Top surgeon shares five common things he avoids for better health – here’s why you might want to consider doing the same

Leading colorectal cancer expert, Dr. Philip Pearson, has revealed five everyday items and practices he avoids to protect his own health. From facial wet wipes to colon cleanses, these common habits, according to the Pennsylvania-based specialist, could potentially harm your wellbeing.

Dr. Pearson’s first point of concern is facial wet wipes. These are commonly used for removing make-up and dirt, but Pearson warns that the chemicals present in them can harm your skin. An NIH study found that the average facial wet wipe contained 16.7 ingredients, including potential allergens such as fragrances, preservatives, synthetic liquids, and cleansing agents. The FDA notes that many wipes are regulated as cosmetics and advises those with sensitive skin or allergies to check the list of ingredients before using them.

Next on Dr. Pearson’s list is hemorrhoid cream, specifically pointing out Preparation H. He believes these creams are not only ineffective but also overpriced. Dr. Stone Mitchell, a Tennessee-based hemorrhoid specialist, supports this stance, explaining that while these creams might provide temporary relief, they do not treat the underlying problem of swollen veins.

Dr. Pearson also cautions against colon cleanses, popularly believed to help safeguard against colon cancer. He states that there’s no scientific evidence to back this claim. Instead of colon cleanses, he recommends a high-fiber diet for preventing the disease.

The fourth thing Dr. Pearson warns against is self-diagnosing hemorrhoids based on how it feels. Hemorrhoids, colon cancer and anal cancer have overlapping symptoms like bleeding and itching, making professional medical diagnosis crucial.

Lastly, Dr. Pearson humorously mentions he would never do eye surgery – because as a colorectal surgeon, that’s not his area of expertise. This serves as a reminder of the importance of specialists in providing appropriate health care.

