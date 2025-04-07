People who care about their mental health usually do these 7 things two hours before bedtime

Taking care of your mental health is not just about what you do during the day, but also about the habits you cultivate in the hours before hitting the sheets.

The difference is all in the routine. Those who prioritize their mental wellbeing know there are certain things they do two hours before bedtime that go a long way in maintaining their peace of mind.

They understand that a tranquil night leads to a productive day. They know that the key to this lies in those crucial 120 minutes before they sleep.

In this article, we’ll explore seven things people who value their mental health usually do two hours before bedtime. These aren’t complex rituals, but simple practices that you too can incorporate into your evening routine.

1) They disconnect

The importance of unplugging from our digital devices is something that’s often spoken about, but not always practiced.

Those who are mindful of their mental health, however, understand the value of this simple act. They know that constant connectivity can lead to information overload, causing unnecessary stress and anxiety.

In the two hours leading up to bedtime, they make a conscious effort to disconnect from their phones, tablets, computers – any gadgets that might keep their minds wired.

This isn’t about shunning technology completely. It’s about creating a mental buffer between their day-to-day hustle and their time of rest.

By doing this, they allow their minds to slowly unwind and prepare for a restful night. It’s a small change, but one that makes a big difference in the quality of their sleep and, consequently, their overall mental health.

Start small, maybe half an hour before bed, and gradually increase the time as you get more comfortable with the idea of disconnecting.

2) They indulge in ‘me’ time

Self-care isn’t just about spa days and indulgent treats. It’s also about setting aside time each day to just be with yourself and your thoughts.

I’ve found that one of the most effective ways to ensure my mental well-being is to dedicate a part of my evening routine to ‘me’ time. This usually happens in the two hours before I sleep.

During this time, I might read a book, listen to some soothing music, or engage in some gentle stretching exercises. The activity itself varies, but the purpose remains the same – to relax and decompress.

It’s my little ritual, a way to recharge and reset my mind before I drift off to sleep. It’s a practice I’ve come to cherish because it allows me to end each day on a positive note, regardless of how stressful or challenging it may have been.

Making time for yourself in this way does wonders for your mental health. It gives you a chance to reflect, de-stress, and prepare yourself for the next day. Plus, it’s a gentle reminder that amidst all the busyness and chaos, you matter too.

3) They engage in mindful meditation

Mindful meditation has been a part of various cultures for thousands of years. But it’s only recently that science has caught up to the benefits it offers, particularly in relation to mental health and sleep quality.

Those who prioritize their mental health often incorporate a short mindfulness session into their pre-sleep routine. This involves sitting in a comfortable position, focusing on their breath, and gently guiding their mind back whenever it starts to wander.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that mindful meditation helped people suffering from insomnia and other sleep disorders.

Participants reported improved sleep quality and less daytime fatigue compared to those who didn’t meditate.

So, if you find yourself struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep, try introducing a short mindfulness practice into your evening routine. It might just be the missing link between you and a good night’s sleep.

4) They maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Consistency is key when it comes to sleep. It’s not just about getting enough hours, but also ensuring that those hours are regular.

People who pay attention to their mental health understand this.

They stick to a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. This helps regulate their body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up each day.

A disrupted sleep schedule can lead to poor quality sleep, daytime drowsiness, and even mood disorders. On the other hand, a regular sleep pattern can enhance alertness, boost mood, and increase overall mental wellbeing.

If you’re not currently keeping a consistent sleep schedule, consider making it a priority. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

5) They create a relaxing environment

There’s a reason why I always make my bed in the morning and keep my bedroom tidy. It’s not just about cleanliness, it’s about creating a soothing environment that invites relaxation and sleep.

Your surroundings can have a significant impact on your mental state. A cluttered room can lead to a cluttered mind, making it difficult to relax and fall asleep. Conversely, a clean, calm space can help induce feelings of tranquility.

I’ve noticed that when my bedroom is serene and inviting, I look forward to my bedtime. I find it easier to let go of the day’s stress and drift into peaceful sleep. And when I wake up in a tidy room, I start my day on a positive note.

So, make your sleeping space a priority. It doesn’t have to be perfect or look like a page from a home decor magazine. It just needs to be comfortable and calming to you.

6) They avoid heavy meals and stimulants

We all know the discomfort of trying to sleep on a full stomach. But did you know that what you consume in the hours leading up to bedtime can significantly impact your sleep quality and mental health?

Those who are mindful about their mental wellbeing are careful with their pre-sleep diet. They avoid heavy meals, alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine, as these can disrupt sleep patterns.

Heavy meals can cause indigestion and discomfort, making it hard to fall asleep. Stimulants like caffeine and nicotine can keep you awake for hours, while alcohol might help you fall asleep faster but reduces the quality of your sleep.

Instead, they opt for light snacks or warm beverages that promote sleep, like herbal tea or warm milk. Making this small change in your eating habits can significantly improve your sleep quality and mental health in the long run.

7) They practice gratitude

In a world that often focuses on what’s going wrong, it can be transformative to intentionally focus on what’s going right.

People who prioritize their mental health often end their day by reflecting on the things they’re grateful for. This could be as simple as a good meal, a kind word from a friend, or even the fact that they made it through a tough day.

Practicing gratitude has been linked to better sleep, reduced stress, and improved mental health. It helps shift your focus from your worries and frustrations to your blessings and joys.

So, before you go to bed tonight, try to think of three things you’re grateful for. It’s a small act with big benefits.

Final thought: It’s more than just sleep

The sacred hours before bed are not just about preparing for sleep. They’re about winding down, reflecting on the day, and setting the stage for the next.

It’s during these moments that we can consciously choose to care for our mental health, to prioritize peace over chaos, rest over restlessness.

The activities might vary – from disconnecting from digital devices to practicing mindfulness or expressing gratitude. But the underlying theme remains the same: self-care.

In a world that constantly demands our attention, choosing to prioritize our mental wellbeing can seem like a radical act. Yet, it’s often these simple acts of self-care that can have the most profound impact on our lives.

So as you prepare for bed tonight, remember that it’s not just about getting enough sleep. It’s about creating a space for your mind to rest and rejuvenate, allowing you to wake up refreshed and ready to face a new day.