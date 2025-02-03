Psychology says that if you really want to be calmer and less stressed, you need to say goodbye to these 8 smartphone habits

We all know that our smartphones are amazing—they keep us connected, entertained, and informed. But let’s be honest: they can also make us feel overwhelmed, distracted, and downright exhausted.

If you’ve ever found yourself endlessly scrolling or stressing over notifications, you’re not alone.

Psychology tells us that our relationship with our phones has a huge impact on our mental well-being.

And here’s the thing—some of the habits we’ve picked up without even realizing it are actually making us more anxious and less focused. The good news? You don’t have to give up your phone entirely to feel calmer and more in control.

It’s all about breaking free from a few common habits.

Here are eight things psychologists say you should stop doing with your smartphone if you want to stress less and take back your peace of mind.

1) Stop checking your phone first thing in the morning

Most of us are guilty of this. The alarm goes off, and the first thing we do is grab our phone to scroll through emails, social media, or news updates.

It feels harmless, but starting your day this way can actually set you up for more stress.

When you immediately immerse yourself in notifications and information, you’re throwing your brain into reactive mode before it’s even had a chance to wake up properly.

This can spike your stress levels and leave you feeling scattered before the day has even begun.

Instead, try giving yourself a few minutes to wake up without reaching for your phone.

Whether it’s stretching, journaling, or just sipping some coffee in peace, starting your day on your terms can make a huge difference in how calm and focused you feel.

2) Stop using your phone as a constant escape

I’ll admit it—whenever I felt bored, awkward, or even a little stressed, my first instinct used to be to grab my phone. Waiting in line?

Pull out my phone. Sitting alone at a café? Scroll through social media. Even during moments when I could’ve just sat and let my mind wander, I’d automatically reach for that little screen.

But here’s the thing: using my phone as a constant escape wasn’t actually helping me feel better. In fact, it was doing the opposite.

When we avoid uncomfortable emotions or situations by distracting ourselves with our phones, we actually train our brains to be less resilient.

For me, I started noticing that I felt more anxious in quiet moments because my brain had no practice sitting with stillness.

One day, I decided to experiment. The next time I was waiting in line for coffee, I kept my phone in my pocket and simply looked around.

It felt awkward at first, but soon I started noticing little things: the sound of the espresso machine, the way sunlight hit the counter, even the conversations happening nearby.

It was surprisingly calming—and over time, I realized that giving myself space to just *be* instead of constantly escaping made me feel more grounded and less stressed overall.

3) Stop sleeping with your phone next to you

Keeping your phone within arm’s reach at night might seem convenient, but it’s one of the worst habits for your mental and physical health.

The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep.

Even if you’re not scrolling, having your phone nearby makes it more likely you’ll check it if you wake up in the middle of the night.

What’s worse, the mere presence of your phone can keep your brain on high alert, as if it’s waiting for a notification or update.

This can prevent you from fully relaxing and reaching the deep stages of sleep your body needs to recover.

Moving your phone to another room or placing it across the room can improve the quality of your rest and help you wake up feeling calmer and more refreshed.

4) Stop multitasking with your phone

You might think you’re being productive by checking emails during a meeting or scrolling through social media while watching TV, but multitasking with your phone can actually make you feel more stressed and less focused.

Studies show that switching between tasks—like toggling between a conversation and a notification—splits your attention and slows down your brain’s processing ability.

Over time, this habit can leave you feeling mentally drained, even if you haven’t accomplished much.

It also makes it harder to truly engage with what’s happening in the moment, whether it’s a work project, a conversation with a friend, or simply relaxing after a long day.

By giving your full attention to one thing at a time and setting your phone aside, you’ll feel less scattered and more in control of your day.

5) Stop mindlessly scrolling when you’re feeling down

When life feels heavy, it’s easy to turn to your phone for comfort—a quick scroll through social media, a dive into endless videos, anything to distract from the weight of the moment.

But instead of lifting you up, this habit can quietly pull you further down.

Social media, in particular, has a way of magnifying feelings of inadequacy or loneliness, as we compare our rough moments to everyone else’s highlight reel.

What we often forget is that these moments of sadness or stress aren’t something we need to run from.

They’re part of being human—signals from our mind and body asking us to slow down, reflect, or reach out for connection.

Filling that space with an endless stream of content doesn’t soothe the ache; it just numbs it temporarily.

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is put the phone down and lean into what you’re feeling. Call a friend. Step outside and let the fresh air anchor you.

Write down your thoughts, even if they’re messy. It’s in these small acts of presence that we find real calm, not in the glow of a screen.

6) Stop responding to every notification immediately

There was a time when every buzz, ding, or vibration from my phone felt urgent.

A new message, an email, a like—it didn’t matter what it was; I’d drop whatever I was doing to check it.

I convinced myself it was about staying on top of things, but in reality, it was exhausting.

My day wasn’t mine anymore—it belonged to everyone and everything demanding my attention.

What I didn’t realize back then was how much this constant responsiveness was fueling my stress.

Every time I jumped to answer a notification, I was reinforcing the idea that my value came from being instantly available, that every interruption was more important than what I was doing or how I was feeling in the moment.

It’s a hard cycle to break, but setting boundaries changed everything.

Turning off non-essential notifications and giving myself permission to respond on my own time helped me regain a sense of control.

The world didn’t fall apart when I paused. Instead, I found space to focus, breathe, and finally feel a little more at peace.

7) Stop using your phone during meals

Meals should be a time to slow down, connect, and nourish not just your body, but your mind too.

Yet, it’s become so common to sit down with a plate of food in one hand and a phone in the other, scrolling endlessly while barely noticing what we’re eating. This habit does more harm than we realize.

For one, eating while distracted can lead to overconsumption because you’re not fully tuned in to the signals your body sends when it’s had enough.

But beyond that, it robs you of the opportunity to truly enjoy the experience—whether it’s savoring the flavors of your meal or sharing a moment with the people around you.

Putting your phone aside during meals can transform these moments into something more meaningful.

It’s a chance to reconnect with yourself, reflect on your day, or have a genuine conversation with someone across the table.

Those small moments of presence can add up, leaving you feeling calmer and more grounded long after the meal is over.

8) Stop using your phone right before bed

Using your phone in the hour before bed might feel like a way to unwind, but it’s one of the biggest barriers to truly restful sleep.

The artificial light from your screen tricks your brain into thinking it’s still daytime, disrupting your natural sleep cycle and making it harder to fall asleep—and stay asleep.

Even beyond the light, the content you consume before bed matters.

Scrolling through emails, news, or social media can flood your mind with information and emotions that keep you awake, stirring with thoughts long after you’ve put the phone down.

Giving yourself time to disconnect isn’t just about sleep—it’s about allowing your mind the quiet it needs to reset and recharge.

Bottom line: Your mind craves stillness

In a world that constantly demands our attention, our smartphones have become both a lifeline and a source of chaos.

But beneath the notifications, endless feeds, and instant connections, our minds are quietly yearning for something simpler: stillness.

Psychologists often emphasize the importance of giving our brains space to rest and process.

It’s in those moments of quiet—away from the glow of a screen—that creativity blooms, stress dissipates, and clarity emerges.

By letting go of some of these habits, you’re not just changing how you use your phone; you’re making room for deeper focus, genuine connection, and a calmer sense of self.

The choice to step back isn’t always easy. Every moment you reclaim from your phone is a small act of self-care.