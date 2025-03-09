8 phrases you don’t realize are making you come across as inexperienced and incompetent at work

When you say “I’m no expert, but…” you might think you’re being humble. But what if I told you it’s actually making you look inexperienced at work? And that’s just one of the phrases.

There are actually eight common phrases that, unbeknownst to many, can paint them as incompetent in the professional scene.

In the intricate dance of office communication, it’s often not just about what we say, but how we say it. And sometimes, the lines between sounding humble or sounding inexperienced can get blurred.

Let’s delve into these phrases and understand why they might be giving off the wrong impression.

1) “I’m no expert, but…”

When you want to share an idea or an opinion, you might start with “I’m no expert, but…”. You might think it’s a humble way of approaching things, a sort of softening the blow before you dive into your point.

However, this phrase can make you seem less confident and less competent than you actually are. It implies that your thoughts might not be as valuable because you’re not an expert.

Even if you’re not the most knowledgeable in the room, it’s important to communicate your ideas with confidence. After all, everyone brings something unique to the table and your perspective matters.

Refrain from using this phrase and instead stand firmly behind your thoughts. Remember, it’s not just about the words we say but also how we say them. Confidence is key.

2) “This is probably a stupid question…”

I remember using this phrase a lot in my early career days. I thought it was a way to show that I was aware of my lack of knowledge and that I was eager to learn.

However, over time, I realized it sent the wrong message. The phrase “this is probably a stupid question…” can come across as self-deprecating and can make you seem less confident.

I once asked, “This is probably a stupid question, but how does this algorithm work?” My boss responded with, “There are no stupid questions.” I realized then that questions are how we learn and grow in our roles.

By prefixing your query with this phrase, you’re inadvertently telling others that you feel your question isn’t valid or important. So skip the disclaimer and just ask your question. Trust me, it’s not stupid.

3) “I’ll try.”

When tasked with a responsibility, responding with “I’ll try” might seem like a safe bet. After all, it’s not promising too much, right?

However, this phrase can often be interpreted as a lack of commitment or uncertainty about your ability to complete the task. It leaves room for doubt and can make you come across as less competent.

In a study found that students who adopted a growth mindset – the belief that abilities can be developed through hard work and dedication – were more likely to succeed than those with a fixed mindset who believed their abilities were set in stone.

Instead of saying “I’ll try”, consider saying “I will give it my best shot” or “I will”. It communicates a level of commitment and a readiness to take on challenges, reflecting that growth mindset.

4) “Sorry, but…”

Apologies are important, they show empathy and understanding. But when you start your statements with “Sorry, but…” it can make you appear unsure and even apologetic for having an opinion or idea.

This phrase is often used as a buffer before expressing disagreement or a contrasting viewpoint. However, it can undermine the value of your perspective and make you seem less confident in your stance.

Instead of leading with an apology, phrase your disagreement respectfully and assertively.

For example, you could say “I understand where you’re coming from, however, I see it differently…” This way, you’re not apologizing for your viewpoint, but rather presenting it as an equally valid perspective.

5) “That’s not my job.”

In my career, I’ve come across situations where tasks fall outside of my job description. It’s easy to respond with “That’s not my job.” I’ve been there myself, wanting to set boundaries and protect my time.

However, I’ve found that this phrase can paint a picture of someone who is unwilling to go the extra mile or step outside their comfort zone. It could come across as being uncooperative or even lazy.

Instead, I’ve learned to navigate these situations carefully. If the task is something I can do and have the capacity for, I would take it on, viewing it as a learning opportunity.

If it’s something I simply can’t accommodate, I’d explain my current workload and negotiate a solution rather than bluntly saying it’s not my job.

6) “I did my best.”

At face value, “I did my best” seems like a strong, positive statement. It suggests that you’ve given your all to a task.

However, in a work setting, this phrase can sometimes be perceived differently. It might suggest that you’ve reached your limit and can’t improve further. Or it may sound like an excuse if the results didn’t turn out as expected.

Instead of saying “I did my best”, consider framing it in terms of what you’ve learned and how you’ll apply that knowledge going forward.

For example, “I learned a lot from this experience and I see areas where I can improve for next time.” This shows a willingness to grow and adapt, which is highly valued in the professional world.

7) “It’s not fair.”

We’ve all felt the sting of unfairness at some point in our professional lives. It’s tempting to voice this feeling with the phrase, “It’s not fair.”

However, using this phrase can make you come across as inexperienced and unable to handle professional challenges. It might suggest that you’re focusing on the problem rather than looking for a solution.

Instead of saying “It’s not fair”, consider expressing your concerns in a more constructive manner.

You could say, “I’m finding this situation challenging because…” or “I feel this could have been handled differently…” This approach shows that you are capable of addressing issues professionally and are solution-oriented.

8) “I don’t know.”

While it’s crucial to be honest and admit when you don’t have the answer, simply saying “I don’t know” can leave an impression of incompetence or lack of initiative.

Instead, try saying, “I’m not sure, but I will find out.” This shows that you’re proactive, willing to learn, and are committed to finding solutions.

It’s a small tweak to your language but can make a significant difference in how you are perceived professionally.

Takeaway

If you’ve journeyed with me this far, it’s my hope that you’ve realized how much weight our words can carry in our professional lives.

Our language choices, whether intentional or not, send powerful signals about our competence, confidence, and credibility.

And while eliminating these phrases from your vocabulary might feel like a small step, remember the words of Lao Tzu: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

So, as you step into your next meeting or write your next email, pause and reflect on your words. They are, after all, the mirror of your professional persona.

What reflection do you want them to cast?