8 signs someone isn’t a very trustworthy person, according to psychology

Trust is one of the most valuable things we can give someone. But not everyone deserves it.

Some people might seem reliable at first, only to show their true colors over time. And when that happens, it can leave us feeling betrayed, frustrated, or even hurt.

According to psychology, there are certain behaviors that signal someone isn’t as trustworthy as they seem. Recognizing these signs early can help you avoid unnecessary disappointment—and protect yourself from being let down.

Here are eight signs that someone might not be a very trustworthy person.

1) They break promises—big or small

Trust is built on follow-through. If someone constantly makes promises but rarely keeps them, that’s a major red flag.

It doesn’t have to be about big things, either. Maybe they always say they’ll call you back but never do. Or they promise to help with something and suddenly become unavailable when the time comes.

When someone’s words stop matching their actions, it’s a sign they might not be as dependable as they want you to believe.

Sure, life happens, and sometimes people genuinely can’t follow through. But if it keeps happening? That’s when you should start paying attention.

2) They tell little lies for no reason

I once had a coworker who would lie about the smallest things—what time they got to work, whether they had seen an email, even what they had for lunch.

At first, I thought it was harmless. But over time, I started wondering: if they lied about things that didn’t even matter, how could I trust them with anything important?

Psychologists call this “pathological lying” or “compulsive lying,” and it’s a major red flag.

While some people lie to avoid trouble, others do it simply out of habit. And once you catch someone in one lie, you can never really be sure when they’re telling the truth.

If someone is willing to bend reality over things that don’t even affect them, what will they do when the stakes are higher?

3) They gossip about other people

If someone constantly talks behind other people’s backs, chances are they’re doing the same to you when you’re not around.

Gossiping isn’t just a bad habit—it actually releases dopamine in the brain, making it feel rewarding. That’s why some people can’t seem to stop. But while it might be entertaining in the moment, it’s also a sign that they don’t respect privacy or loyalty.

Trustworthy people know how to keep things confidential. If someone shares other people’s secrets too easily, you can bet they won’t think twice about sharing yours.

4) They avoid taking responsibility

Everyone makes mistakes. But a trustworthy person owns up to them, while an untrustworthy one will do anything to shift the blame.

Maybe they always have an excuse for why something wasn’t their fault. Maybe they downplay their role in a problem or even try to pin it on someone else. Over time, this pattern shows that they care more about protecting their image than being honest.

Psychologists call this “externalizing blame,” and it’s a defense mechanism that keeps people from facing their own shortcomings. But if someone can’t admit when they’re wrong, how can you trust them to be honest when it really matters?

5) They only show up when they need something

Trust isn’t just about honesty—it’s also about reliability. And one of the clearest signs that someone isn’t trustworthy is when they only reach out when they want something from you.

Real relationships, whether friendships or professional connections, are built on mutual support.

But some people see others as nothing more than a resource—a means to an end. They disappear when you need them but suddenly reappear when they have a favor to ask.

It’s a disappointing feeling when you realize someone only values you for what you can do for them. Trustworthy people don’t just show up when it’s convenient—they’re there when it matters.

6) They make you question yourself

Trustworthy people make you feel secure. But some people have a way of making you doubt yourself—your memory, your feelings, even your own judgment.

Maybe they insist they never said something, even though you clearly remember it. Or they dismiss your concerns, telling you that you’re overreacting or being too sensitive.

Over time, this kind of behavior can make you feel like you’re the problem when, in reality, they’re just avoiding accountability.

Psychologists call this gaslighting, and it’s one of the most damaging forms of manipulation. A trustworthy person will listen, validate, and communicate.

Someone who constantly makes you doubt yourself? That’s not someone you can rely on.

7) They downplay their own wrongdoings

Everyone makes mistakes, but how someone responds to them says a lot about their character.

Untrustworthy people have a habit of minimizing their own wrongdoings, making excuses, or acting like it’s not a big deal.

Maybe they hurt someone’s feelings and brush it off with, “I was just joking.” Or they break a promise and say, “You’re overreacting—it wasn’t that serious.”

Instead of acknowledging the impact of their actions, they try to make others feel like they’re the ones being unreasonable.

Trustworthy people take responsibility and make things right. If someone constantly downplays their mistakes, chances are they’ll keep repeating them—without ever truly caring about the consequences.

8) They make you feel uneasy

Sometimes, the biggest sign that someone isn’t trustworthy isn’t something they say or do—it’s how they make you feel.

Maybe you can’t quite put your finger on it, but something about them feels off. You catch small inconsistencies in their stories, or you feel like you have to be careful with your words around them. Instead of feeling safe and understood, you feel guarded.

Psychologists call this gut instinct, and it’s often our brain picking up on subtle red flags before we fully recognize them. If someone consistently makes you feel uneasy, there’s probably a reason. Trust that feeling.

Bottom line: Trust is built, not assumed

Trust isn’t just about words—it’s about actions, patterns, and consistency over time.

Psychologists have long studied the way trust develops in relationships, and one thing remains clear: trust is built gradually but can be broken in an instant. When someone repeatedly shows you that they aren’t reliable, honest, or considerate, it’s worth paying attention.

Our brains are wired to seek connection, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore red flags. Recognizing the signs of an untrustworthy person isn’t about being cynical—it’s about protecting your peace.

At the end of the day, trust should be earned, not blindly given.