If you want to be successful but not burn out, say goodbye to these 7 habits

Success and burnout often seem to go hand in hand, but they don’t have to. It’s all about habits – knowing which ones to keep and which ones to drop.

As someone who’s been there, I can tell you that it’s not easy, but it’s definitely worth it. To be successful without burning out, there are seven specific habits you need to say goodbye to.

In this article, I will share these habits with you – not just from a success standpoint, but from a human standpoint too. Because at the end of the day, we’re all just people trying to do our best in this crazy world.

So let’s dive in and start breaking down those burnout-inducing habits one by one.

1) Working non-stop

We live in a world that never sleeps, and it can feel like we’re expected to do the same. But here’s the thing – we’re humans, not machines.

Working non-stop is a habit that many ambitious people fall into. We think that by working longer hours, we’ll get more done and be more successful. But the reality is different.

Studies show that working long hours can actually decrease our productivity and increase our risk of burnout. Our brains need time to rest and recharge, and without it, our work suffers.

So what’s the solution? It’s simple – take breaks. Allow yourself to step away from your work regularly, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Trust me, you’ll come back refreshed and ready to tackle your tasks with renewed energy.

2) Neglecting self-care

I used to think that self-care was a luxury. I believed that spending time on myself was selfish when there was so much work to do. But boy, was I wrong.

A few years ago, I hit a wall. I was working long hours, ignoring my health, and my stress levels were through the roof. One day, I woke up and realized that I was heading for a burnout. That’s when I decided to make a change.

I started prioritizing my health, both physical and mental. I began exercising regularly, eating healthier, and taking time out for activities that I enjoyed. This wasn’t easy, especially with a demanding schedule. But it made a world of difference.

I became more productive, more focused, and surprisingly, more successful. I realized that taking care of myself wasn’t selfish – it was necessary.

So if you’re like how I used to be, consider this your wake-up call. Success doesn’t mean neglecting your well-being. Say goodbye to this habit and start prioritizing self-care. You’ll thank yourself later.

3) Fear of delegation

Delegation is a crucial skill for any successful person. It allows you to focus on what you do best, while others take care of tasks that might not be your strong suit.

However, many of us fear delegation. We worry that if we don’t do everything ourselves, it won’t be done right. But holding onto this belief can cause unnecessary stress and lead to burnout.

Here’s something to consider: according to a study by Harvard Business Review, managers who effectively delegate have teams with higher job satisfaction and performance rates. This suggests that delegation benefits not only you, but your entire team.

Trust in the capabilities of your team and free up some of your own time – it’s a win-win situation!

4) Perfectionism

Aiming for excellence is one thing, but striving for perfection can be a fast track to burnout. Perfectionism often leads to excessive stress, anxiety, and dissatisfaction.

When we set unrealistically high standards for ourselves, we’re setting ourselves up for failure. It’s impossible to be perfect in everything we do.

The truth is that mistakes are a part of the learning process. They help us grow and become better at what we do. Moreover, some of the most successful people in the world have reached their heights not in spite of, but because of their mistakes.

Instead of aiming for perfection, aim for progress. Celebrate your small victories, learn from your failures, and remember that success is a journey, not a destination. Say goodbye to perfectionism and embrace the beauty of being perfectly imperfect.

5) Ignoring emotional health

For the longest time, I was guilty of this. I focused on my physical health, but completely ignored my emotional well-being. I saw emotions as a sign of weakness and thought that they would hold me back from reaching my goals.

But then, I had a wake-up call. I realised that ignoring my emotions was causing me more harm than good. I was running on empty, feeling drained and unfulfilled.

I started to pay attention to my feelings. I began practicing mindfulness, spending time in nature, and speaking to a therapist. I allowed myself to feel, to be human.

And you know what? It changed everything. It made me more resilient, more compassionate, and surprisingly, more successful.

Emotions are not a sign of weakness – they’re a fundamental part of being human. Embrace them, learn from them, and use them as a tool for growth and success.

6) Always saying ‘yes’

Saying ‘yes’ to everything that comes your way might seem like a good idea. It can make you feel indispensable, helpful, and productive. But it can also lead to an overwhelming workload and increased stress levels.

It’s important to remember that your time and energy are finite. Every ‘yes’ you utter is a commitment – a slice of your time that you’re giving away. And if you’re not careful, you might find yourself with no time left for the things that truly matter.

Learning to say ‘no’ is not easy, especially if you’re a natural people-pleaser. But it’s an essential skill to master if you want to avoid burnout and achieve sustainable success.

Start practicing the art of saying ‘no’. Be selective with your commitments, and only say ‘yes’ to the things that align with your goals and values. It’s not about being selfish; it’s about being smart with your resources.

7) Lack of boundaries

If there’s one thing you should remember from this article, it’s this: establish boundaries.

Without clear boundaries, work can seep into every aspect of your life. It can take over your personal time, your relationships, and even your mental health. Before you know it, you’re headed for a burnout.

Setting boundaries is about knowing your limits and respecting them. It’s about ensuring there’s a balance between your work and personal life. It’s about understanding that success is not just about professional achievements, but also about personal happiness and well-being.

So if you haven’t already, start setting some boundaries. It could be as simple as setting specific work hours, taking regular breaks, or even just turning off your work emails during the weekend.

Remember, success is not worth sacrificing your health and happiness for.

Final thoughts: It’s about balance

At the end of the day, success is not a one-size-fits-all concept. It’s a personal journey that looks different for everyone.

And while ambition and hard work are key elements in this journey, so are self-care, balance, and knowing your limits.

The World Health Organization recognized burnout as a legitimate syndrome in 2019, linked to chronic workplace stress. This emphasizes the severity of the issue and highlights the importance of maintaining balance in our professional lives.

So as you embark on your path to success, remember to say goodbye to these seven habits. Embrace healthier practices that not only propel you towards your goals but also ensure your well-being along the way.

After all, true success isn’t just about reaching a destination. It’s also about enjoying the journey and ensuring that you arrive there whole, happy, and healthy.

Here’s to success – not just in our professional lives but in our personal lives as well. Here’s to balance, well-being, and sustainable growth. Here’s to living a life that feels successful on all fronts.