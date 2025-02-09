8 online habits that are quietly draining your emotional energy, says psychology

I used to wonder why I felt so emotionally drained at the end of the day, even if nothing particularly stressful had happened. Then I realized—the culprit was right in front of me: my online habits.

While scrolling, clicking, and consuming content might seem harmless, psychology says otherwise. Certain online behaviors quietly drain our emotional energy, leaving us feeling exhausted without even knowing why.

The good news? Once you recognize these habits, you can start taking back control. Here are eight online habits that may be draining your emotional energy—and what to do about them.

1) Doomscrolling through negative news

We’ve all done it—scrolling endlessly through bad news, even when we know it’s making us feel worse.

Psychologists call this “doomscrolling”, and it’s a habit that quietly drains your emotional energy.

Research shows that constant exposure to negative news can increase stress, anxiety, and even feelings of helplessness.

The problem is, our brains are wired to pay more attention to threats. It’s a survival instinct.

But in the digital age, this means we can easily get stuck in a cycle of consuming bad news without realizing how much it’s affecting our mood.

Of course, staying informed is important.

But if you find yourself compulsively scrolling through distressing headlines, it might be time to set some boundaries—like limiting your news intake to certain times of the day or following more positive, solution-focused sources.

2) Comparing yourself to people online

I used to think I was pretty content with my life—until I spent too much time scrolling through social media.

Suddenly, my job didn’t seem exciting enough, my vacations weren’t exotic enough, and my daily routine felt… boring.

The truth is, social media makes it way too easy to compare our lives to carefully curated highlights of others.

Psychology calls this “social comparison theory”, and research shows that constantly measuring ourselves against others—especially online—can lead to feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

What helped me break the cycle was reminding myself that what we see online isn’t the full picture. People share their best moments, not their struggles.

Taking breaks from social media and focusing on my own progress rather than someone else’s highlight reel made a huge difference in my emotional energy.

3) Checking your phone first thing in the morning

Reaching for your phone the moment you wake up might seem harmless, but it can set the tone for a more stressful day.

Studies show that checking emails, social media, or news updates first thing in the morning can spike cortisol levels—the hormone responsible for stress.

When you start your day by consuming a flood of information, notifications, and potential stressors, your brain goes into reactive mode instead of easing into the day with intention.

This can leave you feeling overwhelmed before you’ve even gotten out of bed.

A better approach? Give yourself at least 30 minutes in the morning without screens.

Whether it’s stretching, journaling, or simply enjoying a quiet moment, starting the day on your own terms can help protect your emotional energy.

4) Constantly switching between tasks

It might feel like you’re getting more done when you juggle multiple tabs, answer messages while working, or switch between tasks every few minutes—but in reality, this habit is mentally exhausting.

Psychologists call this “task switching”, and research shows that the brain isn’t designed to handle multiple complex tasks at once.

Every time you switch from one activity to another, your brain has to reset, which drains mental energy and reduces focus. Over time, this can lead to increased stress and mental fatigue.

Instead of constantly bouncing between tasks, try “time blocking”—dedicating specific periods to focused work without distractions.

This can help conserve your emotional energy and improve overall productivity.

5) Engaging in online arguments

It’s tempting to jump into the comment section and set the record straight when you see something upsetting or misinformed. But more often than not, online arguments don’t change minds—they just drain your emotional energy.

Psychology tells us that when people feel attacked, they double down on their beliefs rather than reconsider them.

That means most online debates turn into exhausting back-and-forths that leave everyone frustrated, but no one convinced.

Your time and energy are valuable. Instead of getting caught up in digital conflicts that lead nowhere, focus on meaningful conversations with people who are open to discussion—or better yet, step away and protect your peace.

6) Always feeling the need to respond immediately

Anytime a message or email came in, I felt this pressure to respond right away. If I didn’t, I worried people would think I was ignoring them or that I wasn’t being reliable.

So I kept my notifications on, checked my phone constantly, and answered as quickly as possible.

Over time, it became exhausting. I realized I was never fully present in anything because I was always on alert, waiting for the next notification.

Psychology suggests that this constant state of responsiveness can lead to stress and emotional burnout, making it hard to ever truly relax.

The truth is, most things don’t need an immediate response.

Setting boundaries—like checking messages at specific times or turning off notifications—helped me regain control of my time and energy without feeling guilty.

7) Mindlessly scrolling for distraction

After a long day, it’s easy to pick up your phone and start scrolling—just for a few minutes, you tell yourself.

But before you know it, an hour has passed, and you don’t even feel any better.

Psychologists call this “passive consumption”, and while it might seem like an easy way to unwind, it often has the opposite effect.

When we scroll without intention—jumping from videos to posts to endless content—our brain doesn’t actually get a break. Instead, it stays overstimulated, making us feel more drained rather than refreshed.

There’s nothing wrong with using your phone to relax, but choosing engaging activities—like watching something you truly enjoy or reading something meaningful—can help you recharge instead of leaving you mentally exhausted.

8) Never fully unplugging

Being constantly connected makes it feel like we always have to be available, always have to know what’s happening, and always have to keep up. But without real breaks from the online world, our minds never get the rest they need.

Psychology shows that true relaxation comes from mental detachment—stepping away from screens, notifications, and digital noise.

When we don’t allow ourselves that space, our emotional energy gets depleted little by little, until exhaustion feels normal.

The world will keep moving whether you check in or not. Giving yourself permission to unplug isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.

Bottom line: Your mind needs room to breathe

The way we engage with the online world isn’t just a habit—it’s something that directly impacts our emotional well-being.

Psychologists have long understood that mental fatigue doesn’t just come from doing too much, but also from never giving the brain enough stillness.

Constant digital engagement keeps our minds in a state of heightened stimulation, making it harder to process emotions, focus deeply, or feel truly at ease.

Stepping away—whether by taking intentional breaks, setting boundaries, or simply becoming more mindful of how we interact with the digital world—can restore energy in ways we don’t always realize we need.

Your emotional energy is finite. Protecting it isn’t about disconnecting completely—it’s about making space for what actually replenishes you.