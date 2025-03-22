People who were never taught to trust themselves as children usually display these 7 subtle behaviors in adulthood

The journey from childhood to adulthood is filled with many lessons and experiences. One of the most crucial ones, often overlooked, is learning to trust oneself.

Not being taught this vital skill early in life can lead to subtle yet significant behavioral patterns in adulthood that can be hard to recognize.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of these behaviors commonly displayed by adults who weren’t encouraged to trust their instincts and decisions as children.

It’s an intriguing look into how our early years shape us in ways we may not always realize.

So, let’s delve deeper into this fascinating aspect of human psychology.

1) Over-reliance on others

When you’re not taught to trust your own judgement from a young age, it can lead to an unhealthy dependence on others’ opinions in adulthood.

This reliance isn’t about seeking advice or learning from others’ experiences. It’s more about doubting one’s own decisions and constantly needing validation from others.

Adults who weren’t encouraged to trust themselves as children often struggle with making choices independently. They’re likely to seek consensus before making a decision, even for simple, everyday choices.

This can stem from a fear of making mistakes or being wrong.

Recognize this behavior? It’s okay. Understanding is the first step towards change. Trusting oneself is a skill, and like any other, it can be learned and developed over time.

2) Struggling with perfectionism

Perfectionism can be a tricky beast, especially when it’s rooted in a lack of self-trust. I’ve personally struggled with this one.

Growing up, I was never really encouraged to trust my own decisions. I was constantly seeking approval and was afraid to make mistakes, leading to an unhealthy obsession with perfection.

As an adult, this translated into agonizing over every task, no matter how small. I would spend countless hours tweaking a presentation or rechecking my work, fearing that a single mistake would result in criticism or failure.

It took me a while to realize that my quest for perfection was actually just a mask for my insecurity and lack of self-trust.

Understanding this was the first step towards breaking free from the shackles of perfectionism and learning to trust myself.

3) Difficulty setting boundaries

If you weren’t taught to trust your instincts as a child, it can be tough to learn where to draw the line as an adult.

Setting boundaries involves understanding and trusting your own needs and feelings, which can be a struggle if self-trust wasn’t nurtured from a young age.

Interestingly, research has shown a strong correlation between low self-trust and the inability to set healthy boundaries. Without the confidence to express when our needs aren’t being met, we can often end up in situations that are uncomfortable or even harmful.

This can manifest in various aspects of life such as relationships, work, or personal space, and learning to trust oneself is key to developing the ability to set effective boundaries.

4) Constant self-doubt

Self-doubt can be a persistent companion for those who weren’t taught to trust themselves in their formative years. This lack of trust often translates into a nagging feeling of inadequacy and constantly second-guessing oneself.

Whether it’s doubting their abilities at work, questioning their parenting skills, or feeling uncertain about their choices in general, this constant self-questioning can be emotionally draining.

It’s important to remember that everyone has doubts and makes mistakes.

The key difference is that people with healthy self-trust can acknowledge these doubts and mistakes without letting them undermine their overall confidence in their abilities and judgement.

5) Fear of failure

Failure can be a terrifying concept, especially when you’ve grown up not trusting your own judgement. I’ve experienced this fear firsthand.

When I launched my own business, the fear of failure was almost paralyzing. I was stepping into uncharted territory with no guarantee of success, and the fear of making wrong decisions and failing was overwhelming.

This fear derived from not trusting my own decisions. Every possible setback seemed like a looming disaster, and every decision carried the weight of potential failure.

The road to overcoming this fear is a continuous journey. It involves acknowledging the fear, understanding its roots in lack of self-trust, and consciously working towards trusting my own instincts and decisions, regardless of the outcome.

6) Difficulty in expressing emotions

Expressing emotions in a healthy way can be challenging for those not taught to trust themselves as children. They might question their feelings, wondering if they’re valid or “right”.

This can lead to suppressing emotions or having difficulty understanding and articulating what they’re feeling.

Emotional self-trust is about recognizing, validating, and expressing your feelings.

If you weren’t encouraged to do this as a child, it could result in bottling up emotions as an adult.

It’s crucial to understand that feelings are not right or wrong, they just are. Trusting oneself includes trusting one’s emotions and expressing them in a healthy and constructive manner.

7) Low self-esteem

At the core, lack of self-trust often translates into low self-esteem. Without a strong belief in one’s abilities and judgement, it’s hard to maintain a positive image of oneself.

People who weren’t taught to trust themselves as children frequently struggle with feeling unworthy or inadequate in adulthood. They might find it hard to accept compliments or recognize their achievements.

Remember, self-trust is not about always being right or never making mistakes. It’s about believing in your capacity to handle whatever comes your way, learning from your experiences, and trusting that you can navigate your own journey successfully.

Final thoughts: It’s a journey

The path to self-trust is a journey, often shaped by our earliest experiences.

Consider the behavioral patterns we’ve discussed. If you identified with some of them, remember, it’s not about blame or regret. It’s about understanding, acceptance, and growth.

Psychologist Erik Erikson once said, “The more you know yourself, the more patience you have for what you see in others.”

Understanding these behaviors can be an essential step towards self-awareness and self-improvement. It helps us develop patience and empathy for ourselves and others who might be grappling with similar issues.

Remember, it’s never too late to instill trust in oneself. With conscious effort and time, you can learn to believe in your decisions, trust your instincts, and ultimately build a healthier relationship with yourself.

As you reflect on this journey of self-trust, remember that each step forward is a victory. No matter how small or slow the progress may seem, it’s still progress. Keep going.