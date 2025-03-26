7 evening habits of people who are always upbeat and energetic, according to psychology

There’s a certain magic about people who are always brimming with energy and positivity, isn’t there?

You might wonder, is it their caffeine intake? Their genes, maybe? Or perhaps they’re just born under a lucky star?

Well, according to psychology, it’s not just about what these individuals do during the day. It’s also about what they do when the sun goes down.

Yes, you heard right! People who are constantly upbeat and energetic have certain evening habits that set them apart.

In this article, we’ll explore these 7 evening habits that keep these folks feeling on top of the world. So buckle up, because this isn’t just about bedtime routines. It’s about lifestyle choices that could potentially revolutionize your own energy levels and outlook on life.

Stay tuned if you’re ready for a positivity boost!

1) They embrace the power of gratitude

It’s no secret that gratitude can have a significant impact on our overall mood and well-being.

Renowned psychologist Martin Seligman, often called the father of ‘Positive Psychology’, found that people who practice gratitude consistently report a host of benefits, including higher levels of positive emotions, more joy, optimism, and happiness.

People who are always upbeat and energetic make it a habit to count their blessings, not their burdens, before they hit the sack.

It’s not about ignoring the negatives. Instead, it’s about focusing on the positives that happened throughout the day.

This simple act helps them to maintain a positive outlook on life, even when things don’t go as planned.

Practicing gratitude is one such engagement that has the power to transform your life.

Why not give it a shot? You might be surprised at how much this simple evening habit can boost your energy levels and overall mood.

But remember: consistency is key. So make sure you make it a daily habit.

2) They cherish quality downtime

I’ve always been in awe of those who manage to stay energetic and vibrant, no matter what the day throws at them.

One day, I decided to observe a close friend who embodies this remarkable trait.

What I discovered was interesting: she made sure to have some ‘me time’ every evening.

Whether it was reading a book, listening to soothing music, or just sitting in silence for a while, this quiet time helped her unwind and recharge.

This isn’t just anecdotal either.

Carl Jung, one of the most influential psychologists of all time, once said, “The most intense conflicts, if overcome, leave behind a sense of security and calm that is not easily disturbed.”

What Jung means is that taking time for yourself amidst the chaos of life can help you find calm and renew your energy.

By overcoming the rush of responsibilities and dedicating some quiet time for reflection and peace, we can maintain our upbeat nature and stay energetic.

So, take it from me (and Jung!). Make it a habit to dedicate some quality ‘me time’ during your evenings. You’ll find it’s an excellent way to keep your energy levels up and maintain a positive outlook.

3) They make exercise a non-negotiable

Ever wondered why some people seem to have an endless supply of energy?

In my quest for answers, I discovered a common thread among these energetic individuals: they all incorporate some form of physical activity into their evening routine.

It’s not about hitting the gym for hardcore workouts every day. Sometimes, it’s just a brisk walk after dinner or a quick yoga session before bed.

This resonates with the words of the renowned psychologist and philosopher William James who said, “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.”

Exercise, in this case, is a conscious choice to combat stress and fatigue. It’s a decision to prioritize health and wellness over lethargy and inertia.

It’s raw, it’s honest, and sometimes it’s challenging – but the payoff in terms of energy and positivity is immense.

Make exercise a non-negotiable part of your evening routine. It doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you move. Your body (and your mood) will thank you for it.

4) They create a sleep sanctuary

A peaceful, relaxing environment can do wonders for your sleep quality.

And when you sleep well, you wake up feeling energetic and ready to take on the day!

People who are always upbeat and energetic understand the importance of this. They create a sleep sanctuary – a space that promotes relaxation and restfulness.

People with clean and organized living spaces were more likely to sleep better, leading to better physical health and decreased emotional distress.

It’s not just about having a comfortable bed or the right room temperature. It’s about creating an environment that signals your brain that it’s time to relax and recharge.

Decluttering, choosing calming colors, and even using aromatherapy can transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. So why not give it a shot?

You might be surprised at how much this simple habit can enhance your energy levels and mood.

5) They practice mindfulness

Here’s a confession: I used to be quite skeptical about the whole idea of mindfulness. It seemed so abstract and intangible, you know?

That was until I met a friend who was the epitome of an upbeat and energetic person. She introduced me to the power of mindfulness, especially when practiced in the evenings.

Mindfulness, in essence, is about being present at the moment and acknowledging your thoughts and feelings without judgment.

And it’s a common habit among people who maintain high levels of energy and positivity.

Ellen Langer, a Harvard psychologist often referred to as “the mother of mindfulness,” states, “Mindfulness is the process of actively noticing new things, relinquishing preconceived mindsets, and then acting on the new observations.”

By practicing mindfulness in the evenings, one can let go of the day’s stressors, reset their mental state, and prepare for a rejuvenating night’s sleep.

And guess what? Better sleep equals more energy and positivity!

If you’re looking to boost your energy levels and maintain an upbeat attitude, why not give mindfulness a try? It might just be the game-changer you’ve been looking for.

6) They know when to say no

Here’s something you might not expect: people who are always upbeat and energetic have mastered the art of saying ‘No’.

It might seem counterintuitive. After all, aren’t these the people who are always on the go, taking on every challenge that comes their way?

Well, not exactly. They understand that energy is a finite resource.

To maintain their zest and positivity, they know they can’t spread themselves too thin.

While it might seem contradictory, learning to say ‘No’ is an essential evening habit for those who want to stay upbeat and energetic.

It’s about setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care over pleasing others.

The next time you’re asked to take on something that could impede your relaxation or sleep time, remember it’s okay to say ‘No’.

Your energy levels will thank you for it!

7) They unplug to recharge

In our hyper-connected world, it’s tempting to be ‘on’ all the time.

But those who maintain high energy levels and positivity know the importance of disconnecting.

They make it a point to switch off their devices at least an hour before bedtime. This digital detox helps their minds to unwind and prepare for a restful night’s sleep.

Energetic individuals regulate their time wisely, including taking necessary breaks from technology.

Unplug to recharge – it’s a simple yet powerful strategy for maintaining your energy and positivity.

Final thoughts

The dance of daily habits and routines is a fascinating interplay of choices and actions, each one leaving a lasting imprint on our energy levels and outlook.

The seven evening habits we’ve explored are not just about ticking boxes off a list. They are, in essence, about embracing a lifestyle that promotes positivity and vitality.

From practicing gratitude to creating a sleep sanctuary, from exercising to practicing mindfulness, each habit contributes to the reservoir of energy and upbeat demeanor that some individuals seem to possess in abundance.

And it’s not about perfection, either. It’s about making conscious choices that align with your goal of maintaining energy and positivity.

It’s about finding what works for you and tailoring these habits to fit your personal lifestyle.

As you reflect on these habits, consider how they might fit into your own evening routine.

You might just find that the key to being consistently upbeat and energetic is within your reach, waiting to be unlocked by a few simple changes to your evening routine.

It’s not about sudden transformation but gradual evolution.

Why not give these habits a try? The journey towards being an energetic, upbeat person could start tonight!