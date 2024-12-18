Three’s company at Christmas: This throuple explains how they tackle awkward family dinners

Navigating family traditions during the holidays can be challenging for anyone, but for one ‘throuple,’ it’s an opportunity to forge their own path. Despite facing criticisms and warnings of eternal damnation, they’ve found immense reward in creating new traditions together, proving that love knows no bounds.

A polyamorous throuple from northern Colorado, known as “Camp Throuple” on social media, has opened up about the unique challenges they face during the holiday season. Their unconventional love story has gone viral, but behind the scenes, they’re dealing with their fair share of family drama.

“As a throuple, we sometimes face challenges with family during the holidays,” said Alana, 27, one-third of the triad, during an interview with Jam Press.

The trio’s journey began when Alana and her boyfriend Kevin, 33, decided to explore Alana’s “bi-curiosity.” This led them to download the dating app 3Fun, a platform specifically for couples and singles looking for polyamorous connections. That’s where they met Megan, 37, and sparks flew instantly.

What started as casual dating quickly became something much more. The trio’s bond grew stronger, and before long, they solidified their relationship as an official throuple. Their Tiktok account and Instagram page “Camp Throuple” now have over 200,000 followers, offering fans a glimpse into their unique lifestyle.

Life as a throuple may come with its perks — like triple the love and support — but the holiday season isn’t always smooth sailing. Visiting family for Christmas is a logistical puzzle, and the social dynamics aren’t always comfortable.

Alana admits that they regularly experience misunderstandings and awkward moments from those less familiar with their relationship.

The challenge is amplified by the fact that there are now three families to consider, each with their own expectations for holiday gatherings. Unlike traditional couples who can “split the holidays” between two sides of the family, a throuple’s holiday schedule requires next-level planning — and often, compromise.

To avoid this seasonal headache, the trio decided on a simpler solution.

“Since we live in another state, we don’t spend the holidays with our families in person,” said Alana. “We do video calls or send gifts instead, and plan visits at other times of the year.”

Instead of the stress of dividing time between families, the throuple has chosen to focus on each other during Christmas. This way, they can celebrate on their own terms and avoid uncomfortable family encounters.

“It just helps avoid any stress of splitting the time and lets us enjoy the holidays together,” added Alana.

On Christmas Day, the three plan to keep it cozy with a relaxed agenda that’s all about togetherness. Their day will likely include a trip to the cinema, lounging at home, and snuggling up in matching onesies.

The only “problem” left to solve? Deciding who’s the middle spoon in bed.

“We rotate every night!” said Kevin. “We use the MAK and cheese method to stay in order.”

Alana clarified, “This simply means Megan, Alana, and Kevin — this is how we remember who is in the middle, just the order we rotate in.”

While their setup might sound unconventional to some, the throuple’s approach to the holidays is all about love, connection, and creating new traditions together. For them, Christmas isn’t about fitting into society’s idea of a “normal” holiday — it’s about doing what makes them happy.

“Holidays don’t have to look a certain way to be meaningful,” Megan shared. “What matters most is the love and intention behind how we spend them.”

Forging new traditions has been a rewarding aspect of their journey as a throuple. In fact, Megan believes it’s one of the best parts of their lifestyle.

“Being able to forge new traditions together has been one of the most rewarding parts of our journey as a throuple,” she declared.

Of course, not everyone sees their relationship in a positive light. Kevin admitted that they’ve faced criticism from strangers online. But they just take it in stride.

Redefining love and tradition

This story shines a light on the broader issue of societal acceptance of non-traditional relationships. Despite the increasing visibility and acceptance of different relationship structures, there is still a long way to go.

As society continues to evolve, stories like these highlight the changing nature of relationships and family structures. They serve as a reminder that love comes in many forms, and that acceptance and understanding are key to creating a more inclusive society.

While these changes may be uncomfortable for some, they are necessary for progress towards greater acceptance of diverse forms of love and family structures.

The holiday season, a time steeped in tradition, is also a time for love and acceptance. As we reflect on their story, it’s worth considering how we can be more accepting of non-traditional relationships within our own circles. After all, isn’t the spirit of the season about love, regardless of its form?