7 things the new rich flaunt that make old money cringe, according to psychology

There’s a peculiar distinction between the extravagance of ‘new money’ and the subtlety of ‘old money’.

The clash between the two, surprisingly, comes down to psychology.

You see, the ‘new rich’ tend to flaunt their wealth, while the ‘old money’ crowd find this display cringe-worthy.

What are these ostentatious displays that make old money cringe—and why do they make them cringe?

Well, in this article, we dive into the seven things that the new rich flaunt which make old money cringe, according to psychological perspectives.

Strap in for an intriguing exploration into the behaviors of the wealthy!

1) Ostentatious displays of wealth

When it comes to the new rich, the first thing that might come to mind is their overt displays of wealth.

Whether it’s the latest designer clothing, flashy cars or extravagant parties, the newly affluent are not shy about flaunting their financial status.

This, however, makes the ‘old money’ crowd cringe.

Why?

Well, according to renowned psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs theory, once basic needs and safety are achieved, individuals strive for belonging and esteem.

The new rich often use opulent displays of wealth as a quick route to gain social recognition and esteem.

But to those who have had wealth for generations, these displays come across as shallow attempts at validation.

They see less value in material possessions and more in relationships, experiences, and self-fulfillment – things that can’t be bought.

The old money crowd believes: Being wealthy is about more than just what you can buy as it’s about who you are and your contribution to society.

This stark contrast is what makes them cringe when they see new money flaunting their wealth.

2) A desire for novelty

I’ll never forget when a close friend of mine, who had recently come into a substantial amount of money, decided to buy a private jet.

Not because he traveled excessively, but simply because it was the latest status symbol among his new rich peers.

This, my dear readers, is another thing that makes old money cringe: The new rich’s insatiable appetite for the newest, shiniest things.

According to Carl Jung, a well-known psychologist, “Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol or morphine or idealism.”

While Jung was not specifically referring to wealth in this quote, his words resonate here.

The new rich often show an addictive behavior towards novelty—they constantly crave the latest and greatest.

Their identity becomes tied up with being ahead of the curve, having the newest tech gadget or being the first to invest in a groundbreaking startup.

To the old money crowd, this relentless pursuit of novelty appears as fleeting and superficial.

3) Lack of subtlety

Have you ever noticed how the new rich often lack subtlety in showcasing their wealth?

This is yet another trait that makes the old money crowd cringe.

From throwing lavish parties just for the sake of showing off, to name-dropping celebrities they’ve met at every opportunity, the new rich often come across as trying too hard to impress.

It’s a game of one-upmanship, where they feel the need to constantly flaunt their status and accomplishments.

For those from old money backgrounds, discretion and humility are valued over ostentatious displays of wealth.

They understand that while money can buy luxury, it can’t buy class or respect.

The lack of subtlety in the new rich’s behavior is perceived as a lack of authenticity, causing yet another cringe from the old money crowd.

4) Constant need for validation

Social media platforms are rife with the new rich seeking validation through likes and comments on their posts showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

This incessant need for approval and external validation from peers and followers is another behavior that makes the old money crowd cringe.

Those who frequently post updates about their wealth and luxury experiences on social media are more likely to display narcissistic traits.

To those of old money, this constant need for validation appears shallow and self-centered.

They believe in quiet confidence and derive their self-worth from internal values rather than external praise; they understand that real wealth and success don’t need to be constantly paraded before others for validation.

This stark difference in understanding self-worth makes the old money crowd cringe at the new rich’s constant need for validation.

5) Quick to forget their roots

A childhood friend of mine, who struck it rich in the tech industry, once told me that he doesn’t like being reminded of his humble beginnings.

This tendency of the new rich to distance themselves from their roots is another behavior that makes old money cringe.

The new rich often feel that remembering their past diminishes their current status.

They are quick to adopt a new lifestyle that aligns with their newfound wealth, sometimes at the cost of forgetting where they came from.

As Sigmund Freud once said, “Being entirely honest with oneself is a good exercise.”

Honesty extends to acknowledging and appreciating one’s roots, something the new rich often seem to struggle with.

Old money individuals, having grown up in wealth, are often more grounded as they have a strong sense of heritage and value their family history and traditions.

6) Overemphasis on materialism

Ironically, the new rich, despite their wealth, often focus more on materialistic possessions than those with old money.

This overemphasis on materialism is another trait that makes the old money crowd cringe.

From acquiring the latest supercar to living in the most luxurious mansion, the new rich often equate their self-worth with materialistic possessions.

They believe that the more they have, the more successful they are.

Old money individuals understand that true wealth is not measured by material possessions but by experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

They see this overemphasis on materialism as shallow and unfulfilling, causing them to cringe at such behavior displayed by the new rich.

7) Lack of philanthropy

A lack of philanthropy is another trait of the new rich that makes old money cringe.

The new rich often prioritize personal gain over giving back to society.

They’re more focused on accumulating wealth than using it for the greater good.

As psychologist Carl Rogers stated, “The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction, not a destination.”

This quote underscores the importance of using wealth for meaningful purposes.

To the old money crowd, who often have long-standing traditions of philanthropy, this lack of generosity and social responsibility is another cringe-worthy trait of the new rich.

Final thoughts

Wealth and how it’s perceived is a complex tapestry woven by personal experiences, societal norms, and psychology.

The new rich with their ostentatious displays of wealth, insatiable desire for novelty, and constant need for validation often make the old money crowd cringe.

Yet, these behaviors are reflective of deeper psychological undercurrents and societal pressures that shape their understanding of wealth and success.

On the other hand, the old money crowd, with their ingrained values of subtlety, heritage, and philanthropy, view wealth differently.

To them, wealth extends beyond material possessions to experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

While this contrast might cause some to cringe, it also opens up an opportunity for reflection.

It invites us to examine our own attitudes towards wealth and question what it truly means to be rich.

Because at the end of the day, wealth is not just about how much you have but also about how you choose to use it.