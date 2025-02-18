8 tiny habits that will help you wake up feeling more energized and ready to tackle the day

Some mornings, I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

Other mornings? Not so much.

We all know the struggle—dragging ourselves out of bed, hitting snooze one too many times, and starting the day already feeling drained.

But what if I told you that small, simple habits could make all the difference?

The truth is, feeling energized in the morning isn’t just about getting enough sleep (though that helps!). It’s also about how we set ourselves up—both the night before and in those first few moments after waking.

Here are eight tiny habits that can help you wake up feeling more refreshed, focused, and ready to tackle the day ahead.

1) Avoid hitting snooze

We’ve all done it—reaching for the snooze button, convincing ourselves that just five more minutes will make all the difference.

But in reality, those extra minutes do more harm than good.

When you drift back to sleep after your alarm, your body starts another sleep cycle that you won’t have time to finish. This leaves you feeling groggier and more sluggish than if you had just gotten up right away.

Instead of hitting snooze, try placing your alarm across the room so you have to physically get out of bed to turn it off. It might be tough at first, but over time, your body will adjust, and you’ll start waking up feeling much more refreshed.

2) Get sunlight as soon as possible

I used to wake up and immediately scroll through my phone under the covers, convinced I needed a slow start to the day.

But I always felt sluggish, like I was dragging myself into wakefulness instead of naturally easing into it.

Then I started a new habit—stepping outside for just a few minutes first thing in the morning. Whether it was sipping my coffee on the balcony or simply standing near a window, the difference was incredible.

Morning sunlight signals to your body that it’s time to wake up by regulating your circadian rhythm and increasing alertness. Even on cloudy days, getting natural light early can help you feel more energized and ready to take on the day.

3) Drink a glass of water first thing

After several hours of sleep, your body naturally becomes dehydrated, which can lead to grogginess and fatigue. Even mild dehydration can impact your mood, focus, and energy levels before you’ve even started your day.

Drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning helps wake up your system, jumpstarts your metabolism, and rehydrates your body after a long night without fluids.

It’s a simple habit, but it can make a huge difference in how alert and refreshed you feel.

4) Move your body, even just a little

You don’t need to do a full workout the moment you wake up, but getting your body moving—even for just a few minutes—can help shake off morning sluggishness.

Stretching, walking around your home, or doing a few jumping jacks increases blood flow and signals to your brain that it’s time to be alert.

Movement also helps release endorphins, which naturally boost your mood and energy levels.

The key is to keep it simple. Just a little bit of movement can make a big difference in how energized you feel throughout the day.

5) Stick to a consistent wake-up time

For the longest time, I let my wake-up time depend on my schedule.

Some days I’d be up early, other days I’d sleep in, thinking I was catching up on rest. But instead of feeling more refreshed, I just felt groggy and out of sync.

Our bodies thrive on routine. Waking up at the same time every day—even on weekends—helps regulate your internal clock, making it easier to get up in the morning and feel energized throughout the day.

Once I committed to a consistent wake-up time, I noticed a huge difference. I started waking up naturally before my alarm, feeling more rested and ready to start the day.

6) Avoid checking your phone right away

It might feel like scrolling through your phone first thing helps ease you into the day, but it actually does the opposite.

When you immediately dive into emails, social media, or the news, your brain gets flooded with information before it’s fully awake. This can leave you feeling overwhelmed, distracted, and even drained before you’ve even gotten out of bed.

Instead, try giving yourself a few minutes of screen-free time in the morning. Focus on stretching, drinking water, or simply taking a few deep breaths. You’ll start the day feeling clearer, calmer, and more in control of your energy.

7) Eat a protein-rich breakfast

What you eat in the morning plays a big role in how energized you feel throughout the day.

While sugary cereals or pastries might be quick and tempting, they can lead to a crash in energy not long after.

Protein, on the other hand, helps keep your blood sugar stable and provides steady energy. Eggs, Greek yogurt, nuts, or even a protein smoothie can make a big difference in how focused and alert you feel.

Starting the day with enough protein helps prevent mid-morning sluggishness and keeps you feeling full and fueled for longer.

8) Get enough sleep

No morning habit can make up for a lack of sleep. If you’re not getting enough rest, waking up feeling energized will always be a struggle.

Your body needs sleep to recover, regulate hormones, and maintain focus throughout the day. Consistently cutting corners on rest leads to exhaustion, no matter how many morning tricks you try.

Prioritizing a full night’s sleep is the single most effective way to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Building better mornings, one small habit at a time

Waking up feeling energized isn’t about making drastic changes—it’s about the small, simple habits that set the tone for your day.

Because energy isn’t just something that happens to you. It’s something you create by giving your body what it needs: rest, movement, nourishment, and consistency.

When you prioritize these little habits, mornings stop feeling like a battle and start feeling like an opportunity. And when you start your day with energy, everything else gets just a little bit easier.