Your morning tea could be filling your body with billions of microplastics, warns a new study

Scientists from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona have issued a stark warning to tea drinkers. Their recent study reveals that a single tea bag can release billions of potentially harmful microplastics into the body. The long-term effects of these microplastics on human health remain unclear, sparking urgent calls for further research.

In their recent experiments, the team discovered that a majority of these microplastics are absorbed by the mucus-producing cells in our intestines. Disturbingly, some particles were even found to enter the cell nucleus, which houses our genetic material. The researchers expressed growing concern over the potential health implications of environmental micro/nanoplastics (MNPLs).

“Beyond environmental exposure, other sources such as food packaging, including herbal/teabags, may also be significant,” the researchers noted. They emphasized the urgent need for further study on this subject, particularly given the pervasive use of plastics in food packaging.

The study, published in Chemosphere, investigated the microplastics released from three popular teabag types. These included a nylon teabag ordered from Amazon, a polypropylene teabag ordered from AliExpress, and a third type purchased from a local supermarket with an unknown filter polymer.

The researchers found that across all three types, huge amounts of nano-sized particles were released into water at 95°C. Polypropylene teabags were found to be the worst offenders, releasing approximately 1.2 billion particles per milliliter.

Though humans can be exposed to plastic particles via food products, drinking water and air, the level of human exposure and its chronic toxic effects are largely unknown. Increasing concern is being raised about these particles’ ability to cause alterations in cellular function when internalised within cells, especially when interacting with organs in children and causing definitive alterations in adult life.

There’s also a mounting body of evidence indicating that plastics could play a key role in early-onset cancer genesis. A study earlier this year found that cancer cells in the gut spread at an accelerated rate after contact with microplastics. Concerns have also been raised about potential links between microplastics and reproductive health.

“Our findings contribute to a growing body of evidence on the pervasive nature of plastic pollution and its potential implications for human health,” the researchers said, emphasizing the urgent need for more scientific research and policymaking to address the challenges posed by MNPL contamination.

This study has turned the spotlight on the ubiquitous presence of microplastics in our everyday lives, revealing that even something as seemingly innocuous as a cup of tea could be a source of plastic ingestion. While the long-term health effects of microplastics are still unclear, their presence in the cell nucleus is particularly concerning, given that this is where genetic material is stored.

The fact that polypropylene teabags were found to release the highest number of particles underscores a broader issue: the widespread use of plastics in food packaging. As our consumption of packaged foods continues to rise, so too does our potential exposure to microplastics.

Moreover, it’s not just tea drinkers who need to be concerned. Microplastics can enter our bodies through various sources like food products, drinking water, and even the air we breathe. This pervasive nature of plastic pollution raises pressing questions about the cumulative impact of these particles on human health.

Researchers have begun to explore potential links between microplastics and certain health conditions. For instance, there’s a growing body of evidence suggesting that plastics could play a role in early-onset cancer genesis. In one study, cancer cells in the gut were found to spread at an accelerated rate after contact with microplastics.

Reproductive health is another area where microplastics could have serious implications. A recent study revealed tiny plastic particles in men’s sperm, hinting at potential fertility risks.

These findings underscore the urgency for more comprehensive research into the impacts of microplastics on human health. As Maria Westerbos, co-founder of the Plastic Health Council, said: “Time and time again scientists are peeling back the cover on plastics’ dangerous effects on human health. There can be no further doubt.”

In addition to scientific research, there’s a pressing need for policy interventions to address plastic pollution. As the international community prepares for Global Plastics Treaty negotiations, it’s critical that they heed the scientific evidence and take decisive action to safeguard consumer well-being.

This revelation about microplastics in tea bags certainly gives us food—or rather, drink—for thought. It’s a stark reminder of how deeply plastic pollution has infiltrated our daily lives, even in areas we least expect. It’s not just about cleaning up our oceans or reducing visible waste—our very health may be at stake.

The findings also throw light on the pressing need for more sustainable packaging alternatives. As consumers, it’s worth considering how our choices, even as simple as the type of tea bag we use, can have far-reaching health and environmental impacts.

The scientific community is clearly sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of microplastics. Yet, there remains a significant knowledge gap regarding their long-term effects on human health. More comprehensive research is needed to fully understand these implications and guide effective policy interventions.

As we stand on the brink of major global negotiations on plastics, this study serves as yet another urgent call to action. The question is, will policymakers listen? And equally important, will we, as consumers and citizens, heed the warning signs and push for change?

In the end, it’s not just about what’s in our tea cups—it’s about what kind of world we want to live in. And that’s something worth pondering over our next cup of tea.