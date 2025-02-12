People who can’t stand receiving voice messages (instead of text) usually have these 7 traits

I’ll admit it—I’m one of those people who can’t stand receiving voice messages instead of texts.

Something about them just feels… inefficient.

While some people love the convenience of speaking their thoughts instead of typing them out, others (like me) find voice messages frustrating, even stressful at times. But why?

It turns out, those of us who dislike voice messages tend to share certain traits. And no, it’s not just about being impatient or easily annoyed.

If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at a “Hey, I’ll just send a quick voice message” notification, you might recognize yourself in these seven characteristics.

1) They value efficiency above all else

For some people, communication is all about getting to the point as quickly as possible.

Text messages allow for skimming, quick responses, and easy reference later. Voice messages? Not so much.

If you have to sit through a two-minute audio clip just to hear something that could’ve been summed up in one sentence, it can feel like a waste of time.

People who dislike voice messages often prefer clear, concise communication. They don’t want to play back an entire message just to find that one important detail—they’d rather see it in text and move on.

2) They like to stay in control of their time

I remember once getting a five-minute voice message from a friend while I was in the middle of something.

I figured I’d listen later, but by the time I got around to it, they were already upset that I hadn’t responded.

The thing is, with texts, I can skim a message in seconds and reply when it’s convenient. But with voice messages, I have to stop everything, find a quiet place, and listen at their pace—not mine.

People who dislike voice messages usually prefer to manage their time on their own terms. They want the freedom to process and respond at their own speed, without feeling pressured to drop everything just to listen.

3) They get easily frustrated by unnecessary details

I don’t need the full backstory. I don’t need the “Oh, wait, let me start over” or the “Hold on, I lost my train of thought.” Just tell me what I need to know.

Voice messages often come with extra fluff—pauses, filler words, side tangents that go nowhere. With a text, people usually get straight to the point.

For those of us who can’t stand voice messages, it’s not just about time—it’s about mental energy.

Sifting through a long-winded audio message to find the one piece of useful information feels exhausting. If something can be said in one sentence, why drag it out?

4) They prefer clarity over ambiguity

With a text, you can reread, quote specific parts, and be 100% sure of what was said. With a voice message, it’s a different story.

Did they say “tomorrow morning” or just “morning”? Was that sarcasm or were they serious? And if you miss something, you have to rewind and play it again—hoping you land on the right spot.

People who dislike voice messages often value clear, precise communication. They don’t want to decode tone or replay audio just to double-check details. A simple text eliminates the guesswork.

5) They process information visually

Some people absorb information best when they can see it in front of them.

Reading allows the brain to quickly scan, organize, and retain details—something that’s much harder to do with audio.

Studies have shown that visual learners make up about 65% of the population. That means most people find it easier to process text than to retain something they’ve only heard once.

For those who dislike voice messages, this is a big reason why. They don’t want to rely on memory or replaying audio—they prefer to see the words, let them sink in, and respond accordingly.

6) They respect other people’s time

Not everyone has the luxury of stopping to listen to a voice message right away. Some people are at work, in meetings, or in noisy environments where playing audio isn’t practical.

Those who dislike voice messages often keep this in mind. They prefer texting because they know it allows the other person to check and respond whenever it’s convenient for them—not when the sender decides.

It’s not about being impatient or dismissive. It’s about considering how the other person interacts with their phone and making communication easier for both sides.

7) They see communication as a two-way street

A conversation isn’t just about expressing yourself—it’s also about making it easy for the other person to engage.

Voice messages can feel one-sided. The sender talks as long as they want, uninterrupted, while the listener is left to absorb it all without the natural back-and-forth of a real conversation.

People who dislike voice messages often prefer a more balanced exchange. They want communication to be interactive, not a monologue they have to sit through.

The bottom line

If you can’t stand voice messages, it’s not because you’re impatient or difficult—it’s because you have a natural preference for clear, efficient, and thoughtful communication.

You value time—both yours and others’. You appreciate clarity over ambiguity. And most importantly, you see conversations as a shared experience, not a one-sided broadcast.

There’s nothing wrong with preferring texts over voice messages. Communication should work for both people, not just the one sending the message.

At the end of the day, how we communicate shapes our relationships. The key is finding a balance—respecting personal preferences while also understanding that not everyone communicates in the same way.