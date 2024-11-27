Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 sees massive discounts

Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday deals with huge discounts on a wide range of products.

Samsung Black Friday 🏴 Great time to get some SSDs • 4TB 990 PRO PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD for $269 (save $195) https://t.co/wyJxuDPas0

• 2TB 990 PRO PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD for $169 (save $80) https://t.co/xAUJTiuztL • 8TB Portable SSD T5 EVO USB 3.2 for $429 (save $225)… pic.twitter.com/7GXR9kqGM8 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) November 26, 2024

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is the star of the show, with potential savings of up to 80% off the original price. The Black Friday offer includes an $800 instant savings discount on the Galaxy Z Fold6.

If you trade in an eligible smartphone, you can stack this discount with trade-in credits up to $1,200. This means you could get a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold6 for just $399 with a trade-in. Even without a trade-in, the instant savings bring the price down to $1,099.

Great Black Friday Deals on monitors on Amazon: • 50% OFF Matte Corsair 240Hz OLED: https://t.co/z8LmKhlLc0

• 180$ OFF Glossy ASUS 240Hz OLED: https://t.co/MBN90FPZb1

• 170$ OFF Glossy MSI 360Hz OLED: https://t.co/WNTQlwrmJ9#BlackFriday #affiliate pic.twitter.com/Ip3Osy2WW1 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) November 24, 2024

The 512GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold6 also sees significant price drops. With the instant savings applied, it goes from $2,019 down to $1,219. Taking advantage of the trade-in offer further reduces this price.

Ultra fast, Ultra small and super compatible! Meet Samsung’s USB C flash drive, now $15 off during Black Friday deals 5 year warranty, shock proof, waterproof & more. Starts at $14 here: https://t.co/GzK6YcGeSC pic.twitter.com/wT3BNGVd5U — Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 25, 2024

All appliances for $900 less? Yes please! Samsung’s kitchen bundle is now $900 off here: https://t.co/2XneyPdbib pic.twitter.com/jY2rpKI8iZ — Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 24, 2024

Massive discounts on Galaxy Fold6

The Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts two stunning AMOLED displays: a 7.6-inch main display that unfolds for a tablet-like experience, and a 6.2-inch cover display for quick interactions when folded. Both screens have a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers fast performance and seamless multitasking. It also features a robust camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Battery life is strong with a 4,400mAh battery that supports fast and wireless charging.

Enhanced durability is achieved with an IPX8 water resistance rating and armor aluminum construction. While the Galaxy Z Flip6 is also appealing for its compact design, it lacks the advanced features and performance of the Fold6. Samsung’s Black Friday deals extend across their entire catalog, with discounts on tablets, smartwatches, headphones, home appliances, TVs, and more.

Some notable deals include:

– The Frame TV: $700 off

– Bespoke French Door Refrigerator: Save $1,400

– Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet: Discounted

– Galaxy Buds Pro 2: On sale

– Galaxy Watch 6: Marked down

These sales are expected to continue through Cyber Monday, with big-box retailers like Amazon offering significant discounts from November 21 to December 2. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Samsung’s Black Friday deals.