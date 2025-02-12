Ever caught yourself typing your own name into Google?

I have. And if you have too, don’t worry—you’re not alone.

For some people, it’s just harmless curiosity. For others, it’s a habit they return to regularly. But have you ever stopped to wonder why we do it?

As a psychology enthusiast, I’ve spent years diving into human behavior. And it turns out, there are some fascinating psychological traits linked to those of us who Google ourselves from time to time.

Some of them might surprise you. Others might make you rethink your relationship with the search bar.

So let’s get into it: Here are 7 traits of people who Google themselves periodically, according to psychology.

1) They’re curious about their online presence

For most people who Google themselves, it’s not about vanity—it’s about curiosity.

In today’s digital world, so much of our personal and professional lives exist online.

Whether it’s social media, work profiles, or news mentions, we leave digital footprints everywhere. And naturally, some of us want to know what those footprints look like.

Psychologists say that people who check their online presence periodically are often just making sure there are no surprises. They want to see what others—friends, employers, or even strangers—might find when they look them up.

If you’ve ever Googled yourself just to see what’s out there, you’re not alone. It’s a way of staying informed about your own digital identity.

And in an age where information spreads fast, that kind of awareness can actually be pretty useful.

2) They care about how others perceive them

I’ll admit it—I’ve Googled myself before just to see what comes up.

A few years ago, a friend mentioned that they had looked me up online.

That got me thinking: What exactly would someone find if they searched my name? Would my articles show up? Old social media posts? Maybe something I’d completely forgotten about?

That little moment of curiosity turned into a habit. Every once in a while, I’d do a quick search—not out of vanity, but because I wanted to know how I was being perceived. And according to psychologists, this is completely normal.

Famed psychologist Charles Cooley introduced the concept of the “looking-glass self”, which basically says that we shape our self-image based on how we think others see us. He put it this way:

“I am not what I think I am, and I am not what you think I am. I am what I think you think I am.”

In other words, part of our identity is built on the reflections we see from others—including what we assume they find online.

If you’ve ever Googled yourself to check what’s out there, you’re likely doing the same thing—trying to understand how you appear in the eyes of the world.

3) They like to feel a sense of control

The first time I Googled myself, I wasn’t expecting much. But when I saw an old social media post I had completely forgotten about, I had one thought: I need to clean this up.

It wasn’t anything bad—just a cringeworthy comment from years ago—but knowing that anyone could find it made me uneasy.

So I went on a little digital spring cleaning spree, tightening up my privacy settings and deleting things that no longer represented me.

Psychologists say that this need to manage our online presence comes from a deeper desire for control. In a world where so much is unpredictable, being able to shape how we appear online gives us a sense of security.

When we Google ourselves, we’re not just being curious—we’re making sure that what’s out there aligns with who we want to be.

And honestly, in an age where employers, colleagues, and even potential dates might look us up, that’s not such a bad thing.

4) They have a healthy level of self-awareness

I used to think Googling myself was just a weird habit. But the more I looked into it, the more I realized it actually ties into something important: self-awareness.

Self-aware people tend to reflect on how they come across to others, and in today’s digital world, that includes their online presence.

Research even backs this up—one study published in the journal Self and Identity found that people who engage in self-reflection are more likely to adjust their behavior based on how they believe others perceive them.

In other words, if you periodically check what’s out there about you online, it might just mean you’re mindful of your personal image and how it aligns with who you really are.

For me, it’s not about obsessing over every little thing—it’s about making sure that what people see online reflects the person I strive to be in real life.

And honestly, a little self-awareness never hurt anyone.

5) They have a natural sense of curiosity

I’ve always been a curious person. I like to understand how things work, why people behave the way they do, and yes—what the internet has to say about me.

The first time I Googled myself, it wasn’t because I was worried or trying to control my image. I was just curious.

What was out there? Had I ever been mentioned in an article? Did my old college projects still pop up?

Psychologists say that curiosity is a fundamental part of human nature. It drives us to seek information, explore the unknown, and even check in on ourselves from time to time.

In fact, research suggests that curiosity is linked to higher intelligence and better problem-solving skills because it pushes us to learn and adapt.

So if you’ve ever found yourself typing your own name into Google just to see what’s there, you’re probably just wired with a healthy dose of curiosity.

And in a world full of information, that’s not such a bad thing.

6) They think about their future

The first time I seriously Googled myself, it wasn’t just out of curiosity—I was applying for a new job.

A friend had casually mentioned that employers often look up candidates online, and that got me thinking: What would they find if they searched my name? I wanted to make sure my online presence reflected the kind of professional image I was aiming for.

It turns out, this kind of forward-thinking behavior is common. Psychologists say that people who think about their future tend to be more proactive in shaping their personal and professional lives.

Carl Rogers, one of the most influential psychologists in humanistic psychology, once said:

“The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction, not a destination.”

In other words, people who take small steps—like checking their online presence—are often those who are actively working toward their goals.

If you’ve ever Googled yourself to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward, you’re not just being cautious—you’re thinking ahead. And that’s a trait that can take you far.

7) They’re not necessarily narcissistic

It’s easy to assume that people who Google themselves must be self-obsessed. But psychology suggests otherwise.

While narcissists do tend to be highly concerned with their image, most people who check their online presence aren’t doing it for ego-boosting reasons. In fact, many are just making sure there’s nothing misleading or outdated about them floating around online.

A study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that true narcissists are more likely to seek attention through social media posts and public displays rather than quiet self-checks like Googling their own name.

If anything, periodically looking yourself up can be a sign of self-awareness and responsibility rather than vanity.

A practical tip: If you want to keep tabs on your online presence without constantly Googling yourself, set up a Google Alert for your name.

This way, you’ll get notified whenever new information about you appears online—without having to search for it manually.

Final thoughts

Googling yourself isn’t necessarily a bad thing—in fact, it can reveal a lot about your self-awareness, curiosity, and how you think about the future. But like anything, balance is key.

If you check too often and find yourself stressing over every little detail, take a step back. Your online presence is important, but it doesn’t define who you are.

A practical next step: Do a quick search of your name and ask yourself—does what you see align with the person you are today?

If not, take small steps to update your online presence. Adjust privacy settings, refresh outdated profiles, and focus on creating content that reflects your values and goals.

At the end of the day, the best way to shape how people see you—online or offline—is to live authentically and keep growing into the person you want to be.