South Korea’s suspended president snubs summons again, heightening political turmoil

South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has declined a summons for questioning for the second time, say investigators. The conservative leader, facing potential impeachment and criminal charges of insurrection, was suspended on December 14 after a brief declaration of martial law. This move triggered the country’s most severe political crisis in decades.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law briefly 11 days before being stripped of his duties, has left South Korea reeling in its worst political crisis in years. The suspended president faces impeachment and a possible life sentence or even the death penalty if found guilty of insurrection charges. His actions have shocked democratic allies around the world.

The anti-corruption body investigating Yoon’s martial law declaration sent the summons to his office and residence. However, investigators reported that the postal system indicated that the presidential office had “rejected the receiving” of the summons. An electronic version of the summons also returned with a status of “unidentifiable”, leaving it unclear whether Yoon had received it.

Investigators intended for Yoon to appear for questioning at 10:00 am (0100 GMT) on Christmas Day. Local media suggested that the holiday was chosen to accommodate Yoon, anticipating lighter traffic and fewer crowds. If Yoon were to appear, he would be the first sitting South Korean president to face questioning by an investigative agency.

The suspended president, however, failed to attend the initial hearing and did not provide an explanation for his absence. Should Yoon not appear on Wednesday, the Corruption Investigation Office could seek an arrest warrant to compel him to appear – a move never before taken against a sitting president.

While he remains suspended, the Constitutional Court is considering whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment. The court has approximately six months to issue a ruling. Should they decide to remove him from office, a by-election would be held within two months.

