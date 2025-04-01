7 things you’re doing that show you’d be a great parent (even if you never want to have kids)

We’ve all had those moments, right? You’re at a family gathering, your cousin’s kid comes running at you with a scraped knee, and without missing a beat, you scoop them up, calm them down, and have them laughing again in no time.

Even if you’ve never pictured yourself as a parent, there are those moments that just make people turn and say, “You’d be great at this.”

Now, it’s not about convincing you to have kids – that’s a personal choice. But it’s interesting to recognize some of the qualities we embody that are characteristic of good parenting.

Even if you never plan on having children, these traits can be beneficial in many areas of life. They can strengthen your relationships, enhance your work-life and arguably make the world a little bit better.

So let’s dive into seven things you’re doing that show you’d be a great parent, even if the pitter-patter of tiny feet isn’t part of your life plan.

1) You’re a master at multitasking

Ever find yourself juggling a dozen tasks at once and still managing to keep your cool? That’s a superpower in disguise.

Parenting involves managing a multitude of tasks and responsibilities, all while keeping an eye on the little ones. The ability to multitask effectively is a sign that you could handle the chaos and unpredictability of parenting.

But even outside the realm of parenthood, this skill is invaluable. It heightens efficiency in your day-to-day life, boosts productivity at work, and can even make social gatherings a breeze.

Whether you’re wrangling kids or not, being able to do several things at once and doing them well is definitely something to be proud of.

2) You’re the go-to problem solver

Friends always calling you in a crisis? That’s another sign.

I remember this one time, my best friend called me in a panic. Her car had broken down, she was late for a job interview and didn’t know what to do.

I jumped into action, arranging for her car to be towed while simultaneously booking her an Uber to get her to the interview on time.

That’s the kind of problem-solving and quick thinking parents often need to employ. From figuring out why the baby is crying at 2 am to helping a teenager navigate their first heartbreak, parents are often the go-to problem solvers for their kids.

But even if you’re not dealing with diaper dilemmas or teenage tantrums, being a reliable problem solver is an admirable trait.

It shows you can handle pressure, think on your feet, and are dependable – qualities that are appreciated not just in parenting, but in all walks of life.

3) You’re not afraid to admit when you’re wrong

Let’s face it. We all mess up. We all have moments where we say the wrong thing, make the wrong choice, or let our emotions get the best of us.

After a long, stressful day, I once snapped at my friend over something trivial. Instead of shrugging it off or blaming my outburst on external factors, I took a deep breath, acknowledged my mistake and apologized sincerely.

This ability to own up to our mistakes is a hallmark of good parenting. It teaches kids that it’s okay to be wrong sometimes and that taking responsibility for our actions is crucial.

But it’s not just about parenting. In life, in relationships, in work – admitting when we’re wrong isn’t a sign of weakness.

Instead, it shows strength, humility and the willingness to learn and grow from our mistakes. And that’s something everyone can respect.

4) You’re a champion of empathy

Ever find yourself instinctively understanding others’ feelings? Whether it’s a friend’s disappointment over a missed promotion, or a stranger’s joy at the park, you just seem to ‘get it’.

I recall a time when I noticed my neighbor looking particularly downcast. Instead of ignoring it, I took the time to ask if she was okay.

It turned out she was going through a tough time, and my simple act of showing concern and understanding made her feel less alone.

This ability to empathize, to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, is at the heart of good parenting. It helps in building strong emotional bonds with kids and teaching them about compassion and kindness.

But even beyond parenting, empathy is a key element in building meaningful relationships and creating a more understanding world. It’s an indicator that you’d be great at handling the emotional ups and downs of life – with or without kids in the picture.

5) You’re flexible and adaptable

Life is unpredictable, isn’t it? Things don’t always go as planned, and the ability to adapt is a lifesaver.

Just the other day, I had planned a weekend getaway, but a sudden work emergency meant I had to cancel. Instead of getting frustrated, I quickly rearranged my plans and ended up having a relaxing weekend at home instead.

Interestingly, research shows that adaptability is one of the top predictors of success. It’s also an essential trait for parents. From sudden diaper changes on a road trip to adjusting bedtime routines, parents need to be prepared for constant change.

But adaptability isn’t just for those with kids. It’s a valuable skill in all areas of life – allowing you to navigate through unexpected turns and come out stronger on the other side.

6) You’re always there to lend a hand

Remember the last time you helped a stranger, a friend or a family member? Maybe you helped your elderly neighbor with her groceries, or perhaps you stayed late at work to help a colleague meet a deadline.

I once found a lost dog while on my way to work. I couldn’t just leave him there, so I was late to work that day because I took the time to find his owner.

This willingness to help others, often putting their needs before your own, is a quality that shines brightly in great parents. It’s about creating a nurturing environment where kids feel loved and cared for.

But it’s not just about parenting, it’s about being human. Kindness and empathy are powerful tools in connecting with others and contributing positively to the world around us.

Helping others shows your compassionate side – a trait that would certainly make you a wonderful parent, whether or not you choose that path.

7) You value relationships and connections

You know the importance of maintaining connections, of nurturing relationships. Whether it’s remembering to call your friend on their birthday, or making time for family dinners despite a busy schedule, you understand that relationships matter.

Last Christmas, despite the chaos of work and life, I made sure to send out personal messages to all my close friends and family. It wasn’t about the grand gestures, but about letting them know they’re valued.

At the heart of parenting is this very principle – valuing and nurturing relationships. It’s about being there for your kids, making them feel loved and secure.

But more than that, it’s a principle that guides us through life. It shapes our interactions with others and influences our outlook towards the world.

Valuing relationships is a testament to your potential as a parent, but more importantly, it signifies your strength as an individual in this interconnected world.

Reflecting on the journey

It’s important to remember that everyone’s journey is different. Parenthood may not be part of your path, and that’s perfectly okay. It doesn’t make these qualities any less valuable or admirable.

You don’t need to be a parent to nurture, to guide, or to love.

Take a moment to appreciate yourself. Reflect on these qualities and how they make you who you are – a resilient multitasker, a trusted problem solver, an empathetic friend.

You’re doing more than just making it through life; you’re enriching it for those around you. And who knows? You might just inspire someone else along the way.

So here’s to you. To your strengths, your qualities, and the unique impact you have on the world around you. May this insight serve as a gentle reminder of the wonderful person you are – with or without kids in tow.