7 signs someone has mastered the art of emotional restraint, according to psychology

Mastering the art of emotional restraint is no small feat. It’s about keeping your cool, even when the pressure’s on. It’s about choosing your battles wisely, and knowing when to hold back.

According to psychology, those who’ve mastered this art have distinct traits which set them apart.

They are not cold or unfeeling, rather they understand their emotions and know how to manage them effectively.

These traits may not be overtly noticeable, but they play a crucial role in how such individuals navigate the world around them.

Let’s dive in and uncover these signals of emotional restraint mastery.

1) Recognizing and validating emotions

Mastering emotional restraint doesn’t mean ignoring or suppressing feelings. Rather, it’s about acknowledging and understanding them.

As the renowned psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

This quote underlines the importance of self-acceptance in emotional growth and restraint.

People who have mastered emotional restraint don’t shy away from their feelings.

They recognize their emotions, validate them, but also understand that not all emotions need to lead to immediate actions.

They know that their feelings are valid and important, but also understand that they don’t have to be a slave to them.

This delicate balance allows them to respond rather than react, leading to more thoughtful and measured decisions.

2) The ability to delay gratification

One of the biggest signs of having mastered emotional restraint is the ability to delay gratification.

This means being able to resist immediate temptation in favor of a more significant or long-lasting reward in the future.

Take me for example. I used to struggle with this a lot, especially when it came to saving money. I’d see something shiny, and before I knew it, my savings were gone.

But over time, with a lot of practice and self-reflection, I learned to resist these immediate urges and started focusing on my long-term financial goals.

This reminds me of the famous “Marshmallow Test” conducted by psychologist Walter Mischel. Mischel once said, “The ability to delay gratification is critical for a successful life, predicting higher SAT scores, better social and cognitive functioning, a healthier lifestyle and a greater sense of self-worth.”

Just like the kids who resisted eating a marshmallow for the promise of two later, learning to delay gratification is a clear sign that someone has mastered emotional restraint.

It shows they can control their impulses and make decisions that benefit them in the long run.

3) Taking responsibility for actions

Ever been in a situation where you blamed others for your mistakes?

We’ve all been there. It’s a raw and human reaction to deflect blame when things go wrong.

But those who have mastered emotional restraint tend to do things differently. They take responsibility for their actions, owning up to their mistakes instead of pointing fingers.

It’s a humbling practice, and often an uncomfortable one, but it’s a clear sign of emotional maturity.

Famous psychologist Albert Ellis once said, “The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. You do not blame them on your mother, the ecology, or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny.”

This quote embodies the essence of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

It’s not about blaming yourself harshly or feeling guilty, but acknowledging that you have the power to shape your reactions and future actions.

This kind of emotional restraint is truly empowering.

4) Emotionally resilient

People who have mastered emotional restraint tend to be highly resilient.

They face challenges and bounce back from them stronger than before.

Emotional resilience is not about avoiding stress or hardship, but about navigating through them effectively.

People who exhibit emotional resilience recover more quickly from stressful life events and are less likely to develop chronic anxiety or depression.

Someone who can handle life’s ups and downs with grace, bouncing back from adversity and learning from their experiences, is demonstrating a key sign of emotional restraint.

It’s the ability to keep their emotions in check, even when the stakes are high.

5) Keeping calm under pressure

Ever found yourself in a high-pressure situation? Maybe it was a big presentation at work, or a heated argument with a loved one.

Did you manage to keep your cool, or did your emotions get the best of you?

People who have mastered emotional restraint are often able to stay calm and collected in stressful situations.

They don’t let their emotions spiral out of control, but instead, they manage to keep their feelings in check.

This reminds me of a quote by the renowned psychologist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, who once said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

This quote perfectly encapsulates the essence of emotional restraint – the ability to choose how we respond to various stimuli or situations, particularly high-pressure ones.

So, if you see someone keeping their cool under pressure, chances are they’ve mastered the art of emotional restraint.

6) Expressing emotions appropriately

Here’s something that might surprise you: mastering emotional restraint doesn’t mean never expressing your emotions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Those who have mastered emotional restraint know when and how to express their emotions appropriately.

They understand that suppressing emotions can be harmful and that sharing our feelings is a crucial part of human connection.

But they also know that there’s a time and place for everything.

The renowned psychologist Daniel Goleman, known for his work on emotional intelligence, once said, “Emotional self-control– delaying gratification and stifering impulsiveness- underlies accomplishment of every sort.”

This quote highlights that emotional restraint is not about suppression, but about control and appropriate expression.

It’s about understanding your emotions, managing them effectively, and expressing them in a way that aligns with the situation at hand.

So remember, expressing emotions doesn’t negate emotional restraint; in fact, it can be a clear sign of it.

7) Embracing vulnerability

Finally, those who have mastered emotional restraint aren’t afraid of vulnerability.

They understand that showing their true feelings is a strength, not a weakness.

As the famous psychologist Brené Brown puts it, “Vulnerability is not winning or losing; it’s having the courage to show up and be seen when we have no control over the outcome.”

So, don’t mistake emotional restraint for emotional detachment.

Embracing vulnerability while managing emotions effectively is the true mark of mastery in emotional restraint.

Wrapping it up

As we journey through the tapestry of human emotions, we can see that emotional restraint is not about suppressing feelings or appearing cold.

It’s about understanding our emotions, acknowledging them, and managing them effectively.

The signs we’ve discussed provide a roadmap to identify those who have mastered this art.

From delaying gratification and taking responsibility for actions, to expressing emotions appropriately and embracing vulnerability – it all adds up to a picture of emotional maturity and resilience.

Mastering emotional restraint is about creating a space between stimulus and response, giving ourselves the power to choose how we react.

It’s about growing through our experiences and learning to navigate life’s ups and downs with grace.

As you move forward, keep these signs in mind. Reflect on them, learn from them, and most importantly, use them as a guide to better understand your own emotional journey.

Emotional restraint is not a destination, but a continuous journey of self-discovery and growth.