Trump plans to invoke an archaic 1798 law for sweeping mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to invoke a 226-year-old law, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, to carry out mass deportations.

This controversial move, part of what he’s calling “Operation Aurora,” could result in the detention of lawful immigrants and their U.S.-born children.

Critics argue this step could threaten constitutional rights, especially given the uncertain outcome of potential legal challenges under the conservative-majority Supreme Court.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, originally framed in the context of war, was a tool used to detain “enemy aliens”. The law, which has been invoked only three times in history, permits the detention and removal of immigrants when the U.S. is at war or facing “any invasion or predatory incursion” from a foreign nation.

Trump’s intention to use this act, however, comes under a different context – targeting undocumented immigrants with gang ties.

Trump promised to invoke this act as part of his plan to target “every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil.” He’s dubbed this initiative as “Operation Aurora,” citing the Denver suburb as a hotbed for the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua – a claim critics have repeatedly dismissed as false.

Critics argue that invoking a law from over two centuries ago in modern times could lead to the unjust detention of lawful immigrants and their U.S.-born children. Katherine Yon Ebright, counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, told Axios that employing the 1798 law would be difficult unless Trump declares criminal networks like the Sinaloa Cartel as foreign nations.

Ebright also commented on the political rhetoric surrounding migration, noting how terms like “invasion” are used to conflate legal and rhetorical concepts. She warns that such an outdated law could be a dangerous tool in the hands of an authoritarian president as it threatens constitutional rights.

Despite these concerns, Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign’s national press secretary, highlights that majority of Americans “want mass deportations of illegal immigrants and trust President Trump most on this issue.”

Trump’s approach to mass deportations has drawn comparisons to dark language about immigrants. This includes calling them the “enemy from within” and making unsupported claims about their genetic makeup.

In response to Trump’s plan, U.S. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) introduced last year the Neighbors Not Enemies Act, which seeks to repeal the Alien Enemies Act. Hirono argues that the 1798 law is a xenophobic relic that has been used to target immigrants unjustly and should have been repealed long ago.

The invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 by President-elect Trump is significant for several reasons.

First, it demonstrates a willingness to employ old and arguably irrelevant laws to tackle modern issues, a move that could set a dangerous precedent. While the law was initially designed for situations of war or invasion, its use in the context of immigration could blur legal boundaries and raise serious constitutional questions.

Secondly, the potential misuse of the Alien Enemies Act could impact lawful immigrants and their U.S.-born children. This raises concerns about civil liberties and feeds into broader debates about immigration policy and the rights of individuals within the United States.

The rhetoric employed by Trump, including phrases such as the “enemy from within” and painting undocumented immigrants as a threat to the nation’s genetic makeup, mirrors dangerous ideologies from history. This language is not only inflammatory but it also stokes fear and division, further complicating an already contentious issue.

Moreover, this plan underscores the political polarization surrounding immigration policy. Despite heavy criticism, Trump’s campaign maintains that a majority of Americans support mass deportations of illegal immigrants. This underscores deep divisions in public sentiment on immigration and raises questions about how these divisions will impact future policy decisions.

Finally, Trump’s plan has prompted legislative action with the introduction of the Neighbors Not Enemies Act by U.S. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii). This act aims to repeal the Alien Enemies Act, which Hirono describes as a xenophobic law that should have been discarded long ago.

In sum, Trump’s plan to invoke the 1798 law in an attempt to carry out mass deportations has far-reaching implications. Its potential impact on lawful immigrants, constitutional rights, political discourse, and future legislation make it a critical topic to watch in the coming months.

Trump’s plans to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 brings a new dimension to the ongoing debate on immigration in the United States. It underscores the measures some leaders are willing to take in addressing immigration, even if it means reaching back to laws enacted over two centuries ago.

This move raises fundamental questions about the balance between national security and civil liberties, and how far we are willing to tilt that balance under the banner of immigration control.

The introduction of the Neighbors Not Enemies Act by U.S. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) in response to Trump’s plan highlights another angle of this issue – the continued relevance and application of old laws in modern society. Will this spark a wider review of antiquated laws that could potentially be misused?

As Trump’s term progresses, it remains to be seen how “Operation Aurora” will unfold and what impact it will have on the nation’s immigration landscape. This controversial plan not only affects those targeted for deportation but also sets a stage for legal battles that could shape U.S. immigration policy for years to come.

Regardless of where one stands on this issue, it’s clear that the dialogue around immigration is evolving, with outcomes that could redefine what it means to be an immigrant in America.