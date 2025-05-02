7 personality traits of people who are difficult to get along with, according to psychology

Navigating social circles can feel like stepping through a minefield. People come with all sorts of personalities, and some are just plain difficult to get along with.

Psychology provides some insights on why these folks can be challenging. It all comes down to certain personality traits that just rub people the wrong way.

This article will delve into the seven personality traits you’ll often find in people who are tough to get along with. It’s not about labeling or judging, but understanding and navigating.

So, let’s peel back the layers of human behavior and see what makes some people a tad more difficult in our social sphere.

1) Egocentricity

Let’s talk about number one on our list – egocentricity.

Ever found yourself in a conversation that feels one-sided? You’re nodding along, but the other person is only interested in talking about themselves. That’s egocentricity in action.

According to psychology, people who exhibit high levels of egocentricity often struggle to see things from another person’s perspective. They are self-focused and have a hard time understanding or relating to others’ experiences.

These individuals may not mean to be difficult. However, their inability to step outside their perspective can make them tough to get along with.

Understanding this trait can help you navigate conversations with egocentric individuals more effectively, and maybe even help them see from another’s viewpoint.

2) Stubbornness

Next up, we have stubbornness. Now, we’ve all dug our heels in from time to time, but some people take it to an entirely new level.

Let me share an example. I have a friend who, once they’ve made up their mind, simply won’t budge. We once planned a road trip and halfway through the journey, they decided they didn’t want to continue anymore.

Despite our best efforts to persuade them otherwise, they were steadfast. It certainly added a layer of difficulty to our friendship.

The stubborn individual’s unwillingness to accept new ideas or change their perspective can be oppressive and hinder harmonious social interaction.

Recognizing stubbornness in others can help you devise strategies to deal with such situations more effectively and maintain your peace.

3) Negativity

Ever been around someone who always seems to see the glass as half-empty?

Negativity is our third personality trait. People who radiate negativity tend to focus on the downsides, the obstacles, the things that could go wrong. They seem to have a knack for finding the dark cloud in every silver lining.

Personally, I’ve had moments where I’ve been pulled down by people with an overly negative outlook, and it’s exhausting. It feels like they’re sucking all the positivity out of the room.

Unfortunately, people with a negative mindset often choose safety – dwelling on past failures and potential future problems rather than focusing on growth and potential solutions.

Understanding this trait doesn’t mean you have to let their negativity infect you. Instead, it can help you create boundaries and nurture your own positivity.

4) Hostility

Moving onto our fourth personality trait – hostility. This is a tough one to tackle. These individuals can be aggressive, easily angered, and often exhibit a hostile demeanor towards others.

From a psychological perspective, hostile individuals often struggle with perceived threats and subsequently react defensively in social situations.

A study from the American Psychological Association suggested that people with high levels of hostility are more likely to interpret benign social cues as threatening, causing them to react aggressively.

Take for example a simple question about their day. Instead of seeing it as a kind gesture, they might perceive it as an invasion of their privacy, leading to a hostile response.

Interacting with hostile individuals can be challenging and draining. However, understanding this trait can equip us with the knowledge to approach such situations more effectively, while prioritizing our own emotional wellbeing.

5) Unreliability

Let’s discuss unreliability, our fifth personality trait.

We all know someone who says they’ll do something and then doesn’t follow through. I remember a former colleague who would regularly commit to tasks and then simply forget about them.

It was incredibly frustrating and made working together difficult.

Being reliable is a significant part of our identity. When someone is constantly unreliable, it chips away at our trust in them and makes it hard to maintain a smooth relationship.

Recognizing unreliability means you can adjust your expectations and protect yourself from disappointment or undue stress.

6) Overly competitive

Here’s a curveball for you – our sixth trait is being overly competitive. It might seem counterintuitive because competition can often drive us to be better.

But when it crosses a line, it becomes less about personal growth and more about winning at all costs.

In other words, people who are overly competitive often feel they have something to prove, not just to others but also to themselves.

I’ve seen this trait cause friction in social settings where the goal isn’t winning but simply connecting and having fun. It’s challenging to enjoy a casual game night when someone is hell-bent on crushing everyone else.

Recognizing this trait can help you manage interactions with overly competitive individuals and maintain a more enjoyable atmosphere.

7) Dishonesty

And finally, we arrive at dishonesty – a trait that can quickly erode trust and make relationships difficult.

Sigmund Freud once said, “He that has eyes to see and ears to hear may convince himself that no mortal can keep a secret.”

In other words, the truth always finds a way out.

Dishonesty, whether it’s little white lies or significant deceptions, can create a minefield in any relationship, making it hard to navigate and maintain. Recognizing this trait is the first step towards dealing with it effectively.

Final reflections

The complexities of human behavior are vast, and understanding them can feel like trying to solve a puzzle with an infinite number of pieces. But each piece we manage to place gives us a clearer picture of the whole.

As we navigate through life, we inevitably cross paths with people who challenge us, frustrate us, and even confound us.

The seven personality traits we’ve discussed are just some of the many reasons why certain people might be difficult to get along with.

But remember, this isn’t about labeling or judging. It’s about understanding. And with understanding comes empathy, patience, and perhaps even the ability to influence positive change in those around us.

So as you reflect on these traits, consider not only how they might help you navigate your social circles more effectively, but also how they might shape your understanding of the rich tapestry of human behavior.