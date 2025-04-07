7 phrases manipulative people use to blame others and evade accountability

I’ve been told, “A problem shared is a problem halved.” And that’s true, unless you’re dealing with someone who has an uncanny knack for making you feel like the problem is all your fault.

Ever been there?

It’s a tricky situation because often, these individuals are skilled at using certain phrases that deflect blame and evade accountability.

These phrases can be so subtly manipulative that you might not even realize you’re being twisted around their little finger.

So, what does this mean for you?

Well, it’s time to wise up! In this article, I’m going to reveal seven phrases that manipulative individuals often use to shift blame and dodge responsibility.

Let’s dive in.

1) “You’re too sensitive”

Have you ever heard this one? It’s a classic manipulative phrase that’s designed to make you question your feelings and reactions.

Here’s how it works.

If you express hurt or disappointment about something they’ve done, they deflect the blame onto you by suggesting that you’re overreacting.

But let me tell you something.

Your feelings are valid, and it’s essential to stand up for yourself when someone tries to minimize them.

Remember, a genuine friend or loved one would respect your feelings, not dismiss them.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s more to come – so let’s keep going.

2) “I was just joking”

Ah, this one hits close to home.

I remember a former co-worker of mine who had a knack for making snide comments, wrapped up in the guise of humor.

Whenever I’d confront him about it, he’d always shrug it off with a nonchalant, “I was just joking.”

But here’s the thing. Jokes are meant to be funny, not hurtful.

This phrase is often used by manipulative people to cover up their mean-spirited or belittling comments, making you feel like you’re overreacting for being upset.

Ultimately, I learned to recognize this for what it was – a clear attempt to evade accountability for his actions.

And guess what? You have every right to call out such behavior too.

3) “I don’t remember that”

This phrase… it’s a slippery one.

Manipulative people often use it as a shield to protect themselves from taking responsibility for their actions.

It’s as if they have this magic eraser that selectively wipes out their unfavorable actions from their memory. Convenient, isn’t it?

I’ve been on the receiving end of this one, and it was frustrating to say the least.

You see, the person knew they messed up, but instead of owning up to their mistakes, they chose to feign ignorance.

It’s a clever tactic because it makes you question your own memory. You might even start wondering if you’re blowing things out of proportion.

But let me assure you, your memories and experiences are valid. Don’t let anyone make you second guess yourself!

4) “It’s not a big deal”

Ever faced a situation where someone wronged you and then downplayed the whole scenario?

Manipulative people are masters at this. They’ll say something like, “It’s not a big deal” or “You’re making a mountain out of a molehill.”

But here’s the catch.

Who gets to decide what’s a big deal and what’s not? The person affected by it, right?

Exactly!

When someone tries to belittle your feelings or the situation, they’re essentially trying to shift the focus from their behavior to your reaction.

Don’t fall for it. Stand your ground and ensure that your feelings and experiences are acknowledged and respected.

5) “You always…” or “You never…”

These phrases are more than just absolutes. They’re manipulative tools designed to put you on the defensive.

Here’s an enlightening piece of information – according to psychology, using “always” and “never” statements in arguments isn’t just unfair, it’s also unproductive.

Why?

Because it shifts the focus from the specific behavior that needs to be addressed to a sweeping attack on your character.

This tactic is often used to avoid discussing the real problem at hand and instead, put you in the hot seat.

Next time someone hits you with an “always” or “never” statement, remember – it’s not about you, it’s about them evading responsibility.

6) “If you hadn’t…”

This phrase is a classic blame-shifter, isn’t it?

“If you hadn’t forgotten to set the alarm, we wouldn’t have missed the flight.”

Sound familiar?

It’s a way for manipulative people to turn the tables and make it seem like their mistake is your fault.

But here’s a gentle reminder.

Everyone makes mistakes. And when we do, it’s important that we own up to them, not point fingers at others.

If someone tries to play the “If you hadn’t…” card on you, remember – their actions are their responsibility, not yours. Own your mistakes, but don’t let others place theirs on your shoulders.

7) “I’m sorry you feel that way”

This one’s a real wolf in sheep’s clothing.

On the surface, it might seem like an apology. But if you look closely, you’ll notice that it’s far from it.

You see, a genuine apology involves taking responsibility for one’s actions and expressing regret for the harm they’ve caused.

But “I’m sorry you feel that way” does neither. Instead, it subtly shifts the blame onto you by implying that the problem is your feelings, not their actions.

The next time you hear this non-apology, remember – you deserve better. You deserve genuine remorse and accountability, not a manipulative excuse.

Final thoughts

Recognizing manipulation isn’t always easy. But you’ve taken an essential step by reading this article and learning about these seven phrases.

Remember, the power lies in awareness. Once you understand these tactics, you can guard against them and strive for healthier, more balanced interactions.

But here’s something important to remember – everyone slips up once in a while. We all have moments where we might unknowingly use these phrases. It doesn’t necessarily make us manipulative people. The key difference is pattern and intent.

So, as we navigate our relationships, let’s strive for open communication, genuine apologies, and taking responsibility for our actions.

And if you find yourself on the receiving end of these phrases, stand your ground. You have a right to your feelings and experiences.

Don’t let anyone make you doubt your worth or reality. You deserve respect and honesty in all your interactions.

And remember – it’s okay to walk away from situations or relationships that don’t serve your well-being.

Take care of yourself. You’re worth it.