People who lack class and humility tend to display these 8 social behaviors without even realizing it

Ever met someone who just doesn’t seem to grasp basic social grace?

We all have.

The tricky part is that these folks often don’t even realize it. They move through conversations and social settings completely unaware of the subtle (or not-so-subtle) behaviors that make them come across as rude, entitled, or inconsiderate.

Today, we’re diving into eight common social behaviors that reveal such a lack of class and humility.

Let’s get into ‘em.

01 They dominate every conversation

Have you ever been stuck in a conversation where the other person just can’t stop talking about themselves?

If you find that irritating, you’re not alone. A survey by Money Penny revealed that this was the fourth most annoying virtual meeting behavior.

And let’s be real—it’s just as frustrating (if not more!) in face-to-face conversations.

People who lack class and humility often don’t realize they’re doing this. They hijack discussions, barely let others get a word in, and steer every topic back to themselves. Instead of a genuine exchange, conversations with them feel like one-sided monologues.

A little self-awareness goes a long way. The best communicators know that listening is just as important—if not more—than speaking.

02 They constantly name-drop

I once had a colleague who would casually mention famous CEOs she’d emailed or top-tier investors she’d bumped into at conferences. She thought it made her sound well-connected, but most of us just felt secondhand embarrassment.

Name-dropping can be such a subtle thing. Sometimes it comes from insecurity or a need to feel more important. But it screams, “I’m desperate for status,” and it’s one of the fastest ways to signal a lack of class.

03 They rarely listen or ask questions

There’s a line from psychologist Jordan Peterson that goes, “Assume the person you are listening to might know something you don’t.” Love him or hate him, it’s a great reminder that humility starts with listening.

But these folks do the opposite. They barely pause to hear others out. You can practically see them thinking about their next point while you’re still talking.

True listening is an act of respect, so when someone never does it, it says a lot about how they view other people.

04 They belittle or ridicule others

Let me start this one with a little personal story.

A few years ago, I was at a dinner with a group of acquaintances when one guy—let’s call him Mike—kept making subtle jabs at another guest. At first, it seemed like harmless teasing, but as the night went on, it became clear that he was using “jokes” as a way to put others down.

Whenever someone shared an idea or experience, he’d roll his eyes, mock their opinion, or make a sarcastic remark.

The worst part? He acted like it was all in good fun, as if anyone who took offense was being “too sensitive.”

But here’s the thing— truly classy people don’t need to make others feel small to feel important. They lift people up, not tear them down. Constant belittling, even in the form of “just joking,” is a clear sign of insecurity and a lack of emotional maturity.

05 They take full credit and never share the spotlight

I’ve mentioned this in a previous post, but group achievements rarely happen because of one person alone. Yet those who lack humility will hog all the praise and conveniently “forget” to acknowledge the contributions of others.

You’ll see this behavior in workplaces all the time—someone presents a project as if they did it single-handedly, completely ignoring the team that helped make it happen. Or they take credit for an idea that was originally someone else’s, acting like it was theirs all along.

It’s a clear sign of insecurity. Confident, self-assured people don’t fear giving credit where it’s due. They know that success is rarely a solo effort, and they make a point to recognize and uplift those around them.

06 They make every social interaction a competition

Ever notice people who turn a casual chat about weekend plans into a competition? If you went on a short trip, they went on a longer one. If you got a promotion, they’ve already gotten five.

This obsession with one-upping signals they’re preoccupied with status over genuine connection.

It’s also exhausting for everyone around them. Instead of inspiring others, they end up creating tension and envy in every conversation.

07 They refuse to apologize or admit mistakes

We all mess up—it’s part of being human. But what really sets people apart is how they handle it.

Those who lack humility will do anything to avoid admitting they were wrong. They’ll deflect, make excuses, shift the blame, or even double down on their mistake rather than simply owning up to it.

An apology? Forget about it. In their mind, saying “I was wrong” is a sign of weakness rather than strength.

But here’s the truth: refusing to acknowledge mistakes doesn’t make someone look strong—it makes them look insecure. The most respected people are the ones who can take accountability, learn from their missteps, and move forward with integrity.

A simple “I messed up, and I’m sorry” goes a long way. Too bad some people will do mental gymnastics to avoid saying it.

08 They brush off others’ boundaries and comfort levels

This one can be subtle—cutting people off mid-sentence, ignoring personal space, prying into personal matters no one wants to discuss, or insisting on discussing topics that make others visibly uncomfortable.

I once watched a colleague ask deeply personal questions to someone they’d just met at a networking event. Talk about cringe. The inability to sense when something’s off-limits often signals a lack of empathy—and humility.

Final words

That’s the real takeaway here—self-awareness.

Class and humility aren’t about perfection; they’re about how we treat others and how willing we are to grow. Recognizing these behaviors, whether in ourselves or others, is the first step toward better relationships, stronger connections, and a more respectful way of moving through the world.

At the end of the day, the people we surround ourselves with matter. And the more we cultivate humility and grace—both in ourselves and in those we choose to keep close—the better off we’ll be.

Until next time.