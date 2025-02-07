7 habits genuinely joyful people practice almost every day, says psychology

Joyful people have this magnetic energy—it’s like they’ve unlocked some secret to life the rest of us are still trying to figure out.

But here’s the thing: joy isn’t just about luck or perfect circumstances.

It’s something they practice—habits they’ve built into their daily lives that help them stay grounded and positive, no matter what comes their way.

And the best part? These habits aren’t out of reach for the rest of us.

Psychology shows they’re simple, intentional choices anyone can make to cultivate more joy every single day.

Let’s break it down: Here are seven habits genuinely joyful people practice almost every day—and how you can, too!

1) They start the day with gratitude

Most people roll out of bed and immediately dive into the chaos of their day—emails, to-do lists, and endless distractions.

But genuinely joyful people? They take a moment to pause and reflect on what they’re thankful for.

Practicing gratitude has been shown to rewire the brain for positivity.

By focusing on what’s good in their lives, joyful people set the tone for a day filled with optimism and appreciation.

This doesn’t have to be complicated.

Whether it’s jotting down three things you’re grateful for or silently appreciating your morning coffee, starting the day with gratitude helps anchor your mindset and makes joy a daily habit.

2) They nurture meaningful connections

A few years ago, I made it a habit to check in with a close friend or family member every day, even if it was just a quick text or a five-minute call.

At first, it felt like one more thing to add to my already busy day, but over time, I realized how much these small moments of connection boosted my mood.

It’s incredible how much joy comes from knowing you’re not alone and that you’re part of something bigger than yourself.

Psychologist Dr. Martin Seligman, often called the father of positive psychology, emphasizes the importance of relationships for happiness.

He once wrote, “Other people are the best antidote to the downs of life and the single most reliable up.”

Joyful people make nurturing their relationships a non-negotiable habit because they understand how deeply fulfilling it is to feel connected to others.

For me, this habit has been life-changing.

3) They embrace their emotions, even the tough ones

I used to think being joyful meant pushing aside anything negative—pretending everything was fine, even when it wasn’t.

But, honestly, that approach left me feeling more drained and disconnected.

Over time, I learned that ignoring difficult emotions doesn’t make them go away; it just buries them deeper.

Genuinely joyful people don’t avoid their feelings—they face them head-on.

Joyful people know that true happiness isn’t about being positive all the time—it’s about being real.

They allow themselves to feel sadness, anger, or frustration when it shows up because they understand that these emotions are part of the human experience.

For me, this shift was hard.

Sitting with my discomfort instead of numbing out wasn’t exactly fun, but it taught me something important: Joy feels deeper and more authentic when you’ve made room for the full spectrum of emotions.

It’s not about perfection—it’s about giving yourself permission to be human.

4) They make time for the things that light them up

It’s so easy to get caught up in the grind—work, errands, responsibilities—and forget about the things that actually make you feel alive.

I used to tell myself, “I’ll get to that hobby or passion project once I have more time,” but the truth is, there’s never a perfect time.

Joyful people don’t wait—they carve out space for the activities that bring them a sense of purpose and excitement, no matter how busy life gets.

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, who coined the term “flow,” explained it best: “The best moments in our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing times… The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.”

Joyful people understand this—they chase those moments of flow, whether it’s painting, gardening, dancing, or anything else that makes them lose track of time.

When I sit down to write—just for myself—I feel like everything else fades away.

It’s about reconnecting with that spark inside you.

Joyful people know that making time for what lights them up isn’t a luxury—it’s essential.

5) They say “no” more often than you’d think

This one surprised me when I first noticed it.

You’d think joyful people are the ones who say “yes” to everything—more opportunities, more commitments, more social events.

But the truth is, they’re actually really good at saying “no.”

It’s not because they don’t care about others; it’s because they know their energy is finite, and they’re intentional about where they spend it.

Joyful people understand that constantly saying “yes” to things that drain them leaves no room for the things that truly matter—whether it’s self-care, relationships, or passions.

They know that protecting their time and energy isn’t selfish; it’s necessary.

This was a tough lesson for me. I used to say “yes” to everything out of guilt—helping with projects I didn’t have time for or attending events I didn’t want to go to.

But over time, I realized that every unnecessary “yes” was stealing time from the things that actually brought me joy.

Learning to say “no” (kindly but firmly) was uncomfortable at first, but it’s been one of the most freeing habits I’ve ever picked up.

6) They find joy in small, ordinary moments

Genuinely joyful people don’t wait for big milestones or life-changing events to feel happy—they find joy in the little, everyday moments most of us overlook.

Whether it’s savoring the warmth of the sun on their face, laughing at a silly joke, or enjoying the smell of freshly brewed coffee, they’ve trained themselves to notice and appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.

Steve “S.J.” Scott, the author of Declutter Your Mind: How to Stop Worrying, Relieve Anxiety, and Eliminate Negative Thinking, explains, “The brain is like Velcro for negative experiences but Teflon for positive ones.”

In other words, our minds are wired to focus on what’s wrong instead of what’s right—joyful people counteract this by intentionally soaking in small positive experiences.

I used to think joy had to come from something grand—like landing a dream job or taking a big vacation—but once I started pausing to notice little things, like how peaceful it feels to sit quietly with my dog at the end of a long day, I realized how much happiness was already around me.

7) They practice self-compassion, even when they mess up

I’ll admit, this one didn’t come naturally to me.

For years, I was my own harshest critic.

If I made a mistake, I’d replay it in my head over and over, beating myself up for not being “better.”

But here’s the thing: joyful people don’t treat themselves that way.

Instead of tearing themselves down when things go wrong, they respond with kindness and understanding—like they would with a close friend.

Instead of wallowing in shame or self-criticism, joyful people acknowledge their mistakes, forgive themselves, and use those moments as opportunities to grow.

Over time, it transformed the way I treat myself.

Instead of getting stuck in a spiral of negativity, I’ve learned to let go and move forward with more ease.

Joyful people know that being kind to yourself isn’t indulgent—it’s essential for lasting happiness.