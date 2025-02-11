People who become resistant to new technology as they get older typically display these behaviors, says psychology

Some people adapt easily to new technology, no matter their age. Others, though, seem to resist it more and more as they get older.

This isn’t just about preference—it’s a pattern that psychology has studied for years.

Certain behaviors tend to show up in people who struggle with technological change, and they often reveal deeper reasons behind their resistance.

Understanding these behaviors can help us recognize why some people push back against new tech, even when it could make their lives easier. Here are the key signs to look out for.

1) They dismiss new technology as unnecessary

One of the most common signs of tech resistance is brushing off new advancements as pointless.

You’ve probably heard it before—“I don’t need that,” or “The old way works just fine.” This attitude isn’t just about preference; it often signals a deeper reluctance to adapt.

Psychologists suggest that as people age, they become more set in their routines and less open to changing how they do things. New technology can feel like an unnecessary complication rather than an improvement.

But the truth is, many innovations genuinely make life easier. The challenge is getting past the initial resistance and seeing the benefits instead of the hassle.

2) They get frustrated quickly and give up

I once tried to teach a family member how to use a smartphone after years of them sticking to an old flip phone.

At first, they were excited about all the new possibilities—until they ran into a small issue.

The screen didn’t respond the way they expected, and suddenly, the excitement turned into frustration. “This is too complicated,” they said, setting the phone down with no intention of picking it up again.

Psychologists say this reaction is common. As people get older, their tolerance for learning new systems tends to shrink. The moment something doesn’t work as expected, frustration takes over, and giving up feels easier than pushing through.

The key difference between those who adapt to new technology and those who resist it often comes down to patience.

The more willing someone is to work through the initial struggles, the more likely they are to embrace change.

3) They rely on younger people to do it for them

Instead of learning how to use new technology themselves, many older adults simply turn to younger family members or friends to do it for them.

In psychology, this is sometimes linked to “learned helplessness”—when someone repeatedly avoids a challenge until they start believing they can’t handle it at all. Over time, this reliance on others reinforces the idea that technology is too difficult for them to grasp.

This behavior isn’t just about convenience; it can actually make adapting even harder.

The less someone engages with new tech firsthand, the more foreign and intimidating it seems, creating a cycle of avoidance that only deepens their resistance.

4) They compare everything to the past

“This isn’t how we used to do it.”

People who resist new technology often measure it against what they already know, and if it doesn’t work exactly the same way, they see it as a downgrade rather than an improvement.

Psychologists call this the “status quo bias”—a tendency to prefer familiar methods over new ones, even when the new option is objectively better. The brain naturally leans toward what feels comfortable, making change seem more inconvenient than it really is.

The problem is that technology evolves to solve new problems, not just replicate old solutions. Holding on too tightly to the past can make it harder to see the benefits of moving forward.

5) They feel embarrassed asking for help

Many people don’t resist technology because they dislike it—they resist it because they’re afraid of looking incapable.

Learning something new as an adult can be humbling, especially when surrounded by younger people who seem to pick it up instantly. Instead of asking for help, some choose to avoid the struggle altogether, protecting their pride but missing out on the benefits.

Psychologists note that fear of embarrassment can be a major barrier to learning. No one wants to feel left behind, and admitting difficulty with technology can make people feel vulnerable.

But the truth is, struggling with something new is completely normal at any age. The real challenge isn’t the technology—it’s overcoming the fear of not getting it right the first time.

6) They insist they’re “too old” to learn

“I’m too old for this.”

It’s a phrase that gets said as a joke sometimes, but deep down, many people believe it.

The idea that learning has an expiration date is something that holds a lot of people back—not just with technology, but with all kinds of new experiences.

Psychologists call this a “fixed mindset,” the belief that abilities are set in stone rather than something that can grow with effort. When someone tells themselves they’re too old to learn, they’re not just making an excuse—they’re reinforcing a belief that makes it even harder to try.

The truth is, the brain remains capable of learning throughout life. The only thing that really changes is how willing someone is to step into the discomfort of being a beginner again.

7) They focus on what could go wrong

For many people who resist new technology, the first thought isn’t about how it could make life easier—it’s about what could go wrong.

“What if I break it?” “What if I press the wrong button?” “What if it’s not safe?” These worries can quickly overshadow any potential benefits, making new technology feel more like a risk than an opportunity.

Psychologists say this is linked to a natural tendency called negativity bias, where the brain gives more weight to potential dangers than to possible rewards. It’s a survival instinct that once kept humans out of harm’s way, but when applied to everyday technology, it can make even simple changes feel overwhelming.

The challenge is shifting focus from fear to possibility. Instead of asking, “What if something goes wrong?”—it helps to ask, “What if this actually makes things better?”

8) They don’t see themselves as “tech people”

The biggest obstacle isn’t ability—it’s identity.

People who resist new technology often see it as something meant for a different generation, a different kind of person. They tell themselves, “I’m just not a tech person,” as if it’s a fixed trait rather than a skill that can be developed.

Psychologists say that the way we define ourselves shapes what we’re willing to try. If someone believes technology isn’t “for them,” they’ll avoid it—not because they can’t learn, but because they don’t see themselves as the kind of person who would.

But technology isn’t just for the young, the experts, or the naturally curious. It’s for anyone who’s willing to engage with it. The moment that mindset shifts, everything else becomes possible.

Bottom line: Resistance isn’t inevitable

The way people respond to new technology isn’t just about habit—it’s also shaped by psychology.

Research suggests that neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and form new connections, continues throughout life. While learning may feel harder with age, the capacity to do so never truly disappears.

In many cases, resistance to technology has less to do with actual difficulty and more to do with mindset. Fear of change, frustration with learning, and a reluctance to step outside of comfort zones all play a role.

But resistance isn’t inevitable. The brain remains capable of growth, curiosity can be rekindled, and the willingness to try can make all the difference.