Microsoft to discontinue Xbox Avatar Editor

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Avatar Editor app on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will be discontinued on January 9, 2025. The company cited “low engagement” as the reason for this decision. Users will no longer be able to access or edit their Xbox Avatars after this date.

Any purchased cosmetic items for avatars will also be lost. However, Microsoft has confirmed that money spent on avatar items will be refunded. As a result of this shutdown, Xbox Avatars will vanish from profile pages.

Microsoft suggests that users capture a final Gamerpic featuring their digital avatars before the deadline. It is important to note that this change only affects the Xbox Avatar Editor app.

Xbox Avatar Editor’s end date

Microsoft’s separate Xbox Original Avatars, which debuted during the Xbox 360 era, will remain available. These original avatars were deeply integrated into the Xbox 360’s ecosystem and utilized in various games with cosmetic avatar rewards. During the Xbox One era, Microsoft revisited its avatar system.

They introduced features such as prosthetics, wheelchairs, gender-neutral clothing, and a vast array of color combinations. Despite these enhancements, the engagement did not meet expectations. In a statement, Microsoft said, “Microsoft is dedicated to delivering great experiences for players, including a variety of options to personalize their gaming experience with Xbox.

Due to low engagement and our shift in focus towards delivering other player experiences, the Xbox Avatar Editor app will no longer be available starting on 9th January, 2025. Players can still personalize their gaming experience with dynamic backgrounds and profile colors on Xbox consoles, and with Xbox Original Avatars, profile themes, and gamerpics on Xbox consoles and PCs.”

This update indicates Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to enhancing player experiences. At the same time, they are redirecting efforts towards more widely-used features and services.