8 subtle evening habits of people who struggle to fall asleep, according to experts

You know the feeling: tossing and turning, staring at the ceiling, counting endless sheep. Insomnia.

But did you know, this nighttime nuisance often stems from what you do before your head hits the pillow?

Experts have identified eight subtle evening habits that could be the culprits for your sleep struggles.

Welcome to the fascinating world of sleep psychology where we unveil the human side of a good night’s rest.

Buckle up, we’re about to dive into the night-time routines of those who find it difficult to drift off to dreamland.

1) Staring at screens before bedtime

We’ve all been there. The day’s over, you’re tucked in, and there’s nothing better to do but to catch up on your favorite shows or scroll through social media.

But did you know, this seemingly harmless habit might be the very thing keeping you awake at night?

According to experts, the blue light emitted by our beloved screens can interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

Instead of winding down for the night, your brain gets tricked into thinking it’s still daytime.

You’re essentially pulling the curtains back on a bright sunny day, right when it’s time to sleep.

And that’s not all. The constant influx of information keeps your mind engaged when it should be powering down.

So, if you find it hard to fall asleep, consider giving your screens a curfew. Your brain will thank you with a peaceful slumber.

2) Late-night snacking

Ah, the lure of the kitchen after dark. I can’t tell you how many nights I’ve found myself raiding the fridge, looking for a little something to satisfy my late-night cravings.

But, as it turns out, my midnight munchies could be one of the reasons behind my sleepless nights.

Experts say that eating too close to bedtime can cause discomfort and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep.

Plus, certain foods and drinks – like caffeine and sugar – can stimulate your system and keep you awake.

I remember one night in particular, I had a large cup of coffee after dinner because I was working on a project. Boy, was that a mistake! I was wide awake until the wee hours of the morning.

So, if you’re like me and enjoy a late-night snack, it might be worth reconsidering. Try having a lighter meal in the evening and wrapping up eating a few hours before bed.

It could make all the difference in your quest for a good night’s sleep.

3) Lack of a consistent sleep schedule

You might think that catching up on sleep during the weekends would make up for those late nights during the week. However, this inconsistent sleep pattern can actually do more harm than good.

Our bodies have an internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, that regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

When we shift our sleeping hours drastically from weekdays to weekends, it’s akin to giving ourselves jet lag. And we all know how hard it is to function when our internal clock is out of sync.

Studies have shown that individuals with irregular sleep patterns are more likely to experience insomnia and other sleep disorders compared to those who stick to a consistent bedtime and wake-up time.

So, no matter how tempting it might be to sleep in on your days off, maintaining a regular sleep schedule could be the key to finally achieving that sweet slumber you’ve been dreaming of.

4) Keeping the room too warm

There’s nothing quite like snuggling up in a warm, cozy bed after a long day. But did you know that setting your thermostat too high could actually disturb your sleep?

Our body temperature naturally decreases to initiate sleep. When the room is too warm, it can interfere with this process and make it harder for you to drift off.

The ideal temperature for sleep, according to experts, is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit or 18 degrees Celsius.

Of course, personal preferences and comfort play a role, but keeping your room on the cooler side might just help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

So next time you’re tossing and turning, try turning down the thermostat a notch or two. A cooler room might be just what you need for a better night’s rest.

5) Engaging in stimulating activities

I’ll admit it, I’m guilty of this one. I’ve often found myself wrapped up in a thrilling book or an intense video game right before bed. And let me tell you, it doesn’t help with falling asleep.

It seems obvious when you think about it. Engaging in stimulating activities can rev up your brain when it should be winding down. It’s like trying to park a car while pressing the gas pedal.

Experts suggest establishing a relaxing pre-bedtime routine instead. This could be anything from reading a light book to meditating or taking a warm bath.

I’ve started practicing some light yoga stretches before bed, and I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my sleep quality.

It’s amazing how a simple change in your evening routine can make such a big difference.

So, if you’re like me and tend to engage in stimulating activities before bed, try switching them out for something more soothing. Your sleep schedule will thank you.

6) Not getting enough daylight during the day

Strange as it may sound, getting enough sunlight during the day can actually help improve your sleep at night.

Sunlight plays a critical role in regulating our internal body clock, or circadian rhythm. Exposure to natural light during the day helps tell our bodies when it’s time to be awake and alert.

This, in turn, helps reinforce our body’s understanding of when it’s time to wind down and sleep at night, making it easier to fall asleep.

So if you’re spending most of your day indoors without much exposure to natural light, you might find it harder to get a good night’s rest.

Try to make time for a walk outside during the day or position your workspace near a window with lots of natural light.

This simple habit could make a significant difference in the quality of your sleep.

7) Consuming alcohol before bed

A nightcap might seem like a good way to unwind before bed, but it could be doing more harm than good when it comes to your sleep.

While alcohol can make you feel sleepy and may even help you fall asleep faster, it actually disrupts your sleep cycle.

This often results in a lighter, less restful sleep and can cause you to wake up more frequently during the night.

What’s more, as the effects of the alcohol wear off, you might experience symptoms of withdrawal which can further disturb your sleep.

So, while it might be tempting to have that glass of wine or beer before bed, consider swapping it out for a non-alcoholic beverage if you’re having trouble sleeping.

Your body might just thank you with a deeper, more restful slumber.

8) Neglecting physical activity

Physical activity is a major player in the sleep game. Regular exercise can help reduce anxiety and depressive symptoms, both of which can interfere with sleep.

Moreover, physical activity increases the amount of time you spend in the deep, restorative stages of sleep.

So, make sure you’re getting your daily dose of movement. It will not only benefit your overall health but also significantly enhance your sleep quality.

But remember, timing is crucial. Try to finish your workouts at least three hours before bedtime to give your body enough time to wind down.

Final thoughts

Sleep, as simple as it may seem, is an intricate dance of habits, environment, and biology. It’s a complex puzzle where every piece matters.

We’ve explored the subtle evening habits that could be sabotaging your sleep.

From late-night screen time to unrecognized room temperatures, we’ve unveiled the hidden culprits that might be haunting your nights.

But it’s important to remember that knowledge is power. By understanding these habits and how they impact your sleep, you have the power to change them.

Sleep isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity. It’s the foundation upon which our health and well-being stand.

So, as you reflect on these habits, consider which ones might be keeping you awake at night. Remember, small changes can lead to big improvements.

Embrace the complex beauty of sleep and strive for the sweet slumber you deserve. After all, a good night’s rest is within your reach. It starts with the choices we make when the sun goes down.

Sleep well…