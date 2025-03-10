I used to fear aging, but the Japanese concept of “ikigai” gave me new purpose

I used to dread the passing years, seeing them as a ticking time bomb. A countdown to my inevitable decline. But then, I stumbled upon a Japanese concept called “ikigai”.

Suddenly, things aren’t so black and white anymore. In fact, aging has taken on a whole new meaning.

It’s fascinating how a single foreign word can completely reshape your perspective, opening up a world of possibilities and injecting your life with newfound purpose.

The human mind is a curious thing, isn’t it? Even more so when you consider how different cultures can provide us with lessons about ourselves.

I used to view aging as my enemy. Now, thanks to the wisdom of “ikigai”, I see it as an intriguing journey.

1) Discovering “ikigai”

Aging was my worst nightmare.

The ticking clock seemed to echo louder with each passing year, reminding me of the inevitable. But then, I stumbled upon a Japanese concept – “ikigai”.

Suddenly, the ticking didn’t feel so ominous anymore.

You see, “ikigai” is all about finding your reason for being, your purpose in life. It’s this beautiful concept that makes you step back and really evaluate what gives your life meaning.

It’s not just about getting older, it’s about growing, evolving, and finding fulfillment in every stage of your life.

When I understood that, I realized that aging wasn’t something to be feared.

It was just another part of my journey towards finding my “ikigai”.

Yes, aging comes with its fair share of challenges – physical, mental, and emotional.

But seeing it through the lens of “ikigai”, it became less about decline and more about purposeful growth.

And let me tell you, there’s nothing more empowering than that!

2) Embracing the journey

When I turned 40, it hit me like a ton of bricks.

I was halfway to 80 and the reality of aging really started to sink in.

My body was changing, my hair was starting to grey, and I felt this overwhelming sense of panic.

But then, I remembered “ikigai”.

Instead of panicking, I started asking myself: What brings me joy? What am I good at?

What can I contribute to the world? And what does the world need from me?

These questions became my guiding light.

I’ve always had a passion for cooking. So, I decided to turn that passion into a purpose.

I started volunteering at a local soup kitchen, teaching cooking classes to teenagers, and even started a small catering business on the side.

Suddenly, my age didn’t matter anymore. All that mattered was that I was doing something that brought me joy and gave my life meaning.

In embracing my “ikigai”, I’ve found a new zest for life that I never had before.

Now, aging doesn’t scare me anymore. In fact, I look forward to what each new year will bring.

3) The longevity secret of Okinawa

“ikigai” isn’t just a philosophical concept, it’s a way of life, especially in Okinawa, Japan.

Okinawa is known as the “land of immortals”. It has one of the highest rates of centenarians in the world.

Some believe this longevity is closely linked to their strong sense of “ikigai”.

In Okinawa, people don’t just retire and fade into the background.

They continue to live purposefully, doing things they love and contributing to their community.

This continuous sense of purpose, this ongoing pursuit of “ikigai”, is thought to be a major factor in their remarkable longevity and high quality of life.

The concept of “ikigai” teaches us that age is not a barrier to living a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Instead, it’s an opportunity to continue growing, learning, and contributing.

4) A shift in perspective

Before discovering “ikigai”, I used to dread birthdays, seeing them as a reminder of time slipping away.

But “ikigai” has taught me to see each year as a gift, an opportunity to delve deeper into my purpose, refine my skills, and contribute more meaningfully to the world around me.

Aging doesn’t necessarily mean decline or loss. Instead, it can be a process of continuous growth and self-improvement.

With “ikigai”, every year is a chance to become a better version of myself, to do more of what I love, and to make a difference in my own unique way.

In essence, “ikigai” has turned my fear of aging into a celebration of life and its endless possibilities.

5) Living a balanced life

One of the best things about “ikigai” is that it doesn’t exclude any aspect of life.

It doesn’t tell you to focus solely on work or solely on personal passions. Instead, it invites you to find a balance.

Since I’ve started living by “ikigai”, I’ve found a sense of harmony in my life that I never had before.

I’m not just working to pay the bills anymore. I’m working on projects that align with my purpose. I’m not just spending time with my family out of obligation.

I’m cherishing every moment we have together because they’re part of my “ikigai”.

And you know what? I’ve never felt more fulfilled in my life.

Living by “ikigai” has helped me embrace aging, because I know that each day, each year, brings me closer to living my life fully, in harmony with my true purpose.

6) Welcoming uncertainty

In my journey of embracing “ikigai”, I’ve learned that sometimes, not knowing is part of the process.

Before, the uncertainty of what the future holds used to terrify me. But now, it’s something I welcome.

Why? Because “ikigai” is not a destination, it’s a journey. It’s about constantly evolving, learning new things, and adapting to changes.

While I may not always know where life will take me, I’ve learned to trust the process.

I’ve learned to see each challenge, each change, as an opportunity to grow and refine my “ikigai”.

Yes, it can be scary at times. But it’s also incredibly liberating.

It’s given me the courage to face aging head on, knowing that every stage of life brings its own unique opportunities for growth and fulfillment.

7) The power of purpose

The most profound lesson I’ve learned from “ikigai” is the power of purpose. Knowing your reason for being can transform your life in ways you never imagined.

Before “ikigai”, I was merely existing, going through the motions, and letting the fear of aging overshadow my life.

Now, I live with intention. I wake up each day with a sense of direction, a clear purpose that guides my actions and decisions.

This renewed sense of purpose has given me a different perspective on aging. It’s no longer about losing youth or vitality.

Instead, it’s about gaining wisdom, experiences, and opportunities to fulfill my “ikigai”.

Overcoming my fear of aging didn’t happen overnight.

But with “ikigai”, it became a journey of self-discovery and personal growth that continues to enrich my life in countless ways.

8) Embracing your own “ikigai”

The beauty of “ikigai” is that it’s unique to each person. Your “ikigai” may look completely different from mine, and that’s perfectly okay.

Finding your “ikigai” is not about comparing or competing with others.

It’s about understanding what truly matters to you, what brings you joy, and what gives your life purpose.

As you navigate your own journey of aging, remember that it’s never too late to discover your “ikigai”.

It can be a powerful tool to not only embrace aging, but to make the most of every stage of your life.

After all, aging is not about counting the years. It’s about making the years count. And with “ikigai”, you can do just that.

Embracing the journey

If you’ve made it this far, I hope you’ve found a sense of hope, a sense of purpose, and a newfound perspective on aging through the concept of “ikigai”.

You see, “ikigai” is not about denying or resisting the inevitable process of aging.

It’s about embracing it. It’s about finding joy, purpose, and fulfillment in every stage of life.

Aging is not a countdown to an end, but a continuation of your journey towards living a life that is truly your own.

It’s about making the most of your time here on earth, contributing in your own unique way, and finding joy in the process.

As you go on with your day, remember this – “ikigai” is not just a concept, it’s a way of life. It’s an invitation to live authentically, to embrace the journey of aging with grace and purpose.

After all, as Friedrich Nietzsche once said, “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how”.

May we all find our “ikigai”, and may it guide us through the beautiful journey that is life.