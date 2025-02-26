8 things to do today if you want to be truly happy in your 60s and beyond

There’s a lie we’ve been told about getting older.

It’s the idea that happiness in our later years is something that just happens—or worse, that it fades away. That one day, we simply wake up in our 60s and either feel fulfilled or don’t, as if we had no say in the matter.

But that’s not how life works.

The truth is, the choices we make today shape the joy, peace, and purpose we’ll feel decades from now. It’s not about waiting and hoping for a happy future—it’s about building it, piece by piece, right now.

Some of these choices might seem obvious, others might surprise you. But each of them has the power to make sure that when you reach your 60s and beyond, you’re not just existing—you’re thriving.

Here’s what you can start doing today to make sure your future self thanks you.

1) Invest in real friendships

Loneliness doesn’t just happen overnight. It creeps in slowly, often without us realizing it, until one day we look around and realize we don’t have the deep connections we once did.

If happiness in your later years is the goal, strong friendships need to be a priority today. Not just casual acquaintances or surface-level interactions, but real, meaningful relationships with people who truly know you.

Friendships like these don’t just happen—they require effort. Checking in, making time, being there when it matters.

Life gets busy, but the bonds you build now will be the ones that carry you through the years ahead.

The reality is, we all need people. And if you want to be truly happy in your 60s and beyond, those connections start today.

2) Let go of one-sided relationships

Not every relationship is meant to last. Some people drift away naturally, while others stick around but drain more from you than they give. It’s hard to admit, but holding on to one-sided relationships only makes life lonelier in the long run.

I learned this the hard way. There was a friend I had for years—someone I always reached out to, always made plans with, always supported when they needed it. But when I needed them? Silence.

For a long time, I told myself they were just busy, that life got in the way. But deep down, I knew the truth: the friendship only existed because I was the one keeping it alive.

Walking away wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. And after I did, something unexpected happened—I had more space for the people who actually showed up for me. The ones who cared without me having to chase them.

Real friendships go both ways. If you’re the only one putting in the effort, it’s time to stop.

3) Choose depth over distraction

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” — Will Durant.

It’s easy to fill life with distractions—scrolling endlessly, keeping busy with things that don’t really matter, avoiding the deeper thoughts and conversations that make us uncomfortable. But time doesn’t slow down just because we waste it.

Happiness later in life isn’t about how much you did—it’s about how much meaning you found in what you did.

The habits you build today, the way you spend your time, the depth of your experiences—all of it adds up to the person you become.

If every day is spent rushing from one thing to the next without ever pausing to ask if it really matters, the years ahead will feel just as empty.

Depth takes effort. It means choosing real conversations over small talk, purpose over busyness, moments that actually matter over fleeting distractions.

The life you’ll be proud of in your 60s isn’t built on noise—it’s built on substance.

4) Take care of your body like it belongs to someone you love

The human body starts losing muscle mass as early as our 30s. By the time we reach our 60s, that loss can make everyday movements—standing up, carrying groceries, even walking—harder than they need to be.

But here’s the thing: most of that decline isn’t just aging. It’s neglect.

Movement is one of the greatest gifts we have, but it’s also one of the easiest to take for granted.

It’s easy to push off exercise, to say we’ll eat better next week, to ignore the small aches and pains until they become something bigger. But every choice today shapes how freely we’ll move in the years ahead.

Taking care of your body isn’t about chasing perfection—it’s about treating it with respect.

Feeding it well, keeping it strong, making sure it lasts. Because when the time comes, happiness won’t be about how you look; it’ll be about what you’re still able to do.

5) Spend your time like it actually matters

Time is the one thing we never get back, but most people don’t realize how much of it they waste until it’s too late.

It slips away in small, unnoticed ways—mindless routines, obligations we don’t actually care about, endless scrolling through other people’s lives instead of living our own.

It’s easy to believe we’ll always have more time, that the things we want to do can wait.

But waiting turns into years, and years turn into regret. The truth is, the life you’ll look back on with happiness in your 60s starts with how you choose to spend today.

That means being intentional—saying yes to what actually excites you and no to what drains you. Letting go of obligations that don’t align with who you are.

Making time for passions that light you up instead of pushing them aside for “someday.” Because if your time isn’t spent on what truly matters, then what exactly is it being spent on?

6) Stop waiting for the “right time”

There’s always a reason to wait. A reason to put off the trip, delay the passion project, stay in the job you hate just a little longer. The timing never feels perfect, and there’s always something else that seems more urgent.

But life doesn’t pause while you wait. The years keep moving, and before you know it, the things you swore you’d do “someday” turn into things you never did at all.

The truth is, there is no perfect time. There’s just now. If something matters to you—learning a new skill, building a life you actually love, taking a risk that excites you—the best time to start is today.

Because the longer you wait, the more likely you are to wake up one day wondering why you never started at all.

7) Learn to be comfortable with change

Nothing stays the same forever. Friendships shift, priorities evolve, the things that once felt certain suddenly don’t.

And yet, so many people resist change, clinging to what’s familiar even when it no longer fits who they are.

But happiness in your later years isn’t about holding onto the past—it’s about adapting, growing, and making room for new experiences.

The people who stay the happiest as they age aren’t the ones who fight change; they’re the ones who embrace it.

That means letting go of outdated versions of yourself. Accepting that some chapters need to end to make way for better ones.

Understanding that life isn’t meant to stay still, and neither are you. Because if you spend all your energy trying to keep things the same, you’ll miss out on everything new that could actually make you happy.

8) Define success on your own terms

For years, we’re told what success should look like—climbing the career ladder, owning certain things, hitting milestones that supposedly prove we’ve “made it.”

But what happens when you achieve all of that and still feel empty?

Real happiness doesn’t come from chasing someone else’s version of success. It comes from figuring out what actually matters to you and building a life around that.

Maybe it’s deep relationships, meaningful work, creative freedom, or simply having the time to enjoy life without constantly striving for more.

If you don’t decide what success looks like for you, the world will decide for you. And by the time you reach your 60s, you might realize you spent decades chasing something that was never truly yours to begin with.

The bottom line

Happiness in your 60s and beyond isn’t something that just happens—it’s something you build.

The choices you make today, the relationships you nurture, the risks you take, and the way you spend your time all shape the life you’ll look back on.

It’s easy to get caught up in routines, to assume there’s always more time, to put off joy for later.

But later isn’t guaranteed. The life you want doesn’t start someday—it starts now.

Small changes matter. A deep conversation instead of small talk, a walk instead of another hour on your phone, a moment of courage instead of hesitation.

Each decision adds up, shaping not just your future but the person you become along the way.

The years ahead can be rich with meaning, connection, and purpose—but only if you decide to make them that way.