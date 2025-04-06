8 healthy childhood habits we lost when screens became our best friend, babysitter, and therapist

It’s one of those bitter pills we are all trying to swallow in this modern world:

We used to play, explore, and simply be kids, but suddenly screens have become our most loyal companion, our reliable babysitter, and our ever-available therapist.

We’ve tried to balance it out, we’ve given our best shot at maintaining those healthy childhood habits we once had but it’s just not adding up.

Sometimes it’s not even about a drastic change.

You might just find yourself wondering if we’ve lost something precious along the way, even when every part of you is telling you that screens are just the new normal.

Here’s how to identify those 8 essential childhood habits that have slipped away unnoticed in the age of screens and digital dominance. This is for those of you who feel that tug in your heart every time a child reaches for a tablet instead of a toy.

1) Embracing boredom

This is one of those overlooked aspects of our childhood that most of us have forgotten. The beauty of boredom.

There was a time when we were okay with doing absolutely nothing. We would just lie on our backs, gaze at the sky, and let our imaginations run wild.

But now, even the slightest hint of boredom sends us reaching for our screens. It’s as if we’ve developed a fear of being alone with our thoughts.

The loss is more significant than you might think. Boredom stimulates creativity, encourages daydreaming, and helps children develop problem-solving skills.

If the first thing your child does when they’re bored is reach for a screen, it might be time to reintroduce them to the lost art of doing nothing at all.

2) Engaging with nature

I’ve always been a nature lover, a trait I picked up from my childhood when screens weren’t as dominant.

Afternoons were spent running around in the backyard, climbing trees, and feeling the grass under our feet. We would watch the clouds drift by and try to identify the shapes they made.

Now, it seems like the only clouds kids are interested in are the ones on their screens, full of games, apps, and videos.

There was a time when I would spend hours building forts with fallen branches and leaves, not minding the sweat or the dirt on my clothes. My little heart would pound with excitement and sense of accomplishment.

If we give our children the chance, they too might discover the magic of connecting with nature beyond what they see on their screens. It’s about making them realize that real-life adventures can be far more exciting than virtual ones.

3) Cultivating patience

Albert Einstein once said, “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.” This curiosity was not born out of instant gratification but from the virtue of patience.

In the pre-digital era, patience was bred out of necessity. We had to wait for our turn to play a game, wait for the TV show to start, or even wait for our film photos to be developed.

These little waits taught us patience. It taught us that not everything in life is instant, and some things are worth waiting for.

But with screens offering everything at the tap of a button, the waiting game is almost extinct now. Kids today expect instant responses, instant games, and instant entertainment.

Rediscovering the virtue of patience in this digital age might require some effort. But it’s a habit worth cultivating, for it helps us appreciate the journey, not just the destination.

4) Experiencing physical play

When I was a child, a scraped knee or elbow was a badge of honor. It meant you were out there, experiencing life, playing hard, and having fun.

Children are meant to run, jump, climb and explore. Physical play not only keeps them fit but also helps in their cognitive development.

In fact, the World Health Organization recommends that children between the ages of 5 and 17 engage in at least one hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

With screens taking up most of their free time, it seems like children today are missing out on these essential physical activities.

It’s time to reintroduce our kids to the joy of running in the park, climbing trees, or simply playing tag with friends. Let’s replace screen time with green time and watch them flourish.

5) Practicing social skills

Back in the day, social skills were honed on the playground, during sleepovers, or at family gatherings. We learned to share, to empathize, and to communicate face to face.

But with screens playing such a significant role in children’s lives today, many of these opportunities are being replaced by virtual interactions.

Don’t get me wrong, digital communication has its place and can be incredibly valuable. But it shouldn’t replace face-to-face interactions entirely.

Children need to learn how to read body language, understand tone of voice, and master the art of conversation – skills that are best learned in person.

So, let’s make it a point to promote real-world socializing by organizing playdates, encouraging participation in clubs or sports teams, and simply spending quality time interacting with our children – no screens attached.

6) Developing appreciation for art and culture

As a child, I remember being entranced by a live orchestra performance at a local fair. The music, the crowd, the atmosphere – it was a sensory overload that left a lasting impression on me.

Cultural experiences like these are an integral part of childhood. They open up young minds to diversity, creativity, and the beauty of expression.

Unfortunately, with screens becoming a primary source of entertainment, children today are missing out on these enriching experiences.

The virtual world, with its endless stream of games and videos, often lacks the depth and authenticity of real-life cultural experiences.

Whether it’s attending a local theatre performance, visiting an art gallery or exploring a historical museum, let’s strive to expose our children to the wide array of cultural wonders that the world has to offer.

7) Cultivating empathy

One of the most valuable lessons we learn in childhood is empathy. Understanding and sharing the feelings of others is a skill that fosters kindness, compassion, and strong social bonds.

As kids, we learned empathy through real-life experiences. We observed our parents, interacted with our friends, and navigated various social situations.

Now consider this: how much empathy can a child really learn from a screen? Sure, there are shows and games that try to teach kids about feelings and emotions. But can they really replace the complex, nuanced interactions that occur in the real world?

It’s essential to balance screen time with real-life experiences that foster empathy.

Encourage your child to interact with others, volunteer in the community, or even take care of a pet. These experiences can help them understand and respect others’ feelings better than any app or game ever could.

8) Learning from failure

Failure is a tough but crucial part of growing up. It teaches us resilience, perseverance, and the value of hard work.

As kids, we learned this lesson through trial and error, whether it was learning to ride a bike or trying to solve a difficult math problem.

In the digital world, however, failure can often be bypassed with a simple click. Lost a game? Restart it. Made a mistake? Delete it. While this can be convenient, it also robs children of the chance to learn from their mistakes.

It’s important to remind our kids that it’s okay to fail. More than that, it’s an opportunity to grow and improve.

So let’s turn off those screens and let our children experience the world with all its challenges and rewards. After all, it’s through overcoming real-life obstacles that they’ll develop the skills they need to succeed in the future.

Concluding thoughts

In this digital age, it’s easy to overlook the simple pleasures and valuable lessons that come from a screen-free childhood. But just as you’ve managed to navigate through this article, you can guide your children back to some of these essential habits.

The journey may not be smooth. It might even feel like swimming against the tide at times.

But take heart in knowing that every small step towards reducing screen dependency is a giant leap towards a healthier childhood.

This is not about demonizing screens or technology. They have their place and benefits, especially in today’s world. It’s more about finding a healthy balance and reintroducing our kids to the joys and lessons that lie beyond the screen.

Remember, change starts at home. As parents, we can set the example. Let’s limit our own screen time, engage more in face-to-face conversations, and spend time outdoors with our children.

With persistence, patience, and love, we can help our children rediscover these eight healthy habits. In doing so, we allow them to experience a childhood that’s rich, fulfilling, and memorable – just as childhood should be.

Let’s make screen time ‘just one of the things’ rather than ‘the only thing’ in our children’s lives. After all, they deserve a world beyond pixels and bytes – a world filled with imagination, creativity, and real-life adventures.