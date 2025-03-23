People who struggle to make new friends as they get older usually display these 7 behaviors

As we age, making new friends can start to feel like an uphill battle.

But here’s the thing: It’s not always about our age, but more often about our behaviors.

When people struggle to make new friends as they grow older, it’s usually because they’re exhibiting specific behaviors that are hindering their social progress.

In this article, we’re going to delve into the seven behaviors most commonly displayed by people who have a hard time forming new friendships in their later years.

By bringing these to light, you might just find the key to revitalize your social life:

1) Stuck in their ways

As we age, we tend to become more set in our ways. We have our routines, our preferences, and our regular hangouts.

This isn’t inherently a bad thing—it’s comforting and familiar.

However, it can become a problem when it comes to making new friends.

If you’re unwilling to step out of your comfort zone, you’re limiting your opportunities to meet new people; if you always go to the same coffee shop, join the same types of clubs, or hang out with the same group of people, you’re not giving yourself a chance to encounter anyone new.

People who struggle to make new friends as they get older often display this behavior.

They stick to the familiar and resist change, which narrows their social circle.

Being open to new experiences and breaking out of your routine is key to meeting new people and forming potential friendships.

Don’t be afraid to mix things up a bit—you never know who you might meet!

2) Fear of rejection

This one hits home for me: As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed a growing fear of rejection creeping in.

The thought of putting myself out there, only to be turned down, has often stopped me from making the first move towards potential new friendships.

I remember a time when I was at a book club meeting.

There was a woman there who I thought I could really connect with.

We had similar interests, and she had a great sense of humor, but the fear of her not reciprocating my interest held me back from reaching out.

Often, the fear of rejection prevents us from initiating conversations or inviting someone to hang out.

We worry about being seen as needy or desperate.

But in reality, most people are flattered by the interest and open to forming new friendships.

It’s important to remember that everyone experiences rejection at some point as it’s a part of life.

We shouldn’t let it hold us back from creating meaningful connections as we get older.

3) Neglecting existing relationships

While focusing on making new friends, we often forget about maintaining our existing relationships.

It takes about 50 hours of interaction to move from being mere acquaintances to casual friends, and over 200 hours to become close friends.

People who struggle to make new friends as they get older often make the mistake of not investing enough time and effort into their existing relationships.

They chase new connections while neglecting the ones they already have.

However, friendships—old or new—need nurturing.

If you’re always on the hunt for new people to connect with while ignoring your current friends, you might end up damaging those relationships.

It’s not just about quantity but quality; strengthening your existing friendships can be just as rewarding as making new ones.

4) Not being a good listener

Effective communication is the cornerstone of any relationship, but listening is often overlooked.

Many of us are so focused on what we’re going to say next that we forget to truly listen to what the other person is saying.

Those who struggle to make new friends as they age often fall into this trap.

They might be preoccupied with making a good impression or trying to find common ground, so they end up dominating the conversation and not giving the other person a chance to speak.

Being a good listener can make all the difference as it shows that you value the other person’s thoughts and experiences, which can help build a stronger connection.

The next time you’re in a conversation, try to focus more on listening.

Show genuine interest in what the other person has to say, and you might just find it easier to form new friendships.

5) Avoiding vulnerability

There’s a certain comfort in keeping things surface-level.

It’s easy, it’s safe, and it prevents us from getting hurt. But it also prevents us from forming deeper connections.

I used to keep my walls up, afraid to share my fears, my dreams, or even my favorite books, worried that they might lead to judgement or criticism.

But keeping people at arm’s length also meant that I wasn’t allowing any new friendships to grow.

Real friendships are built on shared experiences and emotions as it requires opening up and letting others see the real you.

Yes, it comes with the risk of getting hurt, but it also comes with the possibility of forming meaningful connections.

It’s not easy to be vulnerable, but it’s worth the risk for the friendships that can come out of it; it might be uncomfortable at first, but with time, it becomes easier and can lead to more fulfilling relationships.

6) Being overly critical

Everyone has flaws and makes mistakes, but if we’re always focusing on the negatives, we can easily alienate potential friends.

People who struggle to make new friends as they get older often have a tendency to be overly critical.

They might nitpick at other’s faults or always point out what’s wrong instead of what’s right.

This kind of behavior can be off-putting and discouraging.

No one likes to be constantly criticized or judged, especially by someone they’re just getting to know.

Remember, everyone is human—we all have our faults.

Instead of focusing on the negatives, try to see the positives in people.

You might be surprised by how many potential friends you’ll find when you start embracing people for who they truly are, flaws and all.

7) Not taking the initiative

When it comes to making new friends as we get older, the most crucial behavior is taking the initiative.

You can’t just sit back and wait for friendships to happen. You have to put yourself out there and make the first move.

It can be as simple as starting a conversation, suggesting a coffee meet-up, or even just sending a friendly text.

Taking the initiative shows that you’re interested in building a relationship.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of waiting for others to reach out, but if you want to make new friends, you need to be proactive.

It might be daunting at first, but with each step you take, it gets easier.

And who knows? You might just meet your next best friend.

Final thoughts: It’s about connection

At the heart of it all, making new friends as we age comes down to human connection.

It’s about understanding and empathy, listening and sharing, reaching out and being open.

Our behaviors can sometimes get in the way, but recognizing these behaviors is the first step towards change.

It’s never too late to make new friends and expand your social circle.

The next time you feel like you’re struggling to make new friends, reflect on these behaviors: Are any of them holding you back? And what steps can you take to overcome them?

Making new friends is an ongoing journey, filled with both challenges and rewards.

But in the end, the connections we form are what truly enrich our lives—don’t shy away from it, embrace the journey and see where it takes you.