomes peaceful; the love you were begging for no longer seems worth the price you paid.

For the first time in a long time, you can finally breathe.

Letting go isn’t easy, but staying in something that’s slowly destroying you is even harder.

Bottom line: love shouldn’t hurt

Love is meant to heal, not break you; but when you’ve spent years accepting less than you deserve, it can be hard to remember what love is supposed to feel like.

Studies have shown that emotional pain activates the same brain regions as physical pain.

The hurt you feel from rejection, manipulation, or neglect isn’t just in your head—it’s real, and it takes a toll on your well-being.

But just as wounds heal when you stop touching them, your heart has the ability to recover when you finally walk away from what’s been hurting you.

One day, you’ll look back and wonder how you ever mistook pain for love.

When that day comes, you’ll know—you never have to settle for less again.