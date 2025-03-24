7 habits of people who are unconsciously content with being average, according to psychology

Do you ever stop to wonder why some people never seem to strive for more?

It’s a curious thing.

Psychology tells us that it’s not necessarily because they lack ambition or ability. They might instead be unconsciously comfortable with being average, content with their lot in life. It’s an intriguing concept, isn’t it?

There are certain habits these individuals exhibit, behaviors that, unbeknownst to them, keep them firmly rooted in their comfort zone.

And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with being content with where you are, it does pose an interesting question about human nature and our drive (or lack thereof) for self-improvement.

So if you’ve ever found yourself wondering, “What are the habits of people who are unconsciously content with being average?” stay tuned. We’re about to delve into the seven main habits, backed by psychology, so you can understand this fascinating aspect of human behavior a bit better.

1) Avoidance of risk

It’s a simple fact.

People who are content with being average typically avoid risks. They prefer the safety of familiar ground, avoiding situations that might push them out of their comfort zone.

Now, this isn’t to say they never take risks, but they generally lean towards decisions that promise stability over potential growth or gain.

This is because the human brain is wired to protect us from potential harm, including the emotional and psychological discomfort that can come from taking risks.

While this protective instinct can be beneficial in some situations, it can also limit our potential for growth and self-improvement. By avoiding risks, we may also miss out on opportunities for learning, development, and advancement.

2) Resistance to change

Resistance to change is another common trait I’ve noticed in people who are content with being average. They prefer routine and predictability over the uncertainty of new situations or experiences.

I’ll share a personal example.

A friend of mine, let’s call him John, has been working in the same job for over a decade. It’s not that he loves his job or finds it particularly fulfilling. In fact, he often complains about the monotony of his daily routines.

But whenever I suggest he looks for a new job or explores other career opportunities, he brushes it off. He tells me he’s used to his job, knows what to expect, and doesn’t want to deal with the stress of change.

Psychologists suggest that this resistance to change can be linked to our innate desire for control and predictability. But while it provides a sense of safety and security, it can also restrict us from exploring new opportunities and reaching our full potential.

3) Dismissing personal growth

Here’s another habit you might have noticed – the dismissal of personal growth.

This isn’t about people not wanting to grow, but more about them being okay with not actively seeking it. They’re not necessarily against self-improvement, but they’re not pursuing it either.

Take for instance, reading. For many, it’s a powerful tool for personal development. It exposes us to new ideas, broadens our perspectives, and challenges our thinking.

But for some, reading is limited to the occasional bestseller or the daily news. They might not see the value in seeking out books that could potentially alter their worldview or expand their knowledge beyond what’s immediately necessary.

This isn’t about judging people’s reading habits. After all, we all have different interests and ways of relaxing. But when it comes to personal growth and stepping out of averageness, it’s worth considering how our habits might be holding us back.

4) Lack of curiosity

Curiosity, it’s a strange thing.

It pushes us to question, to explore, and to seek out new experiences. But for people who are content with being average, curiosity often takes a backseat.

They are not necessarily uninterested in the world around them, but they don’t actively seek to understand it better or delve deeper.

They’re happy to accept things as they are, without questioning why they are the way they are or how they could be different. They might not see the need for constant learning or the value in pursuing knowledge for its own sake.

Psychologists view curiosity as a crucial factor in personal development and growth. It drives us to learn new things, to challenge our beliefs, and to improve ourselves.

But when curiosity is lacking, we tend to stay within our comfort zones and limit our potential for self-improvement. We become content with what we know and what we are – average, so to speak.

5) Avoidance of feedback

Feedback is a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it can be uncomfortable to hear criticism or to have our flaws pointed out. But on the other hand, feedback is a valuable tool for growth and improvement.

Unfortunately, many of us tend to avoid it. We shy away from situations where we might be critiqued or judged. It’s easier to stay in our bubble of comfort, insulated from potentially harsh realities.

This is particularly common among people who are unconsciously content with being average. They avoid feedback not because they don’t care about improving, but because they’d rather not stir the waters.

In 1971, a psychologist named Carol Dweck discovered something fascinating about how we perceive intelligence. She found that people who believe intelligence can be developed (a growth mindset) are more likely to embrace challenges and seek out feedback than those who believe intelligence is fixed (a fixed mindset).

So, the avoidance of feedback might not just be about avoiding discomfort. It could also reflect a person’s belief about their ability to grow and improve.

6) Over-emphasis on comfort

It’s human nature to want to feel safe, secure, and at ease. But there’s a fine line between seeking comfort and becoming so attached to it that we limit our own growth.

This is something I’ve seen in many people who are content with being average. They prioritize comfort over growth, stability over the uncertainty of change.

And, you know what? That’s okay.

Life can be challenging and demanding. It throws us curveballs when we least expect them. So, seeking comfort isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s a way of coping with the ups and downs life throws at us.

However, is that an over-emphasis on comfort can make us resistant to change, even when that change could be beneficial or lead to personal growth.

While it’s perfectly fine to seek comfort and stability, it’s also worth considering how this might be affecting our willingness to step out of the average and into the extraordinary.

7) Low self-awareness

Self-awareness is key.

It’s the ability to recognize and understand our emotions, beliefs, and behaviors. It’s about knowing who we are, what we want, and why we do the things we do.

For those who are content with being average, self-awareness often falls short. They may not fully understand their motivations or recognize their potential for growth.

They might not see the habits that are keeping them in their comfort zones or realize how these habits might be limiting their potential.

According to psychology, self-awareness is a crucial aspect of personal growth and development. It’s the first step towards change, improvement, and breaking free from averageness.

So the most important thing to remember is this – if you want to step out of being average, start by getting to know yourself better. Understand your habits, your motivations, and your potential. It’s the key to unlocking a life that’s anything but average.

The final takeaway

If you’ve recognized some of these habits in yourself, it’s important to remember – being average isn’t a failing. It’s just a state of mind that can be transformed.

Self-awareness is a powerful tool. It’s the starting point for any form of change. By recognizing these habits, you’ve already taken the first step towards breaking away from the comfort of being average.

Now it’s time for reflection.

Think about your behaviors, your decisions, and your motivations. Are they aligning with what you truly desire, or are they keeping you safely within the realm of the average?

Remember – growth is often uncomfortable. It requires stepping out of familiar territories and challenging our own boundaries.

But with each small act of bravery, each decision to choose growth over comfort, you start to break free from the confines of averageness.

Be patient with yourself. Celebrate your small victories. Seek support when needed.

In the words of best-selling author James Clear, “Every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become.”