People who had to fend for themselves early in life usually develop these 7 behaviors as an adult

There’s a profound connection between our early life experiences and the adults we turn into.

Take, for instance, those who had to fend for themselves at a young age.

Often, they grow into adults with certain distinct behaviors.

Why? Because learning to navigate the world solo while still in your formative years can mold you in unique ways.

Let’s dive into this subject: I’ve identified seven common behaviors that are often seen in adults who had to stand on their own two feet early in life.

The connections may surprise you—and they might even help you understand the people around you a little better.

1) Self-reliance

Is there anything more defining of those who had to fend for themselves in their early years than self-reliance? I doubt it.

These individuals often grow into adults who are exceptionally independent, capable of handling a variety of situations on their own.

The thought of reaching out to others for help may not even register as an option.

This can be traced back to their formative years: When you’re forced to navigate the world alone at a young age, you learn quickly that you have to rely on yourself.

It’s not about stubbornness or pride—it’s about survival.

This ingrained behavior carries into adulthood, creating individuals who are steadfastly self-reliant.

While this trait can be admirable, it’s important to remember that everyone needs a helping hand once in a while.

If you know someone like this, extend your hand.

They may not ask for it, but your support could mean the world to them.

2) Adaptability

From my own experience, I’ve noticed that those who had to fend for themselves early in life often become highly adaptable adults.

Let me share a little story: Growing up, my best friend, Jamie, was forced to become self-sufficient at a young age due to circumstances beyond his control.

This early independence shaped Jamie into someone who could easily adjust to new situations and environments.

Moving cities for college, switching careers, dealing with unpredictable life events—he seemed to handle them all with relative ease.

When I asked him how he managed to adapt so quickly, his answer was simple: “I’ve been doing it all my life. I learned early on that change is inevitable. You can either resist it and struggle or embrace it and adapt.”

His words stuck with me, highlighting the power of adaptability—a trait often found in those who had to stand on their own feet during their formative years.

3) Financial responsibility

People who had to fend for themselves at a young age often develop a deep sense of financial responsibility as adults.

It’s not surprising, considering that managing resources becomes a necessity when you are on your own.

Children who grow up in financially unstable households are more likely to be frugal and careful with their money in adulthood.

They understand the value of money and the importance of planning ahead.

This behavior is born out of necessity, but it can be beneficial in the long run.

Being financially responsible can lead to stability and security, which can, in turn, provide a strong foundation to face whatever life throws their way.

4) Resilience

Life is full of ups and downs, and for those who have had to fend for themselves early on, resilience is often a core trait.

When you’re faced with adversity at a young age, you learn to weather the storms.

You understand that setbacks are not the end of the world, but rather opportunities to learn and grow.

These individuals often develop a tenacity and determination that allows them to bounce back from difficult situations.

They don’t let failures define them; instead, they use these experiences as stepping stones to forge ahead.

This resilience can be an incredible asset in adulthood, equipping them with the mental fortitude to handle life’s challenges with grace and perseverance.

5) Emotional maturity

In my life, I’ve seen that those who had to fend for themselves early on often develop a level of emotional maturity that is beyond their years.

I remember my own journey: My circumstances forced me to grow up faster than my peers.

I had to deal with complex emotions and situations at a time when most kids were worried about homework and playdates.

This early exposure to life’s harsh realities meant I learned to understand and manage my emotions better.

I learned the importance of empathy, kindness, and patience.

As an adult, this emotional maturity has often been a blessing in disguise.

It has allowed me to navigate relationships and cope with life’s ups and downs in a healthy, balanced way.

Similar experiences are common among those who had to take on adult responsibilities at a young age.

The emotional maturity they develop can serve as a powerful tool for navigating the complexities of adulthood.

6) Problem-solving skills

When you’re left to fend for yourself at a young age, problem-solving becomes second nature.

You face challenges that require immediate solutions, and over time, this molds you into a proficient problem solver.

These individuals often grow into adults who are good at troubleshooting, thinking on their feet, and finding novel solutions to complex issues.

They’ve had to be creative and resourceful in their youth, and these skills carry over into their adult lives.

Whether it’s a crisis at work or a personal dilemma, they can often navigate it effectively.

They’re not easily daunted by obstacles, instead seeing them as puzzles to be solved.

This can make them highly valuable in professional settings and personal relationships alike.

7) Empathy

Despite their tough exterior, people who have had to fend for themselves early in life often develop a deep sense of empathy.

They understand what it’s like to struggle, and this understanding fuels their compassion for others in tough situations.

They are often the first to lend a hand, offer support, or simply listen when someone else is in need.

Their own experiences have taught them the value of kindness and understanding.

It’s a beautiful trait that underscores their strength and resilience.

They’ve weathered life’s storms, and in doing so, they’ve learned the importance of extending a helping hand to others weathering their own.

The heart of the matter

At the core of these behaviors lies a profound human truth – our experiences shape us in remarkable ways.

For those who had to fend for themselves early in life, these experiences often produce a unique blend of resilience, adaptability, and empathy.

They learn to navigate life’s challenges with a strength that is truly commendable.

Every individual has their own story, their own struggles, and their own triumphs.

Remembering this helps us build deeper connections and better understand the people around us.

Perhaps, more importantly, it allows us to better understand ourselves.